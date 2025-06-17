Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 17-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 34,986 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 305.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 298.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 302.3524p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,617,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,429,152.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 34,986

Volume weighted average price (pence): 302.3524

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 207 299.40 08:15:13 00075790767TRLO0 XLON 930 298.80 08:26:59 00075791186TRLO0 XLON 1072 300.20 08:35:20 00075791480TRLO0 XLON 1037 301.40 08:42:00 00075791732TRLO0 XLON 1029 301.00 08:45:14 00075791795TRLO0 XLON 23 299.60 09:00:08 00075792241TRLO0 XLON 865 299.60 09:00:08 00075792242TRLO0 XLON 930 299.40 09:07:45 00075792541TRLO0 XLON 56 298.40 09:15:51 00075792718TRLO0 XLON 488 298.40 09:17:01 00075792754TRLO0 XLON 476 300.40 09:25:20 00075793041TRLO0 XLON 517 300.40 09:25:20 00075793042TRLO0 XLON 500 300.00 09:26:15 00075793079TRLO0 XLON 343 300.00 09:27:55 00075793129TRLO0 XLON 354 300.00 09:29:27 00075793186TRLO0 XLON 500 300.00 09:29:27 00075793187TRLO0 XLON 56 300.00 09:29:27 00075793188TRLO0 XLON 500 300.00 09:29:27 00075793191TRLO0 XLON 500 300.00 09:29:27 00075793192TRLO0 XLON 500 300.00 09:29:27 00075793193TRLO0 XLON 500 300.00 09:29:53 00075793208TRLO0 XLON 32 300.20 09:57:57 00075793962TRLO0 XLON 999 300.20 09:57:57 00075793963TRLO0 XLON 400 303.80 10:15:03 00075794419TRLO0 XLON 526 303.80 10:15:03 00075794420TRLO0 XLON 912 303.40 10:15:03 00075794421TRLO0 XLON 847 304.40 10:39:25 00075795006TRLO0 XLON 834 305.00 10:49:11 00075795220TRLO0 XLON 872 304.80 10:49:11 00075795221TRLO0 XLON 314 305.00 11:14:50 00075795835TRLO0 XLON 698 305.00 11:15:01 00075795842TRLO0 XLON 836 304.80 11:15:01 00075795843TRLO0 XLON 938 305.00 11:47:13 00075796946TRLO0 XLON 930 305.00 11:47:13 00075796947TRLO0 XLON 956 305.00 12:08:41 00075797719TRLO0 XLON 1300 304.80 12:08:49 00075797731TRLO0 XLON 981 305.00 12:47:20 00075798705TRLO0 XLON 1006 304.40 13:32:40 00075799947TRLO0 XLON 875 303.80 13:39:12 00075800120TRLO0 XLON 400 301.80 14:03:37 00075800730TRLO0 XLON 468 301.80 14:03:37 00075800731TRLO0 XLON 267 301.80 14:05:25 00075800775TRLO0 XLON 716 301.80 14:05:25 00075800776TRLO0 XLON 6 302.00 14:28:01 00075801593TRLO0 XLON 4 302.00 14:28:40 00075801611TRLO0 XLON 4 302.00 14:30:43 00075801722TRLO0 XLON 1300 301.80 14:30:43 00075801723TRLO0 XLON 247 301.80 14:30:43 00075801724TRLO0 XLON 742 301.80 14:30:43 00075801725TRLO0 XLON 333 301.80 14:30:43 00075801726TRLO0 XLON 314 301.80 14:30:43 00075801727TRLO0 XLON 771 301.40 14:30:53 00075801765TRLO0 XLON 972 303.00 14:57:43 00075802920TRLO0 XLON 508 303.20 15:02:38 00075803170TRLO0 XLON 63 303.20 15:06:01 00075803343TRLO0 XLON 337 303.20 15:06:01 00075803344TRLO0 XLON 68 303.20 15:06:01 00075803345TRLO0 XLON 726 303.20 15:06:01 00075803346TRLO0 XLON 918 302.60 15:06:47 00075803374TRLO0 XLON 37 304.00 15:19:16 00075803910TRLO0 XLON 146 304.20 15:21:06 00075804011TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

