Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Dienstag, 17.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
17.06.25 | 08:01
3,560 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4603,78008:52
Dow Jones News
17.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             34,986 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             305.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             298.40p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             302.3524p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,617,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,429,152.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 34,986

Volume weighted average price (pence): 302.3524

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
207               299.40      08:15:13          00075790767TRLO0      XLON 
 
930               298.80      08:26:59          00075791186TRLO0      XLON 
 
1072               300.20      08:35:20          00075791480TRLO0      XLON 
 
1037               301.40      08:42:00          00075791732TRLO0      XLON 
 
1029               301.00      08:45:14          00075791795TRLO0      XLON 
 
23                299.60      09:00:08          00075792241TRLO0      XLON 
 
865               299.60      09:00:08          00075792242TRLO0      XLON 
 
930               299.40      09:07:45          00075792541TRLO0      XLON 
 
56                298.40      09:15:51          00075792718TRLO0      XLON 
 
488               298.40      09:17:01          00075792754TRLO0      XLON 
 
476               300.40      09:25:20          00075793041TRLO0      XLON 
 
517               300.40      09:25:20          00075793042TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               300.00      09:26:15          00075793079TRLO0      XLON 
 
343               300.00      09:27:55          00075793129TRLO0      XLON 
 
354               300.00      09:29:27          00075793186TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               300.00      09:29:27          00075793187TRLO0      XLON 
 
56                300.00      09:29:27          00075793188TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               300.00      09:29:27          00075793191TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               300.00      09:29:27          00075793192TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               300.00      09:29:27          00075793193TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               300.00      09:29:53          00075793208TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                300.20      09:57:57          00075793962TRLO0      XLON 
 
999               300.20      09:57:57          00075793963TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               303.80      10:15:03          00075794419TRLO0      XLON 
 
526               303.80      10:15:03          00075794420TRLO0      XLON 
 
912               303.40      10:15:03          00075794421TRLO0      XLON 
 
847               304.40      10:39:25          00075795006TRLO0      XLON 
 
834               305.00      10:49:11          00075795220TRLO0      XLON 
 
872               304.80      10:49:11          00075795221TRLO0      XLON 
 
314               305.00      11:14:50          00075795835TRLO0      XLON 
 
698               305.00      11:15:01          00075795842TRLO0      XLON 
 
836               304.80      11:15:01          00075795843TRLO0      XLON 
 
938               305.00      11:47:13          00075796946TRLO0      XLON 
 
930               305.00      11:47:13          00075796947TRLO0      XLON 
 
956               305.00      12:08:41          00075797719TRLO0      XLON 
 
1300               304.80      12:08:49          00075797731TRLO0      XLON 
 
981               305.00      12:47:20          00075798705TRLO0      XLON 
 
1006               304.40      13:32:40          00075799947TRLO0      XLON 
 
875               303.80      13:39:12          00075800120TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               301.80      14:03:37          00075800730TRLO0      XLON 
 
468               301.80      14:03:37          00075800731TRLO0      XLON 
 
267               301.80      14:05:25          00075800775TRLO0      XLON 
 
716               301.80      14:05:25          00075800776TRLO0      XLON 
 
6                302.00      14:28:01          00075801593TRLO0      XLON 
 
4                302.00      14:28:40          00075801611TRLO0      XLON 
 
4                302.00      14:30:43          00075801722TRLO0      XLON 
 
1300               301.80      14:30:43          00075801723TRLO0      XLON 
 
247               301.80      14:30:43          00075801724TRLO0      XLON 
 
742               301.80      14:30:43          00075801725TRLO0      XLON 
 
333               301.80      14:30:43          00075801726TRLO0      XLON 
 
314               301.80      14:30:43          00075801727TRLO0      XLON 
 
771               301.40      14:30:53          00075801765TRLO0      XLON 
 
972               303.00      14:57:43          00075802920TRLO0      XLON 
 
508               303.20      15:02:38          00075803170TRLO0      XLON 
 
63                303.20      15:06:01          00075803343TRLO0      XLON 
 
337               303.20      15:06:01          00075803344TRLO0      XLON 
 
68                303.20      15:06:01          00075803345TRLO0      XLON 
 
726               303.20      15:06:01          00075803346TRLO0      XLON 
 
918               302.60      15:06:47          00075803374TRLO0      XLON 
 
37                304.00      15:19:16          00075803910TRLO0      XLON 
 
146               304.20      15:21:06          00075804011TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

