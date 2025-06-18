Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
München
18.06.25 | 08:01
3,560 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4203,62010:50
18.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             60,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             305.40p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             296.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             299.2149p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,677,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,369,152.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 299.2149

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
240               302.80      08:16:52          00075810039TRLO0      XLON 
 
807               302.80      08:16:52          00075810040TRLO0      XLON 
 
1042               300.40      08:20:25          00075810158TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                302.00      08:52:58          00075811708TRLO0      XLON 
 
464               302.00      08:54:00          00075811742TRLO0      XLON 
 
449               302.00      08:54:00          00075811744TRLO0      XLON 
 
861               302.00      08:54:00          00075811745TRLO0      XLON 
 
868               304.00      09:25:48          00075812895TRLO0      XLON 
 
1018               303.60      09:25:52          00075812897TRLO0      XLON 
 
459               303.20      09:28:56          00075813025TRLO0      XLON 
 
594               303.20      09:28:56          00075813026TRLO0      XLON 
 
882               305.40      10:04:36          00075814535TRLO0      XLON 
 
1420               305.00      10:07:27          00075814614TRLO0      XLON 
 
905               304.00      10:10:33          00075814712TRLO0      XLON 
 
761               304.00      10:11:14          00075814836TRLO0      XLON 
 
89                304.00      10:11:14          00075814837TRLO0      XLON 
 
977               303.60      10:13:01          00075814921TRLO0      XLON 
 
898               303.40      10:33:24          00075815610TRLO0      XLON 
 
827               302.00      10:40:51          00075815960TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               302.00      10:40:51          00075815961TRLO0      XLON 
 
112               301.40      10:44:26          00075816110TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               301.40      10:52:15          00075816434TRLO0      XLON 
 
415               301.40      10:52:15          00075816435TRLO0      XLON 
 
830               301.00      10:55:17          00075816582TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                301.00      10:55:24          00075816584TRLO0      XLON 
 
105               299.60      11:28:06          00075818011TRLO0      XLON 
 
931               299.60      11:28:06          00075818012TRLO0      XLON 
 
870               300.80      12:07:24          00075819386TRLO0      XLON 
 
941               300.60      12:07:24          00075819387TRLO0      XLON 
 
994               300.80      12:24:25          00075819796TRLO0      XLON 
 
917               300.80      12:40:15          00075820293TRLO0      XLON 
 
971               300.40      12:42:00          00075820357TRLO0      XLON 
 
860               300.20      13:31:17          00075822394TRLO0      XLON 
 
984               300.60      13:33:17          00075822480TRLO0      XLON 
 
920               300.20      13:33:18          00075822481TRLO0      XLON 
 
1050               299.00      13:36:40          00075822617TRLO0      XLON 
 
994               298.20      13:45:58          00075822930TRLO0      XLON 
 
977               297.60      14:08:35          00075823617TRLO0      XLON 
 
173               297.60      14:08:35          00075823618TRLO0      XLON 
 
426               297.60      14:08:35          00075823619TRLO0      XLON 
 
144               297.60      14:08:35          00075823620TRLO0      XLON 
 
173               297.80      14:08:35          00075823621TRLO0      XLON 
 
172               297.80      14:08:35          00075823622TRLO0      XLON 
 
651               297.80      14:08:35          00075823623TRLO0      XLON 
 
1037               297.80      14:26:02          00075824196TRLO0      XLON 
 
94                298.60      14:33:45          00075824706TRLO0      XLON 
 
153               298.60      14:33:45          00075824707TRLO0      XLON 
 
1059               298.00      14:35:08          00075824821TRLO0      XLON 
 
49                298.00      14:35:14          00075824825TRLO0      XLON 
 
70                297.80      14:38:56          00075825110TRLO0      XLON 
 
1015               298.00      14:41:41          00075825280TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                297.80      14:42:05          00075825319TRLO0      XLON 
 
974               297.80      14:42:05          00075825320TRLO0      XLON 
 
892               297.60      14:42:05          00075825321TRLO0      XLON 
 
966               297.20      14:51:03          00075825790TRLO0      XLON 
 
206               297.00      14:56:31          00075826416TRLO0      XLON 
 
186               297.00      14:56:31          00075826417TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               298.00      15:00:37          00075826744TRLO0      XLON 
 
860               297.60      15:01:16          00075826787TRLO0      XLON 
 
1055               297.20      15:02:01          00075826849TRLO0      XLON 
 
296               296.60      15:10:26          00075827830TRLO0      XLON 
 
873               297.40      15:15:53          00075828348TRLO0      XLON 
 
876               297.40      15:26:53          00075829008TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               297.00      15:26:54          00075829009TRLO0      XLON 
 
776               297.00      15:26:54          00075829010TRLO0      XLON 

405               297.00      15:33:59          00075829591TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               297.00      15:35:07          00075829636TRLO0      XLON 
 
146               297.00      15:35:07          00075829637TRLO0      XLON 
 
950               297.00      15:35:07          00075829638TRLO0      XLON 
 
1050               297.20      15:43:39          00075830238TRLO0      XLON 
 
987               297.40      15:56:08          00075831339TRLO0      XLON 
 
355               297.00      15:57:28          00075831502TRLO0      XLON 
 
464               297.00      15:58:27          00075831587TRLO0      XLON 
 
87                297.00      15:58:30          00075831593TRLO0      XLON 
 
762               297.00      16:00:20          00075831768TRLO0      XLON 
 
205               297.00      16:00:20          00075831769TRLO0      XLON 
 
928               297.40      16:06:29          00075832693TRLO0      XLON 
 
159               297.20      16:08:36          00075832907TRLO0      XLON 
 
992               297.20      16:08:36          00075832908TRLO0      XLON 
 
769               297.20      16:08:36          00075832909TRLO0      XLON 
 
924               297.20      16:08:36          00075832910TRLO0      XLON 
 
321               297.20      16:08:36          00075832911TRLO0      XLON 
 
1011               296.60      16:08:53          00075832942TRLO0      XLON 
 
386               297.00      16:12:10          00075833178TRLO0      XLON 
 
401               297.00      16:12:10          00075833179TRLO0      XLON 
 
133               297.00      16:12:10          00075833180TRLO0      XLON 
 
40                297.00      16:14:17          00075833298TRLO0      XLON 
 
853               297.00      16:14:17          00075833299TRLO0      XLON 
 
1026               297.00      16:15:27          00075833412TRLO0      XLON 
 
1029               297.00      16:15:27          00075833413TRLO0      XLON 
 
901               296.80      16:15:27          00075833414TRLO0      XLON 
 
1445               296.40      16:20:42          00075834139TRLO0      XLON 
 
119               296.40      16:20:42          00075834140TRLO0      XLON 
 
329               296.40      16:20:42          00075834141TRLO0      XLON 
 
664               296.20      16:24:05          00075834837TRLO0      XLON 
 
324               296.20      16:24:05          00075834838TRLO0      XLON 
 
672               296.20      16:24:05          00075834839TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  393020 
EQS News ID:  2156708 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2156708&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
