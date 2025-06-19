Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) (AJN or the Company) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's May 23, 2025 news release, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of units (each, a Unit) in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Unit to raise total gross proceeds of $156,000 via the issuance of a total of 1,300,000 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant (Warrant), where each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share (Warrant Share) at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a four year period. In connection with the private placement the Company has paid a finder's fee comprised of $9,360 cash and 78,000 Warrants.

In addition, the Company settled a total of US$17,000 in debt with an arm's length party via the issuance of 194,182 Units at a deemed price of $0.12 per Unit.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement and debt settlement, and any Warrant Shares to be issued on the exercise of Warrants are restricted from trading until October 19, 2025. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for due diligence in connection with possible property acquisitions, exploration on the Company's properties and for working capital purposes.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although AJN Resources Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, AJN Resources Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

