Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 19-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 298.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 292.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 295.8869p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,747,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,299,152.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 295.8869

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 958 295.00 08:23:15 00075837375TRLO0 XLON 107 295.00 08:23:15 00075837374TRLO0 XLON 420 296.20 08:31:35 00075837667TRLO0 XLON 400 296.20 08:31:35 00075837666TRLO0 XLON 45 296.20 08:31:35 00075837665TRLO0 XLON 355 296.20 08:31:36 00075837668TRLO0 XLON 207 295.80 08:33:35 00075837720TRLO0 XLON 800 295.80 08:33:35 00075837719TRLO0 XLON 363 295.80 08:36:26 00075837767TRLO0 XLON 669 295.80 08:51:25 00075838155TRLO0 XLON 513 296.60 08:58:18 00075838415TRLO0 XLON 222 296.60 08:58:18 00075838414TRLO0 XLON 261 296.60 08:58:18 00075838413TRLO0 XLON 1013 297.00 09:01:05 00075838460TRLO0 XLON 32 297.00 09:01:05 00075838459TRLO0 XLON 133 297.60 09:11:29 00075838745TRLO0 XLON 113 297.80 09:14:15 00075838787TRLO0 XLON 800 297.80 09:14:15 00075838786TRLO0 XLON 1050 297.60 09:14:55 00075838799TRLO0 XLON 24 298.00 09:29:15 00075839857TRLO0 XLON 986 298.00 09:29:40 00075839894TRLO0 XLON 353 298.00 09:30:40 00075839967TRLO0 XLON 11 298.00 09:30:40 00075839966TRLO0 XLON 507 298.00 09:30:40 00075839965TRLO0 XLON 165 298.00 09:30:40 00075839964TRLO0 XLON 500 298.00 09:30:40 00075839963TRLO0 XLON 964 297.60 09:33:15 00075840123TRLO0 XLON 388 298.40 09:42:13 00075840395TRLO0 XLON 143 298.40 09:42:13 00075840394TRLO0 XLON 911 298.60 09:48:15 00075840647TRLO0 XLON 872 298.00 09:49:49 00075840749TRLO0 XLON 110 298.80 10:06:05 00075841323TRLO0 XLON 210 298.60 10:07:23 00075841417TRLO0 XLON 400 298.60 10:07:23 00075841416TRLO0 XLON 400 298.60 10:07:23 00075841415TRLO0 XLON 75 298.00 10:18:32 00075841900TRLO0 XLON 873 297.00 10:33:17 00075842462TRLO0 XLON 485 297.00 10:37:22 00075842607TRLO0 XLON 300 297.00 10:37:22 00075842606TRLO0 XLON 455 297.20 10:48:13 00075842926TRLO0 XLON 351 297.20 10:48:13 00075842925TRLO0 XLON 136 297.20 10:48:13 00075842924TRLO0 XLON 200 297.40 10:55:35 00075843204TRLO0 XLON 200 297.40 10:56:00 00075843214TRLO0 XLON 883 296.60 11:04:04 00075843450TRLO0 XLON 25000 296.40 11:09:35 00075844370TRLO0 XLON 984 296.40 11:11:40 00075843689TRLO0 XLON 99 296.20 11:12:10 00075843719TRLO0 XLON 488 294.40 11:54:11 00075845607TRLO0 XLON 453 294.40 11:54:11 00075845606TRLO0 XLON 974 294.40 11:54:11 00075845608TRLO0 XLON 336 293.60 13:13:47 00075848940TRLO0 XLON 200 293.60 13:13:47 00075848939TRLO0 XLON 901 294.40 13:37:16 00075849532TRLO0 XLON 935 292.80 13:57:04 00075850047TRLO0 XLON 947 292.20 14:29:33 00075851226TRLO0 XLON 102 292.20 14:29:33 00075851225TRLO0 XLON 323 292.60 14:35:52 00075851504TRLO0 XLON 993 292.80 14:40:30 00075851712TRLO0 XLON 909 292.40 14:41:03 00075851732TRLO0 XLON 973 293.00 14:54:30 00075852785TRLO0 XLON 237 293.00 14:54:30 00075852819TRLO0 XLON 760 293.00 14:54:30 00075852818TRLO0 XLON 87 294.40 15:06:55 00075853610TRLO0 XLON 790 294.40 15:06:55 00075853609TRLO0 XLON 410 294.40 15:06:55 00075853608TRLO0 XLON 629 294.40 15:06:55 00075853607TRLO0 XLON 878 294.00 15:10:53 00075853786TRLO0 XLON 739 295.00 15:19:19 00075854380TRLO0 XLON 110 295.00 15:19:19 00075854379TRLO0 XLON 282 295.00 15:19:19 00075854378TRLO0 XLON 758 294.60 15:19:50 00075854452TRLO0 XLON 191 294.60 15:19:50 00075854453TRLO0 XLON 1686 295.40 15:40:24 00075855993TRLO0 XLON 1000 295.40 15:40:24 00075855994TRLO0 XLON 864 295.00 15:55:53 00075856923TRLO0 XLON 465 295.00 15:56:46 00075856979TRLO0 XLON 443 295.00 15:56:46 00075856978TRLO0 XLON 282 295.00 15:56:46 00075856977TRLO0 XLON 156 295.00 15:56:46 00075856976TRLO0 XLON 904 295.00 16:00:10 00075857165TRLO0 XLON 584 295.00 16:03:15 00075857329TRLO0 XLON 423 295.00 16:03:15 00075857328TRLO0 XLON 631 295.00 16:07:27 00075857675TRLO0 XLON 400 295.00 16:07:27 00075857674TRLO0 XLON 1022 295.40 16:11:11 00075857874TRLO0 XLON 445 295.60 16:15:54 00075858230TRLO0 XLON 160 295.60 16:15:54 00075858229TRLO0 XLON 684 295.80 16:18:28 00075858439TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

