Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
19.06.25 | 08:33
3,540 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3403,54010:02
Dow Jones News
19.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             70,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             298.80p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             292.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             295.8869p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,747,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,299,152.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 295.8869

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
958               295.00      08:23:15          00075837375TRLO0      XLON 
 
107               295.00      08:23:15          00075837374TRLO0      XLON 
 
420               296.20      08:31:35          00075837667TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               296.20      08:31:35          00075837666TRLO0      XLON 
 
45                296.20      08:31:35          00075837665TRLO0      XLON 
 
355               296.20      08:31:36          00075837668TRLO0      XLON 
 
207               295.80      08:33:35          00075837720TRLO0      XLON 
 
800               295.80      08:33:35          00075837719TRLO0      XLON 
 
363               295.80      08:36:26          00075837767TRLO0      XLON 
 
669               295.80      08:51:25          00075838155TRLO0      XLON 
 
513               296.60      08:58:18          00075838415TRLO0      XLON 
 
222               296.60      08:58:18          00075838414TRLO0      XLON 
 
261               296.60      08:58:18          00075838413TRLO0      XLON 
 
1013               297.00      09:01:05          00075838460TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                297.00      09:01:05          00075838459TRLO0      XLON 
 
133               297.60      09:11:29          00075838745TRLO0      XLON 
 
113               297.80      09:14:15          00075838787TRLO0      XLON 
 
800               297.80      09:14:15          00075838786TRLO0      XLON 
 
1050               297.60      09:14:55          00075838799TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                298.00      09:29:15          00075839857TRLO0      XLON 
 
986               298.00      09:29:40          00075839894TRLO0      XLON 
 
353               298.00      09:30:40          00075839967TRLO0      XLON 
 
11                298.00      09:30:40          00075839966TRLO0      XLON 
 
507               298.00      09:30:40          00075839965TRLO0      XLON 
 
165               298.00      09:30:40          00075839964TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               298.00      09:30:40          00075839963TRLO0      XLON 
 
964               297.60      09:33:15          00075840123TRLO0      XLON 
 
388               298.40      09:42:13          00075840395TRLO0      XLON 
 
143               298.40      09:42:13          00075840394TRLO0      XLON 
 
911               298.60      09:48:15          00075840647TRLO0      XLON 
 
872               298.00      09:49:49          00075840749TRLO0      XLON 
 
110               298.80      10:06:05          00075841323TRLO0      XLON 
 
210               298.60      10:07:23          00075841417TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               298.60      10:07:23          00075841416TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               298.60      10:07:23          00075841415TRLO0      XLON 
 
75                298.00      10:18:32          00075841900TRLO0      XLON 
 
873               297.00      10:33:17          00075842462TRLO0      XLON 
 
485               297.00      10:37:22          00075842607TRLO0      XLON 
 
300               297.00      10:37:22          00075842606TRLO0      XLON 
 
455               297.20      10:48:13          00075842926TRLO0      XLON 
 
351               297.20      10:48:13          00075842925TRLO0      XLON 
 
136               297.20      10:48:13          00075842924TRLO0      XLON 
 
200               297.40      10:55:35          00075843204TRLO0      XLON 
 
200               297.40      10:56:00          00075843214TRLO0      XLON 
 
883               296.60      11:04:04          00075843450TRLO0      XLON 
 
25000              296.40      11:09:35          00075844370TRLO0      XLON 
 
984               296.40      11:11:40          00075843689TRLO0      XLON 
 
99                296.20      11:12:10          00075843719TRLO0      XLON 
 
488               294.40      11:54:11          00075845607TRLO0      XLON 
 
453               294.40      11:54:11          00075845606TRLO0      XLON 
 
974               294.40      11:54:11          00075845608TRLO0      XLON 
 
336               293.60      13:13:47          00075848940TRLO0      XLON 
 
200               293.60      13:13:47          00075848939TRLO0      XLON 
 
901               294.40      13:37:16          00075849532TRLO0      XLON 
 
935               292.80      13:57:04          00075850047TRLO0      XLON 
 
947               292.20      14:29:33          00075851226TRLO0      XLON 
 
102               292.20      14:29:33          00075851225TRLO0      XLON 
 
323               292.60      14:35:52          00075851504TRLO0      XLON 
 
993               292.80      14:40:30          00075851712TRLO0      XLON 
 
909               292.40      14:41:03          00075851732TRLO0      XLON 
 
973               293.00      14:54:30          00075852785TRLO0      XLON 
 
237               293.00      14:54:30          00075852819TRLO0      XLON 
 
760               293.00      14:54:30          00075852818TRLO0      XLON 
 
87                294.40      15:06:55          00075853610TRLO0      XLON 
 
790               294.40      15:06:55          00075853609TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

410               294.40      15:06:55          00075853608TRLO0      XLON 
 
629               294.40      15:06:55          00075853607TRLO0      XLON 
 
878               294.00      15:10:53          00075853786TRLO0      XLON 
 
739               295.00      15:19:19          00075854380TRLO0      XLON 
 
110               295.00      15:19:19          00075854379TRLO0      XLON 
 
282               295.00      15:19:19          00075854378TRLO0      XLON 
 
758               294.60      15:19:50          00075854452TRLO0      XLON 
 
191               294.60      15:19:50          00075854453TRLO0      XLON 
 
1686               295.40      15:40:24          00075855993TRLO0      XLON 
 
1000               295.40      15:40:24          00075855994TRLO0      XLON 
 
864               295.00      15:55:53          00075856923TRLO0      XLON 
 
465               295.00      15:56:46          00075856979TRLO0      XLON 
 
443               295.00      15:56:46          00075856978TRLO0      XLON 
 
282               295.00      15:56:46          00075856977TRLO0      XLON 
 
156               295.00      15:56:46          00075856976TRLO0      XLON 
 
904               295.00      16:00:10          00075857165TRLO0      XLON 
 
584               295.00      16:03:15          00075857329TRLO0      XLON 
 
423               295.00      16:03:15          00075857328TRLO0      XLON 
 
631               295.00      16:07:27          00075857675TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               295.00      16:07:27          00075857674TRLO0      XLON 
 
1022               295.40      16:11:11          00075857874TRLO0      XLON 
 
445               295.60      16:15:54          00075858230TRLO0      XLON 
 
160               295.60      16:15:54          00075858229TRLO0      XLON 
 
684               295.80      16:18:28          00075858439TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  393198 
EQS News ID:  2157422 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157422&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
