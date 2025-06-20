Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 291.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 288.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 289.7622p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,817,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,229,152.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 289.7622

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 677 290.60 08:27:08 00075861404TRLO0 XLON 259 290.60 08:27:08 00075861403TRLO0 XLON 1011 291.00 09:42:44 00075864398TRLO0 XLON 932 289.40 09:59:50 00075864807TRLO0 XLON 1013 288.60 10:36:50 00075865643TRLO0 XLON 866 288.80 11:09:45 00075866607TRLO0 XLON 981 289.40 11:29:23 00075867270TRLO0 XLON 956 290.60 12:02:08 00075868017TRLO0 XLON 903 289.60 12:07:16 00075868172TRLO0 XLON 71 289.00 12:56:09 00075869439TRLO0 XLON 885 289.00 12:56:09 00075869440TRLO0 XLON 1042 289.00 13:19:11 00075869908TRLO0 XLON 929 288.60 13:33:20 00075870208TRLO0 XLON 116 288.80 13:33:20 00075870209TRLO0 XLON 772 288.80 13:33:20 00075870210TRLO0 XLON 28 289.40 14:10:19 00075871575TRLO0 XLON 975 290.80 14:33:57 00075872848TRLO0 XLON 22 290.60 14:37:21 00075872940TRLO0 XLON 945 290.60 14:37:21 00075872941TRLO0 XLON 821 290.40 14:48:25 00075873393TRLO0 XLON 174 290.40 14:48:25 00075873394TRLO0 XLON 769 290.20 14:59:26 00075874056TRLO0 XLON 190 290.20 14:59:26 00075874057TRLO0 XLON 176 290.00 15:13:24 00075874569TRLO0 XLON 875 289.40 15:30:36 00075875190TRLO0 XLON 1027 290.20 15:46:40 00075875948TRLO0 XLON 213 290.60 15:50:00 00075876222TRLO0 XLON 931 290.00 15:54:34 00075876596TRLO0 XLON 149 290.60 16:01:00 00075877059TRLO0 XLON 501 290.60 16:08:49 00075877649TRLO0 XLON 791 290.20 16:10:03 00075877772TRLO0 XLON 50000 289.75 16:28:06 00075879399TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 393328 EQS News ID: 2157878 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157878&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)