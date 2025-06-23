Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
München
23.06.25
3,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
23.06.2025 09:03 Uhr
173 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Jun-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             296.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             291.60p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             294.1537p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,867,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,179,152.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 294.1537

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
935               292.40      08:14:43          00075880962TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               292.00      08:35:21          00075881580TRLO0      XLON 
 
469               292.00      08:35:21          00075881581TRLO0      XLON 
 
869               291.60      08:35:21          00075881582TRLO0      XLON 
 
800               292.20      08:45:34          00075881970TRLO0      XLON 
 
171               292.20      08:45:34          00075881971TRLO0      XLON 
 
848               293.20      08:53:47          00075882571TRLO0      XLON 
 
809               293.20      09:04:42          00075883412TRLO0      XLON 
 
974               292.80      09:14:59          00075884182TRLO0      XLON 
 
900               292.40      09:30:08          00075884893TRLO0      XLON 
 
19                292.40      09:30:08          00075884894TRLO0      XLON 
 
280               292.40      09:38:31          00075885068TRLO0      XLON 
 
679               292.40      09:40:12          00075885094TRLO0      XLON 
 
28                293.00      09:55:17          00075885538TRLO0      XLON 
 
8                293.00      09:57:17          00075885616TRLO0      XLON 
 
16                293.00      09:57:17          00075885617TRLO0      XLON 
 
170               293.00      09:57:17          00075885618TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               293.00      09:57:17          00075885619TRLO0      XLON 
 
168               293.00      09:57:17          00075885620TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               293.00      09:57:17          00075885621TRLO0      XLON 
 
167               293.00      09:57:17          00075885622TRLO0      XLON 
 
828               292.60      10:02:33          00075885819TRLO0      XLON 
 
913               294.00      10:15:11          00075886248TRLO0      XLON 
 
820               294.00      10:21:36          00075886534TRLO0      XLON 
 
905               294.00      10:21:36          00075886535TRLO0      XLON 
 
803               294.00      10:21:36          00075886536TRLO0      XLON 
 
872               294.00      10:30:00          00075886633TRLO0      XLON 
 
955               293.60      10:31:30          00075886672TRLO0      XLON 
 
866               294.00      10:39:31          00075886874TRLO0      XLON 
 
822               294.00      10:59:17          00075887372TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               292.40      11:15:48          00075887793TRLO0      XLON 
 
528               292.40      11:15:48          00075887794TRLO0      XLON 
 
11                292.20      11:21:44          00075887900TRLO0      XLON 
 
910               292.20      11:21:44          00075887901TRLO0      XLON 
 
31                293.40      11:55:26          00075888528TRLO0      XLON 
 
122               293.40      11:55:26          00075888529TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               293.40      11:55:26          00075888530TRLO0      XLON 
 
838               293.20      12:00:05          00075888623TRLO0      XLON 
 
971               293.60      12:07:40          00075888747TRLO0      XLON 
 
911               293.40      12:09:16          00075888800TRLO0      XLON 
 
60                293.60      12:33:42          00075889341TRLO0      XLON 
 
78                293.60      12:33:42          00075889342TRLO0      XLON 
 
797               293.20      12:34:19          00075889358TRLO0      XLON 
 
99                293.20      12:34:42          00075889366TRLO0      XLON 
 
1131               294.00      12:45:17          00075889693TRLO0      XLON 
 
35                294.00      12:48:00          00075889869TRLO0      XLON 
 
882               294.00      12:49:29          00075889893TRLO0      XLON 
 
997               293.80      13:25:16          00075890705TRLO0      XLON 
 
1606               294.00      13:28:56          00075890886TRLO0      XLON 
 
56                294.00      13:28:56          00075890887TRLO0      XLON 
 
989               293.80      13:32:06          00075890988TRLO0      XLON 
 
26                293.40      13:48:07          00075891417TRLO0      XLON 
 
929               293.60      13:53:44          00075891627TRLO0      XLON 
 
874               295.80      14:13:45          00075892811TRLO0      XLON 
 
830               296.00      14:16:34          00075892984TRLO0      XLON 
 
951               296.00      14:25:17          00075893407TRLO0      XLON 
 
73                296.00      14:25:28          00075893447TRLO0      XLON 
 
759               296.00      14:25:28          00075893448TRLO0      XLON 
 
852               296.00      15:09:06          00075895599TRLO0      XLON 
 
567               296.00      15:09:06          00075895600TRLO0      XLON 
 
424               296.00      15:09:07          00075895610TRLO0      XLON 
 
894               296.00      15:09:07          00075895611TRLO0      XLON 
 
176               296.00      15:09:07          00075895612TRLO0      XLON 
 
889               296.00      15:09:07          00075895613TRLO0      XLON 
 
771               296.00      15:09:07          00075895614TRLO0      XLON 
 
967               296.00      15:09:07          00075895615TRLO0      XLON 
 
915               296.00      15:27:07          00075896330TRLO0      XLON 
 
987               296.00      15:27:07          00075896331TRLO0      XLON 
 
1111               296.00      15:41:04          00075896855TRLO0      XLON 
 
829               296.00      15:41:04          00075896856TRLO0      XLON 
 
810               295.80      15:42:18          00075896953TRLO0      XLON 
 
695               295.60      15:44:29          00075897018TRLO0      XLON 
 
149               295.60      15:44:29          00075897019TRLO0      XLON 
 
827               295.00      15:48:14          00075897165TRLO0      XLON 
 
900               294.40      15:57:22          00075897827TRLO0      XLON 
 
230               294.20      15:59:14          00075897883TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               294.20      15:59:14          00075897884TRLO0      XLON 
 
366               294.20      15:59:14          00075897885TRLO0      XLON 
 
837               294.20      16:05:45          00075898494TRLO0      XLON 
 
94                293.80      16:12:27          00075898744TRLO0      XLON 
 
501               293.80      16:12:27          00075898745TRLO0      XLON 
 
976               294.00      16:15:47          00075898914TRLO0      XLON 
 
345               294.00      16:20:02          00075899195TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  393458 
EQS News ID:  2158400 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2158400&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
