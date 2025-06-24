Das Instrument GI8 CA39032G1046 GREAT EAGLE GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.06.2025

The instrument GI8 CA39032G1046 GREAT EAGLE GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2025



Das Instrument K6Q0 SE0022239901 OPSY HOLDING AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.06.2025

The instrument K6Q0 SE0022239901 OPSY HOLDING AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2025



Das Instrument PMRA ES0169501022 PHARMA MAR S.A. EO -,60 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.06.2025

The instrument PMRA ES0169501022 PHARMA MAR S.A. EO -,60 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2025





