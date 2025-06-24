Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
München
24.06.25 | 08:19
3,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4003,62009:08
24.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             290.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             285.00p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             288.2240p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,917,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,129,152.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 288.2240

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
127               290.00      08:16:56          00075901364TRLO0      XLON 
 
73                290.00      08:16:56          00075901365TRLO0      XLON 
 
832               289.20      08:19:35          00075901449TRLO0      XLON 
 
987               288.80      08:20:08          00075901453TRLO0      XLON 
 
970               288.40      08:32:11          00075901800TRLO0      XLON 
 
839               288.40      08:49:55          00075902146TRLO0      XLON 
 
890               288.80      09:04:59          00075902476TRLO0      XLON 
 
995               288.60      09:14:20          00075902667TRLO0      XLON 
 
254               288.20      09:17:35          00075902769TRLO0      XLON 
 
679               288.20      09:17:35          00075902770TRLO0      XLON 
 
956               289.20      09:57:47          00075903655TRLO0      XLON 
 
1300               289.40      10:10:28          00075903937TRLO0      XLON 
 
911               289.00      10:14:22          00075904022TRLO0      XLON 
 
969               288.60      10:32:38          00075904461TRLO0      XLON 
 
875               288.20      10:34:50          00075904481TRLO0      XLON 
 
814               288.40      10:34:50          00075904482TRLO0      XLON 
 
5                288.40      10:57:39          00075904926TRLO0      XLON 
 
131               288.40      10:57:39          00075904927TRLO0      XLON 
 
273               288.40      10:57:39          00075904928TRLO0      XLON 
 
68                288.40      10:57:39          00075904929TRLO0      XLON 
 
332               288.40      10:57:39          00075904930TRLO0      XLON 
 
928               287.60      11:00:36          00075905016TRLO0      XLON 
 
936               287.60      11:41:06          00075906282TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               287.80      11:53:14          00075906582TRLO0      XLON 
 
521               287.80      11:53:14          00075906583TRLO0      XLON 
 
842               287.80      11:53:14          00075906584TRLO0      XLON 
 
957               286.60      12:13:28          00075907071TRLO0      XLON 
 
841               286.20      12:18:45          00075907290TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                286.00      12:18:50          00075907292TRLO0      XLON 
 
510               286.60      12:28:28          00075907501TRLO0      XLON 
 
47                286.60      12:28:57          00075907507TRLO0      XLON 
 
112               286.40      12:40:51          00075907840TRLO0      XLON 
 
865               286.40      12:40:51          00075907841TRLO0      XLON 
 
81                286.00      12:40:52          00075907843TRLO0      XLON 
 
810               286.00      12:40:52          00075907844TRLO0      XLON 
 
753               285.00      13:29:42          00075909468TRLO0      XLON 
 
59                285.00      13:29:42          00075909469TRLO0      XLON 
 
928               285.00      13:29:42          00075909470TRLO0      XLON 
 
68                287.40      13:46:02          00075909854TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               287.60      13:46:03          00075909855TRLO0      XLON 
 
552               287.60      13:46:03          00075909856TRLO0      XLON 
 
834               287.40      13:47:10          00075909875TRLO0      XLON 
 
859               287.80      13:53:57          00075910014TRLO0      XLON 
 
834               287.80      13:54:37          00075910038TRLO0      XLON 
 
838               287.40      14:08:27          00075910435TRLO0      XLON 
 
887               287.40      14:08:27          00075910436TRLO0      XLON 
 
854               287.40      14:08:27          00075910449TRLO0      XLON 
 
948               287.20      14:33:10          00075911406TRLO0      XLON 
 
1072               286.80      14:33:41          00075911435TRLO0      XLON 
 
89                289.00      14:51:57          00075912045TRLO0      XLON 
 
136               289.00      14:51:57          00075912046TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               288.60      14:52:42          00075912058TRLO0      XLON 
 
402               288.60      14:52:42          00075912059TRLO0      XLON 
 
26                288.80      14:58:37          00075912249TRLO0      XLON 
 
993               288.80      15:07:55          00075912577TRLO0      XLON 
 
939               288.80      15:07:55          00075912578TRLO0      XLON 
 
904               288.80      15:07:55          00075912579TRLO0      XLON 
 
800               289.60      15:16:06          00075912804TRLO0      XLON 
 
42                289.60      15:16:06          00075912805TRLO0      XLON 
 
891               289.60      15:19:05          00075912978TRLO0      XLON 
 
929               289.60      15:21:05          00075913009TRLO0      XLON 
 
842               289.20      15:21:51          00075913022TRLO0      XLON 
 
961               289.40      15:27:32          00075913180TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               289.60      15:34:28          00075913331TRLO0      XLON 
 
551               289.60      15:34:28          00075913332TRLO0      XLON 
 
142               289.00      15:35:43          00075913390TRLO0      XLON 
 
840               289.00      15:44:20          00075913793TRLO0      XLON 
 
153               289.60      15:49:05          00075913958TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                289.60      15:49:05          00075913959TRLO0      XLON 
 
129               289.60      15:49:05          00075913960TRLO0      XLON 
 
59                289.60      15:49:45          00075913982TRLO0      XLON 
 
171               289.40      15:49:53          00075913985TRLO0      XLON 
 
333               289.40      15:50:09          00075913997TRLO0      XLON 
 
377               289.40      15:50:09          00075913998TRLO0      XLON 
 
818               289.40      15:50:37          00075914058TRLO0      XLON 
 
337               289.40      15:51:26          00075914091TRLO0      XLON 
 
462               289.40      15:57:48          00075914358TRLO0      XLON 
 
524               289.40      15:57:48          00075914359TRLO0      XLON 
 
857               289.20      15:58:32          00075914370TRLO0      XLON 
 
790               288.60      16:07:33          00075914793TRLO0      XLON 
 
192               288.60      16:07:33          00075914794TRLO0      XLON 
 
965               288.60      16:12:33          00075915111TRLO0      XLON 
 
900               288.60      16:15:33          00075915293TRLO0      XLON 
 
181               288.00      16:17:03          00075915355TRLO0      XLON 
 
635               288.00      16:17:06          00075915356TRLO0      XLON 
 
793               288.00      16:19:37          00075915487TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  393674 
EQS News ID:  2159274 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2159274&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
