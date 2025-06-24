Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 290.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 285.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 288.2240p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,917,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,129,152.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 288.2240

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 127 290.00 08:16:56 00075901364TRLO0 XLON 73 290.00 08:16:56 00075901365TRLO0 XLON 832 289.20 08:19:35 00075901449TRLO0 XLON 987 288.80 08:20:08 00075901453TRLO0 XLON 970 288.40 08:32:11 00075901800TRLO0 XLON 839 288.40 08:49:55 00075902146TRLO0 XLON 890 288.80 09:04:59 00075902476TRLO0 XLON 995 288.60 09:14:20 00075902667TRLO0 XLON 254 288.20 09:17:35 00075902769TRLO0 XLON 679 288.20 09:17:35 00075902770TRLO0 XLON 956 289.20 09:57:47 00075903655TRLO0 XLON 1300 289.40 10:10:28 00075903937TRLO0 XLON 911 289.00 10:14:22 00075904022TRLO0 XLON 969 288.60 10:32:38 00075904461TRLO0 XLON 875 288.20 10:34:50 00075904481TRLO0 XLON 814 288.40 10:34:50 00075904482TRLO0 XLON 5 288.40 10:57:39 00075904926TRLO0 XLON 131 288.40 10:57:39 00075904927TRLO0 XLON 273 288.40 10:57:39 00075904928TRLO0 XLON 68 288.40 10:57:39 00075904929TRLO0 XLON 332 288.40 10:57:39 00075904930TRLO0 XLON 928 287.60 11:00:36 00075905016TRLO0 XLON 936 287.60 11:41:06 00075906282TRLO0 XLON 400 287.80 11:53:14 00075906582TRLO0 XLON 521 287.80 11:53:14 00075906583TRLO0 XLON 842 287.80 11:53:14 00075906584TRLO0 XLON 957 286.60 12:13:28 00075907071TRLO0 XLON 841 286.20 12:18:45 00075907290TRLO0 XLON 1 286.00 12:18:50 00075907292TRLO0 XLON 510 286.60 12:28:28 00075907501TRLO0 XLON 47 286.60 12:28:57 00075907507TRLO0 XLON 112 286.40 12:40:51 00075907840TRLO0 XLON 865 286.40 12:40:51 00075907841TRLO0 XLON 81 286.00 12:40:52 00075907843TRLO0 XLON 810 286.00 12:40:52 00075907844TRLO0 XLON 753 285.00 13:29:42 00075909468TRLO0 XLON 59 285.00 13:29:42 00075909469TRLO0 XLON 928 285.00 13:29:42 00075909470TRLO0 XLON 68 287.40 13:46:02 00075909854TRLO0 XLON 400 287.60 13:46:03 00075909855TRLO0 XLON 552 287.60 13:46:03 00075909856TRLO0 XLON 834 287.40 13:47:10 00075909875TRLO0 XLON 859 287.80 13:53:57 00075910014TRLO0 XLON 834 287.80 13:54:37 00075910038TRLO0 XLON 838 287.40 14:08:27 00075910435TRLO0 XLON 887 287.40 14:08:27 00075910436TRLO0 XLON 854 287.40 14:08:27 00075910449TRLO0 XLON 948 287.20 14:33:10 00075911406TRLO0 XLON 1072 286.80 14:33:41 00075911435TRLO0 XLON 89 289.00 14:51:57 00075912045TRLO0 XLON 136 289.00 14:51:57 00075912046TRLO0 XLON 400 288.60 14:52:42 00075912058TRLO0 XLON 402 288.60 14:52:42 00075912059TRLO0 XLON 26 288.80 14:58:37 00075912249TRLO0 XLON 993 288.80 15:07:55 00075912577TRLO0 XLON 939 288.80 15:07:55 00075912578TRLO0 XLON 904 288.80 15:07:55 00075912579TRLO0 XLON 800 289.60 15:16:06 00075912804TRLO0 XLON 42 289.60 15:16:06 00075912805TRLO0 XLON 891 289.60 15:19:05 00075912978TRLO0 XLON 929 289.60 15:21:05 00075913009TRLO0 XLON 842 289.20 15:21:51 00075913022TRLO0 XLON 961 289.40 15:27:32 00075913180TRLO0 XLON 400 289.60 15:34:28 00075913331TRLO0 XLON 551 289.60 15:34:28 00075913332TRLO0 XLON 142 289.00 15:35:43 00075913390TRLO0 XLON 840 289.00 15:44:20 00075913793TRLO0 XLON 153 289.60 15:49:05 00075913958TRLO0 XLON 20 289.60 15:49:05 00075913959TRLO0 XLON 129 289.60 15:49:05 00075913960TRLO0 XLON 59 289.60 15:49:45 00075913982TRLO0 XLON 171 289.40 15:49:53 00075913985TRLO0 XLON 333 289.40 15:50:09 00075913997TRLO0 XLON 377 289.40 15:50:09 00075913998TRLO0 XLON 818 289.40 15:50:37 00075914058TRLO0 XLON 337 289.40 15:51:26 00075914091TRLO0 XLON 462 289.40 15:57:48 00075914358TRLO0 XLON 524 289.40 15:57:48 00075914359TRLO0 XLON 857 289.20 15:58:32 00075914370TRLO0 XLON 790 288.60 16:07:33 00075914793TRLO0 XLON 192 288.60 16:07:33 00075914794TRLO0 XLON 965 288.60 16:12:33 00075915111TRLO0 XLON 900 288.60 16:15:33 00075915293TRLO0 XLON 181 288.00 16:17:03 00075915355TRLO0 XLON 635 288.00 16:17:06 00075915356TRLO0 XLON 793 288.00 16:19:37 00075915487TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

