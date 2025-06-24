On request of Hacksaw AB (publ), company registration number 559133-3793, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading with effect from June 25, 2025. The decision is conditional upon that Hacksaw AB (publ) meets the liquidity requirements for the shares.

As per today's date the company has a total of 288,915,987 shares.

Short Name: HACK ISIN Code: SE0025138357 Order book id: 407744 Maximum number of shares to be listed: 288,915,987 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Large Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 10 Technology Supersector code: 1010 Technology

Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 25 up and including June 26, 2025, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 26 and page 94 in the prospectus.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.