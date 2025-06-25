Capital increase of approximately €4 million and sale of existing shares for approximately €36 million (which may be increased to approximately €42 million if the Extension Clause is exercised in full and to approximately €48.9 million if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full), for a total maximum gross amount of €52.9M

Fixed Price Offering: €15 per share

Subscription commitments of an aggregate amount of €24.03 million from Amiral Gestion, Mont-Blanc Alpen-Stock, CDC Croissance, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, Vatel Capital, Syquant, Amundi and Laurent Pélissier Chief Executive Officer of SEMCO Technologies, representing more than 100% of the Initial Public Offering and approximately 60.1% of the total amount of the Initial Offering

Subscription period from June 25 to July 3, 2025 (5:00 pm for subscriptions at bank branches, 8:00 pm via the Internet) for the Fixed Price Offering

Closing of the Global Placement on July 4, 2025, at 12:00am

Transaction eligible for PEA and PEA-PME

SEMCO Technologies,a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, announces the launch of its initial public offering in the context of the listing of its shares on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN code: FR0014010H01 Ticker symbol: ALSEM).

On June 24, 2025, the French Stock Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the AMF) approved, under number 25-234, the Prospectus relating to the initial public offering of SEMCO Technologies, comprising the Registration Document, approved under number I. 25-003, dated June 11, 2025, and a Securities Note (Note d'Opération) including the summary of the Prospectus.

SEMCO Technologies, a global player in strategic components for advanced semiconductors

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of essential components to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). Since 2016, SEMCO Technologies has been an indirect 100% subsidiary of ECM Group, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and processing of materials.

With average annual growth of 21.4% between 2016 and 2024, SEMCO Technologies generates sales of €26.4m in 2024, with an EBIT margin close to 37%1. With more than 30 years' expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech eChucks that are tailor-made to meet the industry's most demanding requirements, differentiating itself from generalist manufacturers.

Solid guidance

SEMCO Technologies' ambitions are reflected in several short- and medium-term commercial, operational, and financial objectives:

20252 2028 Revenue c. €33m of which 100% backed as of end of April Over €55m Distribution of net income At least 30%3 At least 30%3 EBIT margin c. 38.5% Over 40%

Reasons for the Offering: strengthen an ambitious growth strategy based on three main pillars

The Company's initial public offering is primarily intended to provide liquidity to the Selling Shareholder: it is specified that, in this case, only the Selling Shareholder will receive the proceeds from the Offer relating to the Initial Secondary Shares, the Additional Secondary Shares and the Supplementary Secondary Shares, if any.

The estimated net proceeds from the issue of New Shares (c.€3.2 million) will provide SEMCO Technologies with the financial resources necessary to implement its growth strategy and will be allocated to financing the following strategic objectives:

approximately 60% of funds will be allocated to continuing investments in automation and optimization of industrial facilities, and to setting up new production units;

approximately 30% of funds will be allocated to continuing technological development of the Group's offering, through internal development or targeted acquisitions;

approximately 10% of the funds will be allocated to accelerating the Group's commercial strategy;

In order to finance its growth strategy, in addition to the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering, based on a capital increase of €3.2 million and requirements of approximately €10 million, the Group estimates that it will need to raise approximately €7 million. The Group may draw on other sources of financing available to it, including its available cash resources or bank loans.

Structure of the offer

The distribution of the Offered Shares is expected to be carried out as part of a global offering (the "Offering"), comprising:

A public offering in France in the form of a fixed price offering, primarily intended for individuals (the "Fixed Price Offering" or "FPO"), provided that: orders will be broken down according to the number of securities requested: order fraction A1 (from 1 share up to and including 250 shares) and order fraction A2 (over 250 shares); order fractions A1 will be given priority over order fractions A2 in the event that not all orders can be fully satisfied.



A global placement primarily intended for institutional investors (the "Global Placement" comprising: A placement in France; in an international private placement in certain countries (with the exception, in particular, of the United States of America, Canada, Australia, and Japan).



If the demand expressed in the FPO allows it, the number of shares allocated in response to orders placed in the FPO will be at least equal to 10% of the number of shares offered in the Offer before any exercise of the Extension Clause and the Over-Allotment Option.

Initial size of the Offer

The Offer will relate to a maximum number of 2 666 666 ordinary shares to be issued:

the issuance of a maximum of 266 666 new shares (the "New Shares") in a cash capital increase with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights through a public offering as part of the Primary Offering (corresponding, for information purposes, to a total amount, including issue premium, of approximately €4 million); and

the sale of up to 2 400 000 shares by ECM Technologies4 as part of the Secondary Offering (corresponding, for information purposes, to a total amount of approximately €36 million) (the "Initial Secondary Shares").

The Secondary Offering is conditional upon the completion of 100% of the Primary Offering, which means that the New Shares will be allocated in priority over the Initial Secondary Shares in the event of insufficient demand and a reduction in the size of the Offering.

Extension Clause

Depending on the level of demand, the Selling Shareholder may, in agreement with the Company and the Global Coordinators, Lead Managers and Associated Bookrunners, decide to increase the number of Secondary Shares by a maximum of 15%, i.e. a maximum of 399 999 sold shares (the "Additional Secondary Shares"), at the Offer Price. These shares will be issued exclusively through the sale of shares held by the shareholder ECM Technologies. The decision to exercise the Extension Clause will be made when the final terms of the Offer are determined by the Board of Directors on July 4, 2025.

Over-allotment Option

For stabilization operation needs and to cover potential over-allotments, ECM Technologies will grant CIC Market Solutions (the "Stabilizing Agent") an option allowing the issuance of a number of shares representing a total of up to 15% of the aggregate number of New Shares, Initial Secondary Shares and Additional Secondary Shares, i.e., a maximum number of 459 999 Supplementary Secondary Shares, based on the Offer Price. These shares will be served exclusively through the sale of shares held by ECM Technologies.

This Over-Allotment Option, which will enable any over-allotment to be covered, may be exercised, in whole or in part, at the Offer Price, in a single transaction at any time by the Stabilizing Agent, from the start of trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Paris, i.e. according to the indicative timetable, from July 9, 2025, until August 6, 2025 (included).

Offer Price

The price of the shares offered in the public offering will be equal to the price of the shares offered in the Global Placement (the "Offer Price"). The Offer Price was set by the Company's Board of Directors on June 23, 2025, at 15,00 euros per share.

Gross and net proceeds of the Offering

For information purposes, the gross and net proceeds of the issue would be as follows:

In million 100% Primary Offering 100% Primary Offering and Secondary Offering 100% Offering full exercise of the Extension Clause 100% Offering full exercise of the Extension Clause and Over-allotment Option Total consideration for Secondary Shares under the Initial Offering, the Extension Clause and the Over-allotment Option Gross proceeds 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 48.9 Estimated expenses 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.87 2.2 Net proceeds 3.15 3.15 3.15 3.13 46.7

It is specified that only the net proceeds from the issue of the New Shares will be paid to the Company, with the net proceeds from the transfers mentioned above going to the Transferring Shareholder. No fees will be borne by the investor.

Commitments to subscribe

Mr Laurent PELISSIER, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has committed to subscribing to the Offer for an amount of €230,000. The other members of the board of directors and the current shareholders have not expressed any intention to subscribe to the Offer.

In addition, the Company has received subscription commitments from third-party investors totaling €23.8 million (representing more than 100% of the Primary Offering and approximately 60% of the Initial Offering, excluding the exercise of the Extension Clause and the Over-allotment Option), namely a subscription commitment from Amiral Gestion for €10 million, a subscription commitment from Mont-Blanc Alpen-Stock for €5 million, a commitment from CDC Croissance for €3 million, a subscription commitment from Crédit Industriel et Commercial for €2.8 million, a subscription commitment from Vatel Capital for €1 million, a subscription commitment from Syquant for €1 million and a subscription commitment from Amundi for €1 million.

Revocation of subscription orders

Subscription orders placed by individuals via the Internet as part of the FPO may be revoked via the Internet until the closing of the FPO (July 3, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Paris time). It is the responsibility of individuals to contact their financial intermediary to verify, on the one hand, the terms and conditions for revoking orders placed via the Internet and, on the other hand, whether orders transmitted through other channels are revocable and under what conditions. Any order placed in connection with the Global Placement may be revoked exclusively with the Global Coordinators, Lead Managers and Bookrunners until July 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm (Paris time), unless the offer is closed early or extended.

Lock-up and standstill undertakings

Standstill undertaking by the Company: 180 days from the settlement-delivery of the Offer.

Lock-up undertaking by ECM Technologies5: 360 days from the settlement-delivery of the Offer, subject to certain customary exceptions such as transfers to a third party previously authorized by the Global Coordinators, Lead Managers and Associated Bookrunners, which must be accompanied by the transferee's assumption of the commitment for the remaining term of the initial commitment, the contribution to a public tender offer or exchange offer for the Company's shares, or the transfer to a controlled entity.

Indicative timetable for the operation

June 23, 2025 Setting Offer Price June 24, 2025 Approval of the prospectus by the AMF June 25, 2025 Press release announcing the Offer and availability of the Prospectus Opening of the Fixed Price Offering (FPO) and the Global Placement July 3, 2025 Closing of the FPO at 5:00 pm (Paris time) in person and at 8:00 pm (Paris time) online July 4, 2025 Closing of the Global Placement at 12:00 pm (Paris time) Definitive setting of the terms and conditions of the Offer and possible exercise of the Extension Clause Press release announcing the results of the FPO and the Global Placement and the final number of Offered Shares Signing of the Placement Agreement July 8, 2025 Settlement Delivery of the FPO and Global Placement July 9, 2025 Registering and trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Paris begins Start of the stabilization period, if any August 6, 2025 Deadline for exercising the Over-Allotment Option

End of the stabilization period, if any

Subscription terms

Persons wishing to participate in the Fixed Price Offering must submit their orders to an authorized financial intermediary in France no later than July 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time) for subscriptions in person and 8:00 p.m. (Paris time) for online subscriptions.

To be considered, orders placed under Global Placement must be received by the Global Coordinators, Lead Managers and Bookrunners no later than July 4, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. (Paris time), except in the event of early closing.

Identification codes of SEMCO Technologies shares

Name: SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES

ISIN code: FR0014010H01

Ticker: ALSEM

Financial intermediaries and advisors

Gilbert Dupont TP ICAP CIC Market Solutions Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Associate Bookrunner Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Associate Bookrunner Listing Sponsor Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Associate Bookrunner EY AACE Fieldfisher NewCap Financial Auditors Legal Counsel Financial Communication

Access additional information on the website dedicated to SEMCO Technologies' IPO project: www.semco-tech-finances.com

Availability of the Prospectus

A Prospectus, consisting of (i) the Registration Document approved by the AMF under number I. 25-003, dated June 11, 2025, and (ii) a Transaction Note including a summary of the Prospectus, was approved by the AMF under number 25-234 on June 24, 2025. This Prospectus is available free of charge upon request from the Company's registered office, on the AMF website at www.amf-france.org and on the Company's website at https://www.semco-tech-finances.com/. Investors' attention is drawn to the risk factors set out in the Prospectus. Approval of the Prospectus should not be considered as a favorable opinion on the securities offered.

SEMCO Technologies draws the public's attention to Chapter 3, "Risk Factors," in the Registration Document and to Chapter 3, "Market Risk Factors that May Significantly Affect the Securities Offered," in the offering circular. The occurrence of one or more of these risks could have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, reputation, financial condition, results of operations or prospects, as well as the market price of SEMCO Technologies.

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies achieved a turnover of €26.4 million6 on December 31, 2024.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/

____________________ 1 Pro forma information for 2024 and comparative information including: (1) the sale of the 'Gas Components' business to ECM Components on 30/04/2024 and (2) the sale of shares in SEMCO Smartech Suzhou, a Chinese subsidiary, to another ECM Group subsidiary. 2 Forecasts within the scope of the regulations Prospectus 3 payment in 2026 for the 2025 financial year payment in 2029 for the 2028 financial year 4 A simplified joint stock company holding virtually 100% of the capital and voting rights of SEMCO Technologies prior to the Offer. ECM Technologies is wholly owned by ECM Group, which is itself 56.08% owned by LaMa, which is wholly owned by Mr. Laurent PELISSIER (Chief Executive Officer of the Company), Ms. Marlène PELISSIER (director of the Company) and their family. 5 It is specified that ECM Technologies' retention commitment does not apply to shares sold in connection with the Offer (including, where applicable, those that would be sold in the event of the Extension Clause being exercised), or to shares that would be sold in connection with the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. 6 Pro forma information for 2024 and comparative information including: (1) the sale of the 'Gas Components' business to ECM Components on 30/04/2024 and (2) the sale of shares in SEMCO Smartech Suzhou, a Chinese subsidiary, to another ECM Group subsidiary.

Contacts:

SEMCO Technologies

Florian GIRAUDET

Tel: 04 67 99 47 47

presse@semco-tech.com



Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Alban Dufumier

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu



Medias Relation

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu