Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 25-Jun-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 29,843 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 299.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 294.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 296.2284p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,947,141 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,099,309.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 29,843

Volume weighted average price (pence): 296.2284

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 915 296.40 08:16:05 00075918121TRLO0 XLON 849 295.40 08:21:12 00075918423TRLO0 XLON 976 295.00 08:30:00 00075919043TRLO0 XLON 57 295.00 08:40:39 00075919760TRLO0 XLON 1379 295.20 08:40:39 00075919761TRLO0 XLON 997 294.80 08:40:40 00075919763TRLO0 XLON 300 295.20 08:49:27 00075920480TRLO0 XLON 682 295.20 08:49:27 00075920481TRLO0 XLON 689 295.00 08:53:00 00075920604TRLO0 XLON 295 295.00 08:53:00 00075920605TRLO0 XLON 906 295.00 08:53:00 00075920606TRLO0 XLON 840 296.80 09:02:01 00075921410TRLO0 XLON 945 296.80 09:02:01 00075921411TRLO0 XLON 994 295.80 09:07:45 00075921649TRLO0 XLON 901 295.20 09:15:01 00075922039TRLO0 XLON 947 294.80 09:15:20 00075922048TRLO0 XLON 500 295.00 09:15:20 00075922049TRLO0 XLON 836 294.20 09:16:36 00075922129TRLO0 XLON 77 295.00 09:28:21 00075922672TRLO0 XLON 685 295.00 09:28:21 00075922673TRLO0 XLON 69 295.00 09:28:22 00075922674TRLO0 XLON 490 295.00 09:28:22 00075922675TRLO0 XLON 1000 295.00 09:28:30 00075922697TRLO0 XLON 990 296.20 09:49:10 00075923723TRLO0 XLON 813 295.40 09:52:21 00075923861TRLO0 XLON 896 295.00 09:52:21 00075923865TRLO0 XLON 80 295.60 10:01:20 00075924256TRLO0 XLON 241 295.60 10:02:25 00075924380TRLO0 XLON 11 295.60 10:02:25 00075924381TRLO0 XLON 1137 296.00 10:06:25 00075924590TRLO0 XLON 250 296.20 10:08:12 00075924723TRLO0 XLON 72 296.20 10:08:21 00075924727TRLO0 XLON 250 296.20 10:09:07 00075924772TRLO0 XLON 250 296.20 10:09:07 00075924773TRLO0 XLON 250 296.20 10:09:07 00075924774TRLO0 XLON 250 296.20 10:09:07 00075924775TRLO0 XLON 250 296.20 10:09:07 00075924776TRLO0 XLON 677 297.00 10:20:30 00075925214TRLO0 XLON 991 297.20 10:43:51 00075926052TRLO0 XLON 889 297.80 11:03:43 00075927284TRLO0 XLON 836 298.40 11:14:31 00075927741TRLO0 XLON 890 298.00 11:28:56 00075928259TRLO0 XLON 104 298.40 11:36:40 00075928832TRLO0 XLON 250 298.40 11:36:40 00075928833TRLO0 XLON 400 298.40 11:36:40 00075928834TRLO0 XLON 127 298.40 11:36:40 00075928835TRLO0 XLON 46 299.60 11:59:16 00075929926TRLO0 XLON 800 299.60 11:59:59 00075929980TRLO0 XLON 134 299.60 11:59:59 00075929981TRLO0 XLON 811 299.60 11:59:59 00075929982TRLO0 XLON 819 299.80 12:19:55 00075930781TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 393802 EQS News ID: 2159912 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2159912&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)