Medical Care Technologies Inc.: The Grail Collection: MDCE's Infinite Auctions is Back on Track and Set to Showcase High Value Memorabilia at Auction

Medical Care Technologies' Infinite Auctions is Set to Reach for the Record Books with High End Memorabilia Sales.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Infinite Auctions, a premier online auction platform an owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), is thrilled to announce its upcoming auction event, which will showcase a curated selection of rare, high-value game-worn sports memorabilia, iconic music collectibles, and nostalgic trading cards at www.infiniteauctions.

This much-anticipated auction will include an elite lineup of historic items, highlighted by game-worn sneakers from basketball legends Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Ray Allen. These rare artifacts capture unforgettable moments in sports history and are authenticated for serious collectors and investors alike.

Also featured is a vintage collection of late 1990s basketball insert cards, evoking the golden era of NBA card collecting with stars like Grant Hill, Vince Carter, and Michael Jordan. These highly sought-after cards have been carefully preserved and authenticated, making them essential additions to any premium collection.

In addition to the sports treasures, the auction will include select pieces of iconic music memorabilia, offering a rare opportunity to acquire items tied to legendary performances and artists who defined genres and generations.

"This upcoming event represents our commitment to sourcing and offering top-tier memorabilia across sports and music," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of MDCE and Infinite Auctions. "The combination of championship-worn gear, nostalgic collectibles, and music history makes this one of our most dynamic auctions to date and a great revenue boosting opportunity."

Collectors, fans, and bidders can register now and see the auction preview online on July 11th at www.infiniteauctions.com. Bidding will open in late July.

For partnership, consignment, or media inquiries, please contact: info@infiniteauctions.com

Website Information:

www.infiniteauctions.com

www.realgameused.com

www.mdcestock.com

?CEO Profile www.marshallperkins.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE)? Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company undergoing a strategic evolution into the collectibles and memorabilia industry. Through its subsidiaries, Real Game Used and Infinite Auctions, MDCE is building a brand that celebrates legacy, authenticity, and the passion of collectors worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements? - This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and regulatory outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-grail-collection-mdces-infinite-auctions-is-back-on-track-and-set-1042862