Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

27 June 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1860.0000 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 26 June 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,437 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1860.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1860.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1860.0000

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,199,501. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,199,501. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1860.0000 2,305 Chi-X Europe 1860.0000 298 BATS Trading Europe 1860.0000 834

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 227 1860.00 08:24:28 00075973881TRLO0 XLON 125 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976294TRLO0 BATE 75 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976296TRLO0 BATE 50 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976297TRLO0 BATE 152 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976293TRLO0 CHIX 146 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976295TRLO0 CHIX 170 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976300TRLO0 XLON 1586 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976302TRLO0 XLON 164 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976304TRLO0 XLON 158 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976305TRLO0 XLON 108 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976298TRLO0 BATE 151 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976299TRLO0 BATE 172 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976301TRLO0 BATE 153 1860.00 09:45:03 00075976303TRLO0 BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916