Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27
27 June 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1860.0000 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
26 June 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
3,437
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1860.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1860.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1860.0000
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,199,501. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,199,501. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1860.0000
2,305
Chi-X Europe
1860.0000
298
BATS Trading Europe
1860.0000
834
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
227
1860.00
08:24:28
00075973881TRLO0
XLON
125
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976294TRLO0
BATE
75
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976296TRLO0
BATE
50
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976297TRLO0
BATE
152
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976293TRLO0
CHIX
146
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976295TRLO0
CHIX
170
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976300TRLO0
XLON
1586
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976302TRLO0
XLON
164
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976304TRLO0
XLON
158
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976305TRLO0
XLON
108
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976298TRLO0
BATE
151
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976299TRLO0
BATE
172
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976301TRLO0
BATE
153
1860.00
09:45:03
00075976303TRLO0
BATE
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916