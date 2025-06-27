Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 27-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 23,966 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 307.20p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 301.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 304.9775p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,041,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,005,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 26/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 23,966

Volume weighted average price (pence): 304.9775

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 878 303.60 08:20:04 00075973733TRLO0 XLON 117 303.60 08:20:04 00075973734TRLO0 XLON 952 303.80 08:31:20 00075974116TRLO0 XLON 985 301.60 08:54:22 00075974895TRLO0 XLON 959 303.00 09:18:49 00075975506TRLO0 XLON 911 304.40 09:32:09 00075975962TRLO0 XLON 931 305.00 09:39:48 00075976196TRLO0 XLON 807 305.00 09:40:20 00075976198TRLO0 XLON 892 305.00 09:41:05 00075976204TRLO0 XLON 913 304.80 09:42:22 00075976253TRLO0 XLON 992 304.40 09:43:10 00075976267TRLO0 XLON 900 304.20 09:48:32 00075976398TRLO0 XLON 23 305.00 10:01:30 00075976741TRLO0 XLON 873 305.00 10:02:05 00075976753TRLO0 XLON 915 305.00 10:02:34 00075976769TRLO0 XLON 819 305.00 10:05:03 00075976808TRLO0 XLON 982 305.00 10:10:17 00075977003TRLO0 XLON 944 305.00 10:10:18 00075977005TRLO0 XLON 232 305.20 10:10:18 00075977006TRLO0 XLON 813 305.00 10:11:23 00075977025TRLO0 XLON 956 305.00 10:17:10 00075977205TRLO0 XLON 986 305.00 10:20:36 00075977292TRLO0 XLON 972 305.60 10:22:25 00075977346TRLO0 XLON 929 305.40 10:25:01 00075977414TRLO0 XLON 700 305.60 10:36:54 00075977752TRLO0 XLON 909 307.20 10:54:19 00075978465TRLO0 XLON 996 307.20 11:11:13 00075978940TRLO0 XLON 860 307.20 11:11:25 00075978947TRLO0 XLON 820 307.20 11:11:28 00075978949TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 394134 EQS News ID: 2161424 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2161424&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)