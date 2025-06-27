Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             23,966 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             307.20p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             301.60p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             304.9775p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,041,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,005,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 26/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 23,966

Volume weighted average price (pence): 304.9775

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
878               303.60      08:20:04          00075973733TRLO0      XLON 
 
117               303.60      08:20:04          00075973734TRLO0      XLON 
 
952               303.80      08:31:20          00075974116TRLO0      XLON 
 
985               301.60      08:54:22          00075974895TRLO0      XLON 
 
959               303.00      09:18:49          00075975506TRLO0      XLON 
 
911               304.40      09:32:09          00075975962TRLO0      XLON 
 
931               305.00      09:39:48          00075976196TRLO0      XLON 
 
807               305.00      09:40:20          00075976198TRLO0      XLON 
 
892               305.00      09:41:05          00075976204TRLO0      XLON 
 
913               304.80      09:42:22          00075976253TRLO0      XLON 
 
992               304.40      09:43:10          00075976267TRLO0      XLON 
 
900               304.20      09:48:32          00075976398TRLO0      XLON 
 
23                305.00      10:01:30          00075976741TRLO0      XLON 
 
873               305.00      10:02:05          00075976753TRLO0      XLON 
 
915               305.00      10:02:34          00075976769TRLO0      XLON 
 
819               305.00      10:05:03          00075976808TRLO0      XLON 
 
982               305.00      10:10:17          00075977003TRLO0      XLON 
 
944               305.00      10:10:18          00075977005TRLO0      XLON 
 
232               305.20      10:10:18          00075977006TRLO0      XLON 
 
813               305.00      10:11:23          00075977025TRLO0      XLON 
 
956               305.00      10:17:10          00075977205TRLO0      XLON 
 
986               305.00      10:20:36          00075977292TRLO0      XLON 
 
972               305.60      10:22:25          00075977346TRLO0      XLON 
 
929               305.40      10:25:01          00075977414TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               305.60      10:36:54          00075977752TRLO0      XLON 
 
909               307.20      10:54:19          00075978465TRLO0      XLON 
 
996               307.20      11:11:13          00075978940TRLO0      XLON 
 
860               307.20      11:11:25          00075978947TRLO0      XLON 
 
820               307.20      11:11:28          00075978949TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  394134 
EQS News ID:  2161424 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2161424&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
