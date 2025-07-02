Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a publicly traded leader in advanced regenerative therapies, is pleased to announce that its medical subsidiary, Adia Med, is in the final stages of approval to become an in-network provider with United Healthcare, one of the largest and most influential health insurance companies in the U.S. The company anticipates final approval by August 1, 2025, which will significantly expand Adia Med's market reach by making its cutting-edge medical services eligible for reimbursement under United Healthcare policies.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10520/256142_adianutritionimage.jpg

This strategic milestone positions Adia Nutrition to tap into a vastly larger patient population while driving new revenue streams from insurance-backed procedures such as Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (AHSCT), Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), and stem cell therapies that may be covered under the patient's insurance.

"This anticipated provider agreement with United Healthcare is a pivotal step forward in our growth trajectory," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "It enables Adia Med to deliver its advanced, high-demand therapies to a broader population with insurance support, opening the door for accelerated patient acquisition and scalable expansion."

Once approved, Adia Med will join a select network of providers meeting United Healthcare's rigorous standards for clinical excellence, compliance, and patient care. The company has already begun submitting its first patient's insurance claim through UnitedHealthcare-a strong signal of imminent integration.

United Healthcare's partnership not only validates the clinical quality of Adia Med's offerings but also provides a scalable reimbursement pathway for advanced treatments in the fast-growing regenerative medicine sector.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) is a publicly traded company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

