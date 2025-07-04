Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
04.07.25 | 07:31
3,620 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5803,92008:38
Dow Jones News
04.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             30,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             320.40p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             316.80p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             319.0308p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,283,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,763,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 319.0308

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
982               316.80      08:44:38          00076091235TRLO0      XLON 
 
1195               317.80      08:59:48          00076091919TRLO0      XLON 
 
1260               318.00      09:03:16          00076092169TRLO0      XLON 
 
310               317.80      09:59:30          00076094325TRLO0      XLON 
 
1011               317.80      09:59:30          00076094326TRLO0      XLON 
 
1234               319.40      10:26:18          00076095398TRLO0      XLON 
 
1089               319.00      11:03:07          00076096472TRLO0      XLON 
 
1114               319.00      11:03:07          00076096482TRLO0      XLON 
 
1230               319.00      11:40:24          00076097684TRLO0      XLON 
 
30                318.40      12:02:02          00076098461TRLO0      XLON 
 
1329               318.00      12:03:50          00076098583TRLO0      XLON 
 
262               317.20      12:31:18          00076099632TRLO0      XLON 
 
8                317.20      12:33:42          00076099700TRLO0      XLON 
 
7                317.80      12:34:00          00076099709TRLO0      XLON 
 
44                317.80      12:34:00          00076099710TRLO0      XLON 
 
659               317.60      13:11:18          00076100827TRLO0      XLON 
 
397               317.60      13:11:18          00076100828TRLO0      XLON 
 
1062               317.60      13:21:30          00076101097TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                318.40      13:29:46          00076101219TRLO0      XLON 
 
1208               319.20      13:31:06          00076101365TRLO0      XLON 
 
1177               318.80      13:32:59          00076101425TRLO0      XLON 
 
357               318.80      13:36:45          00076101592TRLO0      XLON 
 
713               318.80      13:36:45          00076101593TRLO0      XLON 
 
948               319.40      14:18:08          00076102937TRLO0      XLON 
 
200               319.40      14:18:08          00076102938TRLO0      XLON 
 
60                319.20      14:31:22          00076103474TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                319.80      14:45:29          00076104360TRLO0      XLON 
 
159               319.80      14:45:29          00076104361TRLO0      XLON 
 
785               319.20      14:58:10          00076104982TRLO0      XLON 
 
8                319.20      14:59:10          00076105055TRLO0      XLON 
 
1276               320.00      15:05:09          00076105403TRLO0      XLON 
 
1254               320.00      15:14:47          00076106114TRLO0      XLON 
 
534               319.60      15:38:21          00076107469TRLO0      XLON 
 
15                319.60      15:38:21          00076107470TRLO0      XLON 
 
2                319.60      15:38:22          00076107472TRLO0      XLON 
 
204               319.80      15:38:32          00076107495TRLO0      XLON 
 
204               319.80      15:38:32          00076107496TRLO0      XLON 
 
2068               319.80      15:59:52          00076108709TRLO0      XLON 
 
270               319.80      15:59:52          00076108710TRLO0      XLON 
 
1000               319.80      16:00:52          00076108727TRLO0      XLON 
 
146               319.80      16:00:52          00076108728TRLO0      XLON 
 
163               320.00      16:05:53          00076108853TRLO0      XLON 
 
150               320.00      16:05:53          00076108854TRLO0      XLON 
 
180               320.00      16:05:53          00076108855TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                320.00      16:05:53          00076108856TRLO0      XLON 
 
814               320.40      16:15:03          00076109375TRLO0      XLON 
 
1256               320.40      16:15:03          00076109376TRLO0      XLON 
 
416               320.40      16:15:03          00076109377TRLO0      XLON 
 
75                320.40      16:15:03          00076109378TRLO0      XLON 
 
1109               320.00      16:15:54          00076109416TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  394879 
EQS News ID:  2165054 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165054&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
