Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 07-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 320.60p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 316.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 318.4843p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,333,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,713,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 318.4843

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1029 318.20 09:30:35 00076113343TRLO0 XLON 1240 318.20 09:32:17 00076113403TRLO0 XLON 34 318.20 09:32:17 00076113404TRLO0 XLON 1637 317.60 09:32:18 00076113414TRLO0 XLON 949 317.20 09:46:14 00076113908TRLO0 XLON 266 317.20 09:46:14 00076113909TRLO0 XLON 1053 317.20 09:46:14 00076113910TRLO0 XLON 1053 318.00 10:31:39 00076115504TRLO0 XLON 1192 318.00 10:31:41 00076115513TRLO0 XLON 1089 318.00 10:31:46 00076115520TRLO0 XLON 333 317.40 10:32:55 00076115545TRLO0 XLON 818 317.40 10:32:55 00076115546TRLO0 XLON 1155 318.20 10:56:00 00076116267TRLO0 XLON 1200 317.40 10:58:51 00076116479TRLO0 XLON 1192 317.60 11:42:14 00076117415TRLO0 XLON 428 317.00 11:46:33 00076117527TRLO0 XLON 201 317.00 11:46:33 00076117528TRLO0 XLON 492 317.00 11:49:30 00076117594TRLO0 XLON 521 316.60 11:57:16 00076117893TRLO0 XLON 743 316.60 11:57:16 00076117894TRLO0 XLON 1267 316.00 12:06:04 00076118223TRLO0 XLON 1067 316.00 12:17:51 00076118529TRLO0 XLON 114 316.40 12:17:51 00076118547TRLO0 XLON 451 316.40 12:17:51 00076118548TRLO0 XLON 1166 316.20 12:17:52 00076118550TRLO0 XLON 1142 317.40 12:25:48 00076118749TRLO0 XLON 277 317.80 12:44:00 00076119399TRLO0 XLON 33 317.80 12:44:00 00076119400TRLO0 XLON 42 317.80 12:44:00 00076119401TRLO0 XLON 142 317.80 12:44:00 00076119402TRLO0 XLON 100 317.80 12:44:00 00076119403TRLO0 XLON 1231 317.60 12:54:17 00076119530TRLO0 XLON 42 317.40 13:08:18 00076119729TRLO0 XLON 88 317.40 13:08:18 00076119730TRLO0 XLON 39 317.40 13:08:18 00076119731TRLO0 XLON 1201 319.60 13:28:18 00076120392TRLO0 XLON 13 319.80 13:31:58 00076120447TRLO0 XLON 45 319.80 13:31:58 00076120448TRLO0 XLON 51 319.80 13:31:58 00076120449TRLO0 XLON 28 319.80 13:31:58 00076120450TRLO0 XLON 27 319.80 13:31:58 00076120451TRLO0 XLON 481 319.60 13:32:28 00076120458TRLO0 XLON 547 319.60 13:32:28 00076120459TRLO0 XLON 82 319.80 13:43:28 00076120787TRLO0 XLON 53 319.80 13:43:28 00076120788TRLO0 XLON 80 319.60 13:48:57 00076121029TRLO0 XLON 62 319.60 13:48:57 00076121030TRLO0 XLON 47 319.60 13:48:57 00076121031TRLO0 XLON 198 319.60 13:48:57 00076121032TRLO0 XLON 304 319.60 13:48:57 00076121033TRLO0 XLON 117 319.60 13:48:57 00076121034TRLO0 XLON 1183 319.00 13:50:05 00076121067TRLO0 XLON 1267 319.80 14:13:07 00076121623TRLO0 XLON 1064 318.60 14:27:16 00076122151TRLO0 XLON 905 318.60 14:27:16 00076122152TRLO0 XLON 184 318.60 14:27:16 00076122153TRLO0 XLON 979 318.20 14:35:20 00076122473TRLO0 XLON 290 318.20 14:35:20 00076122474TRLO0 XLON 1228 319.40 14:45:57 00076123048TRLO0 XLON 46 320.00 14:50:57 00076123246TRLO0 XLON 58 320.00 14:50:57 00076123247TRLO0 XLON 1139 320.00 14:50:57 00076123248TRLO0 XLON 9 320.00 14:52:49 00076123308TRLO0 XLON 92 320.00 14:52:49 00076123309TRLO0 XLON 155 320.60 14:59:06 00076123515TRLO0 XLON 71 320.60 14:59:06 00076123516TRLO0 XLON 46 320.60 14:59:06 00076123517TRLO0 XLON 106 320.60 14:59:06 00076123518TRLO0 XLON 92 320.60 14:59:22 00076123523TRLO0 XLON 103 320.60 14:59:28 00076123527TRLO0 XLON 26 320.40 14:59:32 00076123528TRLO0 XLON 304 320.40 14:59:32 00076123529TRLO0 XLON 110 320.20 14:59:32 00076123530TRLO0 XLON 269 320.20 14:59:32 00076123531TRLO0 XLON 373 320.20 14:59:33 00076123533TRLO0 XLON 298 320.20 14:59:33 00076123534TRLO0 XLON 1261 319.80 14:59:44 00076123541TRLO0 XLON 10 320.00 15:15:00 00076124064TRLO0 XLON 38 320.00 15:18:04 00076124164TRLO0 XLON 1014 320.00 15:18:04 00076124165TRLO0 XLON 1227 320.00 15:18:04 00076124166TRLO0 XLON 945 320.00 15:38:15 00076125070TRLO0 XLON 133 320.00 15:38:15 00076125071TRLO0 XLON 1274 320.00 15:38:15 00076125072TRLO0 XLON 1127 319.80 15:38:21 00076125121TRLO0 XLON 94 319.80 15:41:18 00076125250TRLO0 XLON 188 319.80 15:41:18 00076125251TRLO0 XLON 45 319.80 15:41:18 00076125252TRLO0 XLON 309 319.80 15:41:18 00076125253TRLO0 XLON 676 319.40 15:56:48 00076125899TRLO0 XLON 481 319.40 15:56:48 00076125900TRLO0 XLON 216 319.00 15:58:43 00076125974TRLO0 XLON 812 319.00 16:00:09 00076126062TRLO0 XLON 278 318.80 16:08:13 00076126431TRLO0 XLON 25 318.80 16:09:43 00076126473TRLO0 XLON 220 319.40 16:13:44 00076126601TRLO0 XLON 125 319.40 16:13:44 00076126602TRLO0 XLON 110 319.40 16:13:44 00076126603TRLO0 XLON 166 319.40 16:13:44 00076126604TRLO0 XLON 111 319.40 16:15:08 00076126668TRLO0 XLON 469 319.00 16:16:30 00076126718TRLO0 XLON 37 319.00 16:17:18 00076126736TRLO0 XLON 5 319.40 16:20:06 00076126845TRLO0 XLON 123 319.40 16:20:06 00076126846TRLO0 XLON 7 319.40 16:20:06 00076126847TRLO0 XLON 3 319.40 16:20:06 00076126848TRLO0 XLON 1 319.40 16:20:06 00076126849TRLO0 XLON 1 319.40 16:20:06 00076126850TRLO0 XLON 105 319.20 16:20:06 00076126852TRLO0 XLON 12 319.20 16:20:06 00076126853TRLO0 XLON 349 319.20 16:20:06 00076126854TRLO0 XLON 444 319.20 16:20:06 00076126855TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 395013 EQS News ID: 2165664 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165664&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)