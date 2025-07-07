Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
07.07.25 | 07:30
3,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6003,82009:43
Dow Jones News
07.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             320.60p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             316.00p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             318.4843p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,333,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,713,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 318.4843

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1029               318.20      09:30:35          00076113343TRLO0      XLON 
 
1240               318.20      09:32:17          00076113403TRLO0      XLON 
 
34                318.20      09:32:17          00076113404TRLO0      XLON 
 
1637               317.60      09:32:18          00076113414TRLO0      XLON 
 
949               317.20      09:46:14          00076113908TRLO0      XLON 
 
266               317.20      09:46:14          00076113909TRLO0      XLON 
 
1053               317.20      09:46:14          00076113910TRLO0      XLON 
 
1053               318.00      10:31:39          00076115504TRLO0      XLON 
 
1192               318.00      10:31:41          00076115513TRLO0      XLON 
 
1089               318.00      10:31:46          00076115520TRLO0      XLON 
 
333               317.40      10:32:55          00076115545TRLO0      XLON 
 
818               317.40      10:32:55          00076115546TRLO0      XLON 
 
1155               318.20      10:56:00          00076116267TRLO0      XLON 
 
1200               317.40      10:58:51          00076116479TRLO0      XLON 
 
1192               317.60      11:42:14          00076117415TRLO0      XLON 
 
428               317.00      11:46:33          00076117527TRLO0      XLON 
 
201               317.00      11:46:33          00076117528TRLO0      XLON 
 
492               317.00      11:49:30          00076117594TRLO0      XLON 
 
521               316.60      11:57:16          00076117893TRLO0      XLON 
 
743               316.60      11:57:16          00076117894TRLO0      XLON 
 
1267               316.00      12:06:04          00076118223TRLO0      XLON 
 
1067               316.00      12:17:51          00076118529TRLO0      XLON 
 
114               316.40      12:17:51          00076118547TRLO0      XLON 
 
451               316.40      12:17:51          00076118548TRLO0      XLON 
 
1166               316.20      12:17:52          00076118550TRLO0      XLON 
 
1142               317.40      12:25:48          00076118749TRLO0      XLON 
 
277               317.80      12:44:00          00076119399TRLO0      XLON 
 
33                317.80      12:44:00          00076119400TRLO0      XLON 
 
42                317.80      12:44:00          00076119401TRLO0      XLON 
 
142               317.80      12:44:00          00076119402TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               317.80      12:44:00          00076119403TRLO0      XLON 
 
1231               317.60      12:54:17          00076119530TRLO0      XLON 
 
42                317.40      13:08:18          00076119729TRLO0      XLON 
 
88                317.40      13:08:18          00076119730TRLO0      XLON 
 
39                317.40      13:08:18          00076119731TRLO0      XLON 
 
1201               319.60      13:28:18          00076120392TRLO0      XLON 
 
13                319.80      13:31:58          00076120447TRLO0      XLON 
 
45                319.80      13:31:58          00076120448TRLO0      XLON 
 
51                319.80      13:31:58          00076120449TRLO0      XLON 
 
28                319.80      13:31:58          00076120450TRLO0      XLON 
 
27                319.80      13:31:58          00076120451TRLO0      XLON 
 
481               319.60      13:32:28          00076120458TRLO0      XLON 
 
547               319.60      13:32:28          00076120459TRLO0      XLON 
 
82                319.80      13:43:28          00076120787TRLO0      XLON 
 
53                319.80      13:43:28          00076120788TRLO0      XLON 
 
80                319.60      13:48:57          00076121029TRLO0      XLON 
 
62                319.60      13:48:57          00076121030TRLO0      XLON 
 
47                319.60      13:48:57          00076121031TRLO0      XLON 
 
198               319.60      13:48:57          00076121032TRLO0      XLON 
 
304               319.60      13:48:57          00076121033TRLO0      XLON 
 
117               319.60      13:48:57          00076121034TRLO0      XLON 
 
1183               319.00      13:50:05          00076121067TRLO0      XLON 
 
1267               319.80      14:13:07          00076121623TRLO0      XLON 
 
1064               318.60      14:27:16          00076122151TRLO0      XLON 
 
905               318.60      14:27:16          00076122152TRLO0      XLON 
 
184               318.60      14:27:16          00076122153TRLO0      XLON 
 
979               318.20      14:35:20          00076122473TRLO0      XLON 
 
290               318.20      14:35:20          00076122474TRLO0      XLON 
 
1228               319.40      14:45:57          00076123048TRLO0      XLON 
 
46                320.00      14:50:57          00076123246TRLO0      XLON 
 
58                320.00      14:50:57          00076123247TRLO0      XLON 
 
1139               320.00      14:50:57          00076123248TRLO0      XLON 
 
9                320.00      14:52:49          00076123308TRLO0      XLON 
 
92                320.00      14:52:49          00076123309TRLO0      XLON 
 
155               320.60      14:59:06          00076123515TRLO0      XLON 
 
71                320.60      14:59:06          00076123516TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

46                320.60      14:59:06          00076123517TRLO0      XLON 
 
106               320.60      14:59:06          00076123518TRLO0      XLON 
 
92                320.60      14:59:22          00076123523TRLO0      XLON 
 
103               320.60      14:59:28          00076123527TRLO0      XLON 
 
26                320.40      14:59:32          00076123528TRLO0      XLON 
 
304               320.40      14:59:32          00076123529TRLO0      XLON 
 
110               320.20      14:59:32          00076123530TRLO0      XLON 
 
269               320.20      14:59:32          00076123531TRLO0      XLON 
 
373               320.20      14:59:33          00076123533TRLO0      XLON 
 
298               320.20      14:59:33          00076123534TRLO0      XLON 
 
1261               319.80      14:59:44          00076123541TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                320.00      15:15:00          00076124064TRLO0      XLON 
 
38                320.00      15:18:04          00076124164TRLO0      XLON 
 
1014               320.00      15:18:04          00076124165TRLO0      XLON 
 
1227               320.00      15:18:04          00076124166TRLO0      XLON 
 
945               320.00      15:38:15          00076125070TRLO0      XLON 
 
133               320.00      15:38:15          00076125071TRLO0      XLON 
 
1274               320.00      15:38:15          00076125072TRLO0      XLON 
 
1127               319.80      15:38:21          00076125121TRLO0      XLON 
 
94                319.80      15:41:18          00076125250TRLO0      XLON 
 
188               319.80      15:41:18          00076125251TRLO0      XLON 
 
45                319.80      15:41:18          00076125252TRLO0      XLON 
 
309               319.80      15:41:18          00076125253TRLO0      XLON 
 
676               319.40      15:56:48          00076125899TRLO0      XLON 
 
481               319.40      15:56:48          00076125900TRLO0      XLON 
 
216               319.00      15:58:43          00076125974TRLO0      XLON 
 
812               319.00      16:00:09          00076126062TRLO0      XLON 
 
278               318.80      16:08:13          00076126431TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                318.80      16:09:43          00076126473TRLO0      XLON 
 
220               319.40      16:13:44          00076126601TRLO0      XLON 
 
125               319.40      16:13:44          00076126602TRLO0      XLON 
 
110               319.40      16:13:44          00076126603TRLO0      XLON 
 
166               319.40      16:13:44          00076126604TRLO0      XLON 
 
111               319.40      16:15:08          00076126668TRLO0      XLON 
 
469               319.00      16:16:30          00076126718TRLO0      XLON 
 
37                319.00      16:17:18          00076126736TRLO0      XLON 
 
5                319.40      16:20:06          00076126845TRLO0      XLON 
 
123               319.40      16:20:06          00076126846TRLO0      XLON 
 
7                319.40      16:20:06          00076126847TRLO0      XLON 
 
3                319.40      16:20:06          00076126848TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                319.40      16:20:06          00076126849TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                319.40      16:20:06          00076126850TRLO0      XLON 
 
105               319.20      16:20:06          00076126852TRLO0      XLON 
 
12                319.20      16:20:06          00076126853TRLO0      XLON 
 
349               319.20      16:20:06          00076126854TRLO0      XLON 
 
444               319.20      16:20:06          00076126855TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  395013 
EQS News ID:  2165664 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165664&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
