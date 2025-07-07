Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Unveils Bold Vision for Mobile Self-Care Innovation

Empowering Everyday Health Through AI: MDCE Launches Official Site

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), a health technology company focused on AI-powered self-care and mobile diagnostics, is proud to announce the launch of its official website at www.medicalcaretechnologies.com. The new platform highlights the company's strategic mission to deliver transformative, AI-driven health solutions accessible via smartphone-bringing early detection and preventive medicine directly into the hands of users worldwide.

The company's growing portfolio of patent-pending innovations includes:

AI Wound-Healing Monitor : Uses sequential smartphone images to assess chronic wound recovery with clinical-level precision.

AI Micro-Expression Mental Health Scanner : Detects early signs of depression, anxiety, and PTSD using facial pattern analysis from short selfie videos.

Facial Age-Based Health Risk Estimator : Estimates biological age and predicts chronic disease risk from a single facial photo.

AI Mole Lineage Tracker: Tracks changes in skin lesions over time using full-body photo mapping to support melanoma detection.

Each technology was originally developed under MDCE's subsidiary, Real Game Used, whose image analysis engine was adapted from authentication software used in elite memorabilia verification. The company is now applying that high-resolution, image-intelligent foundation to solve critical problems in healthcare, chronic disease monitoring, and early risk detection.

"Our goal is simple but ambitious as this project has been in the works for over a year," said a spokesperson for MDCE. "We're building powerful health tools that anyone can use-from their pocket-before symptoms become crises. With plans for multiple patent applications underway and a planned beta app launch in 2026, we believe our model has the potential to redefine self-care and reshape the future of AI in preventive medicine."

Medical Care Technologies Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker MDCE and operates with a growing pipeline of strategic partnerships. The company invites investors, partners, and healthcare innovators to explore its newly launched digital home.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC: MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies is an AI-driven health innovation company focused on delivering mobile-first, diagnostic-grade wellness tools. By combining deep learning, computer vision, and personalized analytics, MDCE empowers individuals to monitor their health using only a smartphone. The company's mission is to bring preventive care to life through accessible, intelligent technology.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

