Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 08-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 7 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 42,822 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 318.40p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 316.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 318.1977p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,376,064 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,670,386.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 42,822

Volume weighted average price (pence): 318.1977

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 182 316.80 08:50:10 00076129327TRLO0 XLON 1073 316.80 09:20:46 00076130347TRLO0 XLON 1200 317.20 09:40:30 00076130866TRLO0 XLON 48 317.20 09:40:30 00076130867TRLO0 XLON 1032 317.20 10:02:00 00076131340TRLO0 XLON 1257 317.40 10:18:36 00076131674TRLO0 XLON 1079 317.80 11:50:30 00076133577TRLO0 XLON 1165 317.60 11:50:45 00076133629TRLO0 XLON 398 318.40 12:44:12 00076135306TRLO0 XLON 672 318.40 12:44:12 00076135307TRLO0 XLON 1035 318.40 12:44:12 00076135308TRLO0 XLON 184 318.40 12:44:12 00076135309TRLO0 XLON 269 318.40 13:32:20 00076136628TRLO0 XLON 281 318.40 13:32:20 00076136629TRLO0 XLON 597 318.40 13:32:20 00076136630TRLO0 XLON 111 318.40 13:32:20 00076136631TRLO0 XLON 292 318.40 13:32:20 00076136632TRLO0 XLON 292 318.40 13:32:20 00076136633TRLO0 XLON 1178 317.60 14:04:15 00076137551TRLO0 XLON 1125 318.40 15:53:28 00076142170TRLO0 XLON 1233 318.40 15:53:28 00076142171TRLO0 XLON 1197 318.40 15:53:28 00076142172TRLO0 XLON 30 318.40 15:53:28 00076142173TRLO0 XLON 1166 318.40 15:53:28 00076142174TRLO0 XLON 1133 318.40 15:53:28 00076142175TRLO0 XLON 1463 318.40 15:53:28 00076142176TRLO0 XLON 1168 318.40 15:53:28 00076142177TRLO0 XLON 1131 318.40 15:53:28 00076142178TRLO0 XLON 1778 318.40 15:53:28 00076142179TRLO0 XLON 1278 318.40 15:53:28 00076142180TRLO0 XLON 1090 318.40 15:53:28 00076142181TRLO0 XLON 35 318.40 15:53:28 00076142182TRLO0 XLON 1128 318.40 15:53:28 00076142183TRLO0 XLON 1111 318.40 15:53:28 00076142184TRLO0 XLON 1164 318.40 15:53:28 00076142185TRLO0 XLON 2696 318.40 15:53:28 00076142186TRLO0 XLON 2397 318.40 15:53:28 00076142187TRLO0 XLON 1133 318.40 15:53:28 00076142188TRLO0 XLON 1115 318.40 15:53:28 00076142189TRLO0 XLON 2368 318.40 15:53:28 00076142190TRLO0 XLON 2837 318.40 15:53:28 00076142191TRLO0 XLON 701 318.20 15:54:10 00076142279TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

