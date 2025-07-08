Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
07.07.25 | 12:53
3,640 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
08.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 7 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             42,822 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             318.40p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             316.80p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             318.1977p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,376,064 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,670,386.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 42,822

Volume weighted average price (pence): 318.1977

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
182               316.80      08:50:10          00076129327TRLO0      XLON 
 
1073               316.80      09:20:46          00076130347TRLO0      XLON 
 
1200               317.20      09:40:30          00076130866TRLO0      XLON 
 
48                317.20      09:40:30          00076130867TRLO0      XLON 
 
1032               317.20      10:02:00          00076131340TRLO0      XLON 
 
1257               317.40      10:18:36          00076131674TRLO0      XLON 
 
1079               317.80      11:50:30          00076133577TRLO0      XLON 
 
1165               317.60      11:50:45          00076133629TRLO0      XLON 
 
398               318.40      12:44:12          00076135306TRLO0      XLON 
 
672               318.40      12:44:12          00076135307TRLO0      XLON 
 
1035               318.40      12:44:12          00076135308TRLO0      XLON 
 
184               318.40      12:44:12          00076135309TRLO0      XLON 
 
269               318.40      13:32:20          00076136628TRLO0      XLON 
 
281               318.40      13:32:20          00076136629TRLO0      XLON 
 
597               318.40      13:32:20          00076136630TRLO0      XLON 
 
111               318.40      13:32:20          00076136631TRLO0      XLON 
 
292               318.40      13:32:20          00076136632TRLO0      XLON 
 
292               318.40      13:32:20          00076136633TRLO0      XLON 
 
1178               317.60      14:04:15          00076137551TRLO0      XLON 
 
1125               318.40      15:53:28          00076142170TRLO0      XLON 
 
1233               318.40      15:53:28          00076142171TRLO0      XLON 
 
1197               318.40      15:53:28          00076142172TRLO0      XLON 
 
30                318.40      15:53:28          00076142173TRLO0      XLON 
 
1166               318.40      15:53:28          00076142174TRLO0      XLON 
 
1133               318.40      15:53:28          00076142175TRLO0      XLON 
 
1463               318.40      15:53:28          00076142176TRLO0      XLON 
 
1168               318.40      15:53:28          00076142177TRLO0      XLON 
 
1131               318.40      15:53:28          00076142178TRLO0      XLON 
 
1778               318.40      15:53:28          00076142179TRLO0      XLON 
 
1278               318.40      15:53:28          00076142180TRLO0      XLON 
 
1090               318.40      15:53:28          00076142181TRLO0      XLON 
 
35                318.40      15:53:28          00076142182TRLO0      XLON 
 
1128               318.40      15:53:28          00076142183TRLO0      XLON 
 
1111               318.40      15:53:28          00076142184TRLO0      XLON 
 
1164               318.40      15:53:28          00076142185TRLO0      XLON 
 
2696               318.40      15:53:28          00076142186TRLO0      XLON 
 
2397               318.40      15:53:28          00076142187TRLO0      XLON 
 
1133               318.40      15:53:28          00076142188TRLO0      XLON 
 
1115               318.40      15:53:28          00076142189TRLO0      XLON 
 
2368               318.40      15:53:28          00076142190TRLO0      XLON 
 
2837               318.40      15:53:28          00076142191TRLO0      XLON 
 
701               318.20      15:54:10          00076142279TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  395180 
EQS News ID:  2166402 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2166402&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
