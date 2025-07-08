Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Own the Sneakers from Jordan's First "I'm Back" Victory-His Last Game at the Old Boston Garden

The Shoes Worn in Jordan's First "I'm Back" Victory and Final Boston Garden Appearance Hit the Auction Block and are up to a bid of $46,000.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Infinite Auctions, a premier destination for investment-grade sports memorabilia and a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), has officially launched bidding for one of the most historically significant pairs of Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers ever offered at public auction. These iconic shoes were worn during MJ's second game back after his first retirement-March 22, 1995-marking his first victory in his comeback and his final game ever played at the historic old Boston Garden.

Game-Worn: March 22, 1995
Jordan Scores 27 Points in a 124-107 Victory Over the Celtics
Boston Garden Farewell Appearance
Reggie Lewis' Jersey Retirement Night
Both Sneakers Conclusively Photo-Matched

This moment captures a trifecta of legacy: the rebirth of the greatest basketball player in history, the final Jordan appearance in one of the NBA's most storied arenas, and a franchise's emotional tribute to a fallen star. These 5-star, museum-worthy sneakers represent the very pinnacle of Jordan memorabilia-ultra-rare, fully authenticated, and culturally irreplaceable.

Bidding is now live at www.InfiniteAuctions.com
Don't miss your chance to own this unmatched piece of NBA history.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is an emerging health technology company developing AI-powered tools for self-care and early-stage health screening. Through proprietary mobile applications currently in development, MDCE aims to empower patients with accessible, smartphone-based diagnostics for chronic conditions, mental health, skin monitoring, and more.

The company owns and operates two subsidiaries:

  • Infinite Auctions - A world-class auction platform offering elite, investment-grade memorabilia.

  • Real Game Used - An AI-based authentication technology company known for cutting-edge photo-match verification tools used in high-value memorabilia validation.

MDCE is bridging innovation between sports, technology, and health with a future-forward vision grounded in transparency, AI, and accessibility.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact:
Infinite Auctions / MDCE
info@infiniteauctions.com
www.infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/own-the-sneakers-from-jordans-first-%22im-back%22-victory-his-last-game-a-1046118

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
