Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Own the Sneakers from Jordan's First "I'm Back" Victory-His Last Game at the Old Boston Garden

The Shoes Worn in Jordan's First "I'm Back" Victory and Final Boston Garden Appearance Hit the Auction Block and are up to a bid of $46,000.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Infinite Auctions, a premier destination for investment-grade sports memorabilia and a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), has officially launched bidding for one of the most historically significant pairs of Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers ever offered at public auction. These iconic shoes were worn during MJ's second game back after his first retirement-March 22, 1995-marking his first victory in his comeback and his final game ever played at the historic old Boston Garden.

Game-Worn: March 22, 1995

Jordan Scores 27 Points in a 124-107 Victory Over the Celtics

Boston Garden Farewell Appearance

Reggie Lewis' Jersey Retirement Night

Both Sneakers Conclusively Photo-Matched

This moment captures a trifecta of legacy: the rebirth of the greatest basketball player in history, the final Jordan appearance in one of the NBA's most storied arenas, and a franchise's emotional tribute to a fallen star. These 5-star, museum-worthy sneakers represent the very pinnacle of Jordan memorabilia-ultra-rare, fully authenticated, and culturally irreplaceable.

Bidding is now live at www.InfiniteAuctions.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is an emerging health technology company developing AI-powered tools for self-care and early-stage health screening. Through proprietary mobile applications currently in development, MDCE aims to empower patients with accessible, smartphone-based diagnostics for chronic conditions, mental health, skin monitoring, and more.

The company owns and operates two subsidiaries:

Infinite Auctions - A world-class auction platform offering elite, investment-grade memorabilia.

Real Game Used - An AI-based authentication technology company known for cutting-edge photo-match verification tools used in high-value memorabilia validation.

MDCE is bridging innovation between sports, technology, and health with a future-forward vision grounded in transparency, AI, and accessibility.

