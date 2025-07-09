Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Targets Multi-Billion Dollar Markets with AI Healthcare, Memorabilia Auctions & Authentication Tech

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is advancing a powerful multi-sector strategy focused on three explosive industries: AI-powered digital health, authenticated memorabilia, and alternative asset investment - with scalable technologies and platforms designed to serve billion-dollar markets.

At the core is Medical Care Technologies Inc., which is developing breakthrough AI-based self-care health applications that use smartphone images and video to detect early signs of chronic diseases, monitor wound healing, and flag mental health risk through facial micro-expressions. With global telehealth projected to surpass $285 billion by 2030, MDCE's technology positions the company at the forefront of personalized remote health screening. A beta app launch is planned for 2026, with patent filings being prepared.

Subsidiary Infinite Auctions brings exposure to the booming $26+ billion alternative asset and collectibles market, offering authenticated, investment-grade memorabilia from legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Tom Brady. The platform recently launched multiple blockbuster auctions and is a go-to destination for high-net-worth collectors and sports investors.

Meanwhile, MDCE's second subsidiary Real Game Used is pioneering AI-driven photo authentication and provenance tech, challenging legacy authentication models and setting a new standard for trust in a collectibles market plagued by fakes. With partnerships forming across the entertainment and auction industries, and a backlog of submissions from viral demand, RGU is positioned to disrupt a $5+ billion authentication and grading sector with machine vision and IP.

"Our ecosystem is engineered for scale," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "We're developing technologies that serve real needs in health care, collectibles, and authentication - three markets with massive investor interest and global demand."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE):

Medical Care Technologies is a diversified holding company focused on breakthrough innovation in health tech, authentication, and collectibles. Through its subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, MDCE is positioned to capitalize on the rapid convergence of AI, mobile platforms, and digital asset trust.

