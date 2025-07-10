Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of 4G and 5G semiconductors and modules for the Internet of Things will participate in a fireside chat with Scott Searle, Senior Research Analyst, Roth Capital Partners on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, to discuss the company's recently announced bitcoin treasury initiative as well as its semiconductor cellular IoT business.

Fireside Chat Details

Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 17:00 CET

Registration: Link

Those who wish to join the live webcast can access the link above.

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website after 11:00 a.m. ET.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a publicly listed company that, in June 2025, adopted Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset. Using proceeds from equity and debt financing, along with cash flows from operations, we are strategically accumulating Bitcoin as part of our long-term financial strategy.

Sequans is a leading semiconductor company specializing in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including integrated circuits (IC) of baseband processors and radio frequency (RF) transceivers, modules, software, and protocol stacks. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are purpose-built for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. We also provide advanced design services and technology licensing.

We believe our combination of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and deep focus on semiconductor innovation positions Sequans for long-term value creation.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

