GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
JM AB: JM Interim Report January-June 2025

Focus on streamlining as market recovery is delayed.

• Revenue amounted to SEK 5,079m (6,617).

• Operating profit decreased to SEK 246m (329). The operating margin decreased to 4.8 percent (5.0).

• Profit before tax decreased to SEK 159m (251). Profit after tax decreased to SEK 89m (155).

• Return on equity for the past twelve months amounted to 2.2 percent (1.1).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.39 (2.42).

• Consolidated cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -714m (-285).

• The number of residential units sold decreased to 988 (1,555), and housing starts increased to 1,224 (867).

• According to IFRS, revenue amounted to SEK 5,527m (7,432), and earnings per share to SEK 1.73 (3.31)

"We see that our efforts to increase production efficiency are yielding results - not only through shorter lead times but also through real cost reductions."

Mikael Åslund, President and CEO

Financial information according to segment reporting.

For additional information, please contact:
Tobias Bjurling, CFO
E-mail cfo@jm.se Tel +46 (0)8 782 87 00

This information is information that JM AB is obliged to make public pursuant to to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 2025-07-11.

JM is one of the leading developers of housing and residential areas in the Nordic region. Operations focus on new production of homes in attractive locations, with emphasis on expanding metropolitan areas and university towns in Sweden, Norway and Finland. We are also involved in project development of commercial premises and contract work, primarily in the Greater Stockholm area. JM should promote long-term sustainability work in all of its operations. Annual sales total approximately SEK 11 billion and the company has about 1,800 employees. JM is a public limited company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. More information is available at www.jm.se/en.


