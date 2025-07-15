Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 15-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 40,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 352.20p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 346.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 349.8070p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,442,711 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,603,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 349.8070

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 700 347.80 08:21:23 00076227406TRLO0 XLON 230 347.80 08:21:23 00076227407TRLO0 XLON 700 349.20 08:36:41 00076227736TRLO0 XLON 320 349.20 08:36:41 00076227737TRLO0 XLON 1025 348.20 09:01:02 00076228255TRLO0 XLON 1003 349.80 10:01:27 00076230053TRLO0 XLON 326 349.60 10:01:32 00076230057TRLO0 XLON 71 349.60 10:01:32 00076230058TRLO0 XLON 971 348.80 10:02:27 00076230077TRLO0 XLON 83 348.80 11:06:01 00076232169TRLO0 XLON 340 348.80 11:06:01 00076232170TRLO0 XLON 80 348.80 11:06:01 00076232171TRLO0 XLON 596 348.40 11:06:46 00076232195TRLO0 XLON 131 348.80 11:06:46 00076232196TRLO0 XLON 71 348.80 11:06:46 00076232197TRLO0 XLON 961 349.80 11:17:17 00076232467TRLO0 XLON 1000 349.40 11:30:51 00076232737TRLO0 XLON 840 349.20 11:31:25 00076232745TRLO0 XLON 930 348.40 11:48:53 00076233051TRLO0 XLON 700 347.80 11:48:53 00076233052TRLO0 XLON 260 347.80 11:48:53 00076233053TRLO0 XLON 1027 347.60 11:50:06 00076233075TRLO0 XLON 856 346.60 12:07:46 00076233657TRLO0 XLON 1027 348.00 12:31:18 00076234223TRLO0 XLON 348 347.80 12:31:19 00076234224TRLO0 XLON 400 347.80 12:31:19 00076234225TRLO0 XLON 596 348.00 12:31:19 00076234226TRLO0 XLON 1037 348.00 13:19:34 00076235107TRLO0 XLON 313 348.60 13:19:55 00076235115TRLO0 XLON 313 348.60 13:19:55 00076235116TRLO0 XLON 886 348.40 13:26:07 00076235235TRLO0 XLON 1019 348.00 13:30:25 00076235289TRLO0 XLON 309 348.40 14:07:21 00076236436TRLO0 XLON 21 348.40 14:07:21 00076236437TRLO0 XLON 92 348.80 14:10:01 00076236482TRLO0 XLON 250 348.80 14:25:11 00076236686TRLO0 XLON 774 348.80 14:25:11 00076236687TRLO0 XLON 863 348.60 14:25:11 00076236688TRLO0 XLON 307 348.60 14:27:56 00076236747TRLO0 XLON 281 348.60 14:30:22 00076236908TRLO0 XLON 408 348.60 14:30:22 00076236910TRLO0 XLON 22 351.00 14:37:11 00076237308TRLO0 XLON 1016 351.40 14:38:02 00076237344TRLO0 XLON 289 352.20 14:42:00 00076237603TRLO0 XLON 655 352.20 14:43:26 00076237711TRLO0 XLON 946 352.20 14:53:41 00076238290TRLO0 XLON 895 351.60 14:55:41 00076238372TRLO0 XLON 270 351.80 15:05:57 00076238730TRLO0 XLON 26 350.80 15:11:45 00076238883TRLO0 XLON 22 350.80 15:12:25 00076238917TRLO0 XLON 22 350.80 15:14:05 00076238974TRLO0 XLON 469 350.80 15:14:28 00076239005TRLO0 XLON 345 350.80 15:14:36 00076239008TRLO0 XLON 909 351.40 15:19:11 00076239236TRLO0 XLON 439 351.40 15:21:11 00076239323TRLO0 XLON 443 351.40 15:21:20 00076239330TRLO0 XLON 866 351.40 15:24:24 00076239576TRLO0 XLON 331 351.40 15:24:56 00076239594TRLO0 XLON 654 351.40 15:24:56 00076239595TRLO0 XLON 459 350.80 15:34:48 00076239987TRLO0 XLON 69 350.80 15:34:48 00076239988TRLO0 XLON 41 350.80 15:34:48 00076239989TRLO0 XLON 24 350.80 15:34:48 00076239990TRLO0 XLON 83 350.80 15:34:48 00076239991TRLO0 XLON 66 351.00 15:46:29 00076240761TRLO0 XLON 809 351.00 15:46:30 00076240762TRLO0 XLON 264 350.80 15:47:38 00076240817TRLO0 XLON 625 350.80 15:53:29 00076241038TRLO0 XLON 465 350.80 15:53:29 00076241039TRLO0 XLON 500 350.80 15:53:29 00076241040TRLO0 XLON 396 350.80 15:53:29 00076241041TRLO0 XLON 863 351.40 15:55:16 00076241117TRLO0 XLON 194 352.00 15:58:03 00076241300TRLO0 XLON 956 352.00 15:59:03 00076241388TRLO0 XLON 91 352.00 16:00:10 00076241475TRLO0 XLON 329 352.00 16:00:10 00076241476TRLO0 XLON 469 352.00 16:00:10 00076241477TRLO0 XLON 371 352.00 16:08:05 00076241749TRLO0 XLON 519 352.00 16:08:05 00076241750TRLO0 XLON 887 352.20 16:16:40 00076242312TRLO0 XLON 108 352.20 16:17:40 00076242405TRLO0 XLON 50 352.20 16:17:40 00076242406TRLO0 XLON 278 352.20 16:19:26 00076242513TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

