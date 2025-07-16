Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 356.60p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 341.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 349.0997p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,512,711 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,533,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 349.0997

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 823 356.60 08:19:57 00076244402TRLO0 XLON 860 355.80 08:20:25 00076244408TRLO0 XLON 883 355.80 08:29:21 00076244627TRLO0 XLON 390 356.00 09:05:03 00076246926TRLO0 XLON 13 355.40 09:08:55 00076247206TRLO0 XLON 15000 355.50 09:09:40 00076247235TRLO0 XLON 605 356.20 09:11:48 00076247317TRLO0 XLON 103 356.20 09:11:48 00076247318TRLO0 XLON 700 355.80 09:15:33 00076247404TRLO0 XLON 157 355.80 09:15:33 00076247405TRLO0 XLON 217 355.60 09:15:34 00076247411TRLO0 XLON 142 355.80 09:15:34 00076247412TRLO0 XLON 444 356.00 09:15:34 00076247413TRLO0 XLON 201 355.60 09:40:34 00076248873TRLO0 XLON 680 355.60 09:40:34 00076248874TRLO0 XLON 320 355.60 09:47:50 00076249275TRLO0 XLON 121 355.80 09:47:50 00076249276TRLO0 XLON 692 355.80 09:47:50 00076249277TRLO0 XLON 194 351.80 10:28:56 00076250923TRLO0 XLON 817 352.20 10:40:26 00076251150TRLO0 XLON 21 351.40 10:51:21 00076251445TRLO0 XLON 73 352.20 10:58:31 00076251630TRLO0 XLON 724 352.00 10:58:31 00076251631TRLO0 XLON 7 352.00 10:58:33 00076251632TRLO0 XLON 124 352.00 10:58:33 00076251633TRLO0 XLON 10 352.00 10:58:33 00076251634TRLO0 XLON 138 352.00 10:58:33 00076251635TRLO0 XLON 131 351.80 10:59:46 00076251659TRLO0 XLON 739 351.80 10:59:46 00076251660TRLO0 XLON 341 351.80 11:08:32 00076251811TRLO0 XLON 68 353.00 11:30:32 00076252328TRLO0 XLON 700 353.80 11:33:28 00076252455TRLO0 XLON 720 353.80 11:36:04 00076252559TRLO0 XLON 132 353.80 11:50:14 00076252815TRLO0 XLON 105 353.80 11:50:14 00076252816TRLO0 XLON 375 353.80 11:50:14 00076252817TRLO0 XLON 700 353.20 12:14:49 00076253123TRLO0 XLON 60 353.20 12:14:49 00076253124TRLO0 XLON 805 353.00 12:15:14 00076253127TRLO0 XLON 21 352.20 12:44:04 00076253942TRLO0 XLON 689 352.20 12:44:04 00076253943TRLO0 XLON 776 351.40 13:07:11 00076254570TRLO0 XLON 700 350.60 13:25:54 00076255039TRLO0 XLON 51 350.60 13:25:54 00076255040TRLO0 XLON 20 350.60 13:25:54 00076255041TRLO0 XLON 879 349.60 13:29:59 00076255155TRLO0 XLON 352 349.20 13:48:52 00076255664TRLO0 XLON 488 349.20 13:48:52 00076255665TRLO0 XLON 39 348.40 14:11:02 00076256542TRLO0 XLON 802 348.40 14:11:02 00076256543TRLO0 XLON 823 348.40 14:14:48 00076256840TRLO0 XLON 160 349.20 14:22:23 00076257147TRLO0 XLON 69 349.40 14:22:23 00076257148TRLO0 XLON 349 349.40 14:22:23 00076257149TRLO0 XLON 118 349.40 14:22:23 00076257150TRLO0 XLON 136 349.40 14:22:23 00076257151TRLO0 XLON 349 349.40 14:22:23 00076257152TRLO0 XLON 111 348.40 14:32:40 00076257690TRLO0 XLON 349 348.40 14:32:40 00076257691TRLO0 XLON 110 348.40 14:32:40 00076257692TRLO0 XLON 119 348.40 14:32:40 00076257693TRLO0 XLON 349 348.40 14:32:40 00076257694TRLO0 XLON 329 348.40 14:33:10 00076257735TRLO0 XLON 125 348.40 14:33:10 00076257736TRLO0 XLON 57 348.40 14:33:10 00076257737TRLO0 XLON 721 347.80 14:36:09 00076257880TRLO0 XLON 778 347.20 14:43:16 00076258329TRLO0 XLON 864 344.80 14:47:11 00076258556TRLO0 XLON 877 345.00 14:54:26 00076258878TRLO0 XLON 22 344.60 14:59:01 00076259134TRLO0 XLON 246 344.60 14:59:01 00076259135TRLO0 XLON 258 344.00 15:08:24 00076259430TRLO0 XLON 460 344.00 15:08:24 00076259431TRLO0 XLON 156 344.00 15:08:24 00076259432TRLO0 XLON 109 344.00 15:08:24 00076259433TRLO0 XLON 831 343.80 15:11:15 00076259509TRLO0 XLON 828 343.80 15:14:15 00076259609TRLO0 XLON 700 343.80 15:14:15 00076259610TRLO0 XLON 41 343.80 15:14:15 00076259611TRLO0 XLON 72 344.00 15:19:38 00076259820TRLO0 XLON 183 344.00 15:19:38 00076259821TRLO0 XLON 115 344.00 15:20:18 00076259863TRLO0 XLON 349 344.00 15:20:18 00076259864TRLO0 XLON 69 344.00 15:20:18 00076259865TRLO0 XLON 191 344.00 15:20:18 00076259866TRLO0 XLON 427 343.60 15:26:56 00076260408TRLO0 XLON 307 344.00 15:28:44 00076260462TRLO0 XLON 742 343.80 15:29:56 00076260484TRLO0 XLON 181 344.00 15:30:12 00076260538TRLO0 XLON 98 344.00 15:30:12 00076260539TRLO0 XLON 181 344.00 15:30:15 00076260558TRLO0 XLON 71 344.00 15:30:15 00076260559TRLO0 XLON 718 343.80 15:30:15 00076260560TRLO0 XLON 181 343.80 15:30:15 00076260561TRLO0 XLON 91 343.80 15:30:15 00076260562TRLO0 XLON 311 343.60 15:30:16 00076260567TRLO0 XLON 454 343.60 15:30:16 00076260568TRLO0 XLON 6 344.60 15:32:44 00076260750TRLO0 XLON 848 344.80 15:32:55 00076260758TRLO0 XLON 798 344.80 15:33:15 00076260823TRLO0 XLON 42 344.60 15:33:36 00076260856TRLO0 XLON 319 344.60 15:35:16 00076260968TRLO0 XLON 32 344.60 15:35:16 00076260969TRLO0 XLON 389 344.60 15:36:09 00076261093TRLO0 XLON 6 345.00 15:36:45 00076261126TRLO0 XLON 110 345.00 15:36:45 00076261127TRLO0 XLON 329 345.00 15:36:45 00076261128TRLO0 XLON 866 344.80 15:37:45 00076261285TRLO0 XLON 775 344.80 15:42:55 00076261522TRLO0 XLON 713 344.80 15:43:05 00076261526TRLO0 XLON 867 344.80 15:44:15 00076261610TRLO0 XLON 85 344.20 15:46:03 00076261739TRLO0 XLON 170 344.20 15:46:03 00076261740TRLO0 XLON 845 343.80 15:46:04 00076261741TRLO0 XLON 29 343.00 15:47:51 00076261851TRLO0 XLON 118 343.40 15:48:15 00076261871TRLO0 XLON 120 343.40 15:48:15 00076261872TRLO0 XLON 112 343.40 15:48:15 00076261873TRLO0 XLON 126 343.20 15:48:36 00076261947TRLO0 XLON 118 343.40 15:48:36 00076261948TRLO0 XLON 350 343.40 15:48:36 00076261949TRLO0 XLON 188 343.40 15:48:36 00076261950TRLO0 XLON 630 342.60 15:51:06 00076262226TRLO0 XLON 134 342.60 15:51:06 00076262227TRLO0 XLON 114 342.80 15:51:57 00076262257TRLO0 XLON 1 342.80 15:51:57 00076262258TRLO0 XLON 293 342.80 15:52:57 00076262321TRLO0 XLON 247 342.80 15:53:37 00076262400TRLO0 XLON 181 342.80 15:53:37 00076262401TRLO0 XLON 134 343.40 15:53:55 00076262424TRLO0 XLON 155 343.80 15:54:45 00076262485TRLO0 XLON 624 343.80 15:54:45 00076262486TRLO0 XLON 765 343.60 15:54:55 00076262492TRLO0 XLON 43 342.80 15:58:43 00076262744TRLO0 XLON 774 342.80 15:58:43 00076262745TRLO0 XLON 33 342.80 16:00:45 00076262889TRLO0 XLON 735 342.80 16:00:45 00076262890TRLO0 XLON 849 342.80 16:04:41 00076263078TRLO0 XLON 261 342.40 16:04:41 00076263079TRLO0 XLON 539 342.40 16:04:41 00076263080TRLO0 XLON 701 341.20 16:10:27 00076263360TRLO0 XLON 180 341.20 16:11:05 00076263397TRLO0 XLON 85 341.20 16:11:05 00076263398TRLO0 XLON 792 341.20 16:11:05 00076263399TRLO0 XLON 158 342.00 16:13:30 00076263467TRLO0 XLON 38 342.00 16:14:02 00076263503TRLO0 XLON 849 342.00 16:14:19 00076263514TRLO0 XLON 317 342.00 16:15:19 00076263562TRLO0 XLON 93 342.00 16:15:19 00076263563TRLO0 XLON 343 342.00 16:15:19 00076263564TRLO0 XLON 767 342.00 16:17:44 00076263764TRLO0 XLON 111 342.00 16:18:44 00076263822TRLO0 XLON 279 342.00 16:18:44 00076263823TRLO0 XLON 568 341.80 16:19:45 00076263892TRLO0 XLON 509 341.20 16:20:55 00076263973TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

