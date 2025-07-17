Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             40,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             349.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             343.00p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             347.1185p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,552,711 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,493,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 347.1185

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
734               344.20      08:30:38          00076266664TRLO0      XLON 
 
242               345.20      08:37:45          00076266814TRLO0      XLON 
 
540               345.20      08:37:45          00076266815TRLO0      XLON 
 
826               344.20      08:42:45          00076266982TRLO0      XLON 
 
792               344.80      08:57:19          00076267265TRLO0      XLON 
 
731               344.20      09:03:02          00076267491TRLO0      XLON 
 
726               343.80      09:03:02          00076267492TRLO0      XLON 
 
917               343.00      09:13:48          00076267957TRLO0      XLON 
 
37                345.60      09:26:28          00076268278TRLO0      XLON 
 
18                345.60      09:26:28          00076268280TRLO0      XLON 
 
36                345.60      09:26:28          00076268281TRLO0      XLON 
 
90                345.80      09:26:48          00076268286TRLO0      XLON 
 
90                345.80      09:26:58          00076268288TRLO0      XLON 
 
45                345.80      09:26:58          00076268289TRLO0      XLON 
 
812               345.80      09:28:59          00076268349TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               345.60      09:29:00          00076268350TRLO0      XLON 
 
12                345.60      09:29:01          00076268351TRLO0      XLON 
 
741               347.60      09:50:06          00076268946TRLO0      XLON 
 
786               347.40      09:55:36          00076269100TRLO0      XLON 
 
261               347.60      10:04:53          00076269408TRLO0      XLON 
 
27                346.40      10:09:55          00076269625TRLO0      XLON 
 
885               346.40      10:41:26          00076270753TRLO0      XLON 
 
717               345.80      10:51:17          00076271039TRLO0      XLON 
 
766               345.40      10:55:28          00076271084TRLO0      XLON 
 
717               346.40      11:42:56          00076272195TRLO0      XLON 
 
879               347.60      12:00:48          00076272533TRLO0      XLON 
 
251               347.00      12:07:56          00076272819TRLO0      XLON 
 
755               347.20      12:07:56          00076272820TRLO0      XLON 
 
92                347.40      12:07:56          00076272821TRLO0      XLON 
 
27                347.40      12:07:56          00076272822TRLO0      XLON 
 
346               347.40      12:07:56          00076272823TRLO0      XLON 
 
124               347.40      12:56:52          00076274081TRLO0      XLON 
 
338               347.60      13:03:11          00076274260TRLO0      XLON 
 
124               347.60      13:06:03          00076274369TRLO0      XLON 
 
817               347.60      13:09:15          00076274484TRLO0      XLON 
 
933               347.60      13:09:15          00076274485TRLO0      XLON 
 
273               347.60      13:09:51          00076274520TRLO0      XLON 
 
261               347.60      13:09:51          00076274521TRLO0      XLON 
 
14                347.60      13:11:48          00076274595TRLO0      XLON 
 
344               347.60      13:11:48          00076274596TRLO0      XLON 
 
6                347.40      13:17:48          00076274772TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                347.40      13:17:48          00076274773TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                347.40      13:17:48          00076274774TRLO0      XLON 
 
483               347.40      13:17:48          00076274775TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               346.60      13:27:01          00076275209TRLO0      XLON 
 
69                346.80      13:29:59          00076275262TRLO0      XLON 
 
11                346.60      13:29:59          00076275263TRLO0      XLON 
 
29                346.60      13:29:59          00076275264TRLO0      XLON 
 
846               346.60      13:29:59          00076275265TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               347.00      13:50:28          00076275865TRLO0      XLON 
 
90                347.00      13:50:28          00076275866TRLO0      XLON 
 
844               346.80      13:52:57          00076275943TRLO0      XLON 
 
845               346.00      14:11:17          00076276290TRLO0      XLON 
 
346               346.00      14:19:42          00076276467TRLO0      XLON 
 
43                346.00      14:19:42          00076276468TRLO0      XLON 
 
41                346.00      14:19:42          00076276469TRLO0      XLON 
 
185               345.40      14:25:48          00076276561TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                345.40      14:25:48          00076276562TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                345.40      14:25:48          00076276563TRLO0      XLON 
 
784               347.60      14:37:08          00076277087TRLO0      XLON 
 
27                348.40      14:41:21          00076277322TRLO0      XLON 
 
26                348.40      14:41:21          00076277323TRLO0      XLON 
 
315               348.80      14:41:46          00076277341TRLO0      XLON 
 
642               348.80      14:42:41          00076277368TRLO0      XLON 
 
90                348.80      14:42:41          00076277369TRLO0      XLON 
 
749               348.80      14:43:08          00076277403TRLO0      XLON 
 
810               348.80      14:43:18          00076277408TRLO0      XLON 
 
159               347.40      14:56:09          00076278052TRLO0      XLON 
 
768               347.80      15:01:29          00076278291TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                348.20      15:12:00          00076278657TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                348.20      15:14:05          00076278708TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                348.20      15:15:45          00076278749TRLO0      XLON 
 
124               348.20      15:27:06          00076279045TRLO0      XLON 
 
343               348.20      15:29:04          00076279102TRLO0      XLON 
 
126               348.20      15:29:04          00076279103TRLO0      XLON 
 
793               348.20      15:29:06          00076279105TRLO0      XLON 
 
190               348.20      15:29:06          00076279106TRLO0      XLON 
 
804               348.20      15:29:06          00076279107TRLO0      XLON 
 
750               348.20      15:29:06          00076279108TRLO0      XLON 
 
449               348.20      15:29:06          00076279109TRLO0      XLON 
 
125               348.20      15:29:06          00076279110TRLO0      XLON 
 
93                348.20      15:30:08          00076279131TRLO0      XLON 
 
346               348.20      15:30:08          00076279132TRLO0      XLON 
 
186               348.20      15:30:08          00076279133TRLO0      XLON 
 
132               348.20      15:30:08          00076279134TRLO0      XLON 
 
6                348.20      15:30:08          00076279135TRLO0      XLON 
 
741               348.80      15:42:01          00076279434TRLO0      XLON 
 
11                349.00      15:47:37          00076279641TRLO0      XLON 
 
813               349.00      15:54:02          00076279985TRLO0      XLON 
 
746               349.00      15:54:02          00076279986TRLO0      XLON 
 
888               349.00      15:54:02          00076280000TRLO0      XLON 
 
243               348.80      15:55:28          00076280165TRLO0      XLON 
 
821               348.80      15:58:06          00076280287TRLO0      XLON 
 
302               348.40      16:02:56          00076280529TRLO0      XLON 
 
547               348.40      16:02:56          00076280530TRLO0      XLON 
 
210               348.40      16:07:34          00076280711TRLO0      XLON 
 
629               348.40      16:07:34          00076280712TRLO0      XLON 
 
828               348.40      16:12:48          00076280994TRLO0      XLON 
 
734               348.40      16:13:48          00076281022TRLO0      XLON 
 
411               347.60      16:16:14          00076281151TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  396138 
EQS News ID:  2170848 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170848&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
