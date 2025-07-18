Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             351.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             343.00p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             348.0691p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,602,711 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,443,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 348.0691

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
776               348.60      09:06:25          00076285937TRLO0      XLON 
 
869               348.60      09:06:25          00076285938TRLO0      XLON 
 
412               348.20      09:06:41          00076285958TRLO0      XLON 
 
764               348.40      09:09:52          00076286081TRLO0      XLON 
 
727               350.60      09:28:49          00076286816TRLO0      XLON 
 
842               350.60      09:29:19          00076286835TRLO0      XLON 
 
453               350.20      09:31:30          00076286930TRLO0      XLON 
 
551               350.20      10:02:26          00076288229TRLO0      XLON 
 
249               350.20      10:02:26          00076288230TRLO0      XLON 
 
63                349.80      10:10:16          00076288524TRLO0      XLON 
 
328               349.80      10:10:16          00076288525TRLO0      XLON 
 
65                350.60      10:47:15          00076289370TRLO0      XLON 
 
328               350.60      10:47:15          00076289371TRLO0      XLON 
 
729               350.60      10:48:00          00076289374TRLO0      XLON 
 
71                350.60      10:48:02          00076289375TRLO0      XLON 
 
71                350.60      10:48:02          00076289376TRLO0      XLON 
 
739               351.00      11:49:04          00076290819TRLO0      XLON 
 
863               351.00      11:49:04          00076290820TRLO0      XLON 
 
27                350.60      11:49:55          00076290832TRLO0      XLON 
 
854               350.60      11:49:55          00076290833TRLO0      XLON 
 
59                351.00      11:53:10          00076290890TRLO0      XLON 
 
611               351.00      11:53:10          00076290891TRLO0      XLON 
 
291               351.00      12:02:24          00076291203TRLO0      XLON 
 
270               350.20      12:06:10          00076291353TRLO0      XLON 
 
515               350.20      12:06:10          00076291354TRLO0      XLON 
 
745               349.80      12:06:45          00076291378TRLO0      XLON 
 
826               347.60      12:16:37          00076291657TRLO0      XLON 
 
788               347.00      12:28:13          00076292007TRLO0      XLON 
 
815               346.20      12:29:17          00076292038TRLO0      XLON 
 
770               346.00      12:29:17          00076292085TRLO0      XLON 
 
832               346.60      12:29:17          00076292086TRLO0      XLON 
 
867               346.00      12:29:18          00076292118TRLO0      XLON 
 
845               346.80      12:29:40          00076292163TRLO0      XLON 
 
801               345.40      12:30:00          00076292177TRLO0      XLON 
 
808               346.00      12:39:00          00076292660TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               345.00      12:58:32          00076293142TRLO0      XLON 
 
371               345.00      12:58:32          00076293143TRLO0      XLON 
 
827               346.00      13:18:29          00076293539TRLO0      XLON 
 
581               345.40      13:18:33          00076293541TRLO0      XLON 
 
268               345.40      13:18:33          00076293550TRLO0      XLON 
 
776               345.00      13:24:33          00076293686TRLO0      XLON 
 
836               344.40      13:30:23          00076293771TRLO0      XLON 
 
765               343.80      13:38:28          00076293982TRLO0      XLON 
 
467               343.40      13:55:08          00076294386TRLO0      XLON 
 
39                343.40      13:55:08          00076294387TRLO0      XLON 
 
369               343.00      14:01:40          00076294752TRLO0      XLON 
 
152               344.40      14:09:15          00076295127TRLO0      XLON 
 
448               344.40      14:12:02          00076295183TRLO0      XLON 
 
211               344.40      14:12:02          00076295184TRLO0      XLON 
 
817               344.80      14:23:00          00076295578TRLO0      XLON 
 
234               344.60      14:25:12          00076295707TRLO0      XLON 
 
344               344.60      14:25:12          00076295708TRLO0      XLON 
 
840               346.60      14:36:52          00076296306TRLO0      XLON 
 
1892               347.40      14:41:21          00076296564TRLO0      XLON 
 
833               347.20      14:41:42          00076296599TRLO0      XLON 
 
847               346.80      14:42:12          00076296630TRLO0      XLON 
 
161               346.80      14:42:32          00076296863TRLO0      XLON 
 
778               347.40      14:50:02          00076297374TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               347.40      14:51:02          00076297535TRLO0      XLON 
 
104               347.40      14:51:02          00076297536TRLO0      XLON 
 
305               347.80      14:54:31          00076297769TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               349.00      15:09:45          00076298503TRLO0      XLON 
 
73                349.00      15:09:45          00076298504TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               349.00      15:15:47          00076298794TRLO0      XLON 
 
130               349.00      15:15:47          00076298795TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                348.20      15:19:02          00076298967TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               348.20      15:19:51          00076298991TRLO0      XLON 
 
159               348.20      15:19:51          00076298992TRLO0      XLON 
 
606               348.20      15:19:51          00076298993TRLO0      XLON 
 
232               348.20      15:19:51          00076298994TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               348.20      15:27:52          00076299498TRLO0      XLON 
 
158               348.20      15:27:52          00076299499TRLO0      XLON 
 
58                348.20      15:31:42          00076299712TRLO0      XLON 
 
58                348.20      15:32:11          00076299721TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               348.60      15:35:32          00076299931TRLO0      XLON 
 
80                348.60      15:35:32          00076299932TRLO0      XLON 
 
794               348.80      15:39:55          00076300140TRLO0      XLON 
 
397               349.60      15:48:04          00076300688TRLO0      XLON 
 
34                349.60      15:48:04          00076300689TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                349.60      15:48:04          00076300690TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               349.60      15:48:28          00076300708TRLO0      XLON 
 
62                349.60      15:48:28          00076300709TRLO0      XLON 
 
863               349.60      15:49:14          00076300755TRLO0      XLON 
 
862               349.60      15:50:02          00076300793TRLO0      XLON 
 
657               350.20      15:56:42          00076301046TRLO0      XLON 
 
77                350.20      15:56:42          00076301047TRLO0      XLON 
 
876               350.40      15:57:03          00076301059TRLO0      XLON 
 
824               350.40      15:58:50          00076301170TRLO0      XLON 
 
708               350.20      16:04:32          00076301492TRLO0      XLON 
 
871               350.40      16:07:41          00076301741TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               349.80      16:13:10          00076302059TRLO0      XLON 
 
126               349.80      16:13:10          00076302060TRLO0      XLON 
 
653               349.40      16:15:01          00076302193TRLO0      XLON 
 
203               349.40      16:15:01          00076302194TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               349.40      16:17:56          00076302479TRLO0      XLON 
 
55                349.40      16:17:56          00076302480TRLO0      XLON 
 
501               349.20      16:20:50          00076302775TRLO0      XLON 
 
168               349.20      16:20:50          00076302776TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  396265 
EQS News ID:  2171410 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2171410&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
