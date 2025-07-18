Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 18-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 351.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 343.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 348.0691p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,602,711 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,443,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 348.0691

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 776 348.60 09:06:25 00076285937TRLO0 XLON 869 348.60 09:06:25 00076285938TRLO0 XLON 412 348.20 09:06:41 00076285958TRLO0 XLON 764 348.40 09:09:52 00076286081TRLO0 XLON 727 350.60 09:28:49 00076286816TRLO0 XLON 842 350.60 09:29:19 00076286835TRLO0 XLON 453 350.20 09:31:30 00076286930TRLO0 XLON 551 350.20 10:02:26 00076288229TRLO0 XLON 249 350.20 10:02:26 00076288230TRLO0 XLON 63 349.80 10:10:16 00076288524TRLO0 XLON 328 349.80 10:10:16 00076288525TRLO0 XLON 65 350.60 10:47:15 00076289370TRLO0 XLON 328 350.60 10:47:15 00076289371TRLO0 XLON 729 350.60 10:48:00 00076289374TRLO0 XLON 71 350.60 10:48:02 00076289375TRLO0 XLON 71 350.60 10:48:02 00076289376TRLO0 XLON 739 351.00 11:49:04 00076290819TRLO0 XLON 863 351.00 11:49:04 00076290820TRLO0 XLON 27 350.60 11:49:55 00076290832TRLO0 XLON 854 350.60 11:49:55 00076290833TRLO0 XLON 59 351.00 11:53:10 00076290890TRLO0 XLON 611 351.00 11:53:10 00076290891TRLO0 XLON 291 351.00 12:02:24 00076291203TRLO0 XLON 270 350.20 12:06:10 00076291353TRLO0 XLON 515 350.20 12:06:10 00076291354TRLO0 XLON 745 349.80 12:06:45 00076291378TRLO0 XLON 826 347.60 12:16:37 00076291657TRLO0 XLON 788 347.00 12:28:13 00076292007TRLO0 XLON 815 346.20 12:29:17 00076292038TRLO0 XLON 770 346.00 12:29:17 00076292085TRLO0 XLON 832 346.60 12:29:17 00076292086TRLO0 XLON 867 346.00 12:29:18 00076292118TRLO0 XLON 845 346.80 12:29:40 00076292163TRLO0 XLON 801 345.40 12:30:00 00076292177TRLO0 XLON 808 346.00 12:39:00 00076292660TRLO0 XLON 500 345.00 12:58:32 00076293142TRLO0 XLON 371 345.00 12:58:32 00076293143TRLO0 XLON 827 346.00 13:18:29 00076293539TRLO0 XLON 581 345.40 13:18:33 00076293541TRLO0 XLON 268 345.40 13:18:33 00076293550TRLO0 XLON 776 345.00 13:24:33 00076293686TRLO0 XLON 836 344.40 13:30:23 00076293771TRLO0 XLON 765 343.80 13:38:28 00076293982TRLO0 XLON 467 343.40 13:55:08 00076294386TRLO0 XLON 39 343.40 13:55:08 00076294387TRLO0 XLON 369 343.00 14:01:40 00076294752TRLO0 XLON 152 344.40 14:09:15 00076295127TRLO0 XLON 448 344.40 14:12:02 00076295183TRLO0 XLON 211 344.40 14:12:02 00076295184TRLO0 XLON 817 344.80 14:23:00 00076295578TRLO0 XLON 234 344.60 14:25:12 00076295707TRLO0 XLON 344 344.60 14:25:12 00076295708TRLO0 XLON 840 346.60 14:36:52 00076296306TRLO0 XLON 1892 347.40 14:41:21 00076296564TRLO0 XLON 833 347.20 14:41:42 00076296599TRLO0 XLON 847 346.80 14:42:12 00076296630TRLO0 XLON 161 346.80 14:42:32 00076296863TRLO0 XLON 778 347.40 14:50:02 00076297374TRLO0 XLON 700 347.40 14:51:02 00076297535TRLO0 XLON 104 347.40 14:51:02 00076297536TRLO0 XLON 305 347.80 14:54:31 00076297769TRLO0 XLON 700 349.00 15:09:45 00076298503TRLO0 XLON 73 349.00 15:09:45 00076298504TRLO0 XLON 700 349.00 15:15:47 00076298794TRLO0 XLON 130 349.00 15:15:47 00076298795TRLO0 XLON 1 348.20 15:19:02 00076298967TRLO0 XLON

700 348.20 15:19:51 00076298991TRLO0 XLON 159 348.20 15:19:51 00076298992TRLO0 XLON 606 348.20 15:19:51 00076298993TRLO0 XLON 232 348.20 15:19:51 00076298994TRLO0 XLON 700 348.20 15:27:52 00076299498TRLO0 XLON 158 348.20 15:27:52 00076299499TRLO0 XLON 58 348.20 15:31:42 00076299712TRLO0 XLON 58 348.20 15:32:11 00076299721TRLO0 XLON 700 348.60 15:35:32 00076299931TRLO0 XLON 80 348.60 15:35:32 00076299932TRLO0 XLON 794 348.80 15:39:55 00076300140TRLO0 XLON 397 349.60 15:48:04 00076300688TRLO0 XLON 34 349.60 15:48:04 00076300689TRLO0 XLON 25 349.60 15:48:04 00076300690TRLO0 XLON 700 349.60 15:48:28 00076300708TRLO0 XLON 62 349.60 15:48:28 00076300709TRLO0 XLON 863 349.60 15:49:14 00076300755TRLO0 XLON 862 349.60 15:50:02 00076300793TRLO0 XLON 657 350.20 15:56:42 00076301046TRLO0 XLON 77 350.20 15:56:42 00076301047TRLO0 XLON 876 350.40 15:57:03 00076301059TRLO0 XLON 824 350.40 15:58:50 00076301170TRLO0 XLON 708 350.20 16:04:32 00076301492TRLO0 XLON 871 350.40 16:07:41 00076301741TRLO0 XLON 700 349.80 16:13:10 00076302059TRLO0 XLON 126 349.80 16:13:10 00076302060TRLO0 XLON 653 349.40 16:15:01 00076302193TRLO0 XLON 203 349.40 16:15:01 00076302194TRLO0 XLON 700 349.40 16:17:56 00076302479TRLO0 XLON 55 349.40 16:17:56 00076302480TRLO0 XLON 501 349.20 16:20:50 00076302775TRLO0 XLON 168 349.20 16:20:50 00076302776TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

