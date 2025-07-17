Husqvarna AB: Glen Instone appointed CEO of Husqvarna Group

STOCKHOLM, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Husqvarna AB has appointed Glen Instone as the new CEO of Husqvarna Group. Glen Instone currently holds the position as President of the Husqvarna Forest and Garden Division and will assume his new role as of August 11, 2025. He is succeeding Pavel Hajman, who will leave the Group by the end of the year.

"The Board and I are very pleased to announce Glen Instone as the new CEO of Husqvarna Group. His deep knowledge of our business and strong leadership skills will be of great value to further strengthen and grow the Group going forward. We are entering the next strategy phase where Glen is playing a central role in shaping our updated strategy, which will be presented during a Capital Markets Day in December", says Torbjörn Lööf, Chairman of Husqvarna AB.

"On behalf of the Board, I would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Pavel for his outstanding dedication and many years of great leadership within Husqvarna Group. Over the past decade, he has held several key positions, including the role as the Group CEO since December 2022, where he has played a vital role in shaping and positioning Husqvarna Group for the future", says Torbjörn Lööf.

"I am proud of our company's achievements and am excited to continue to lead and develop the great team within the Husqvarna Group in a pivotal time in our history. For over 335 years, we have continuously reinvented ourselves, driving industry transformation with our customers always at the heart of what we do", says Glen Instone.

Glen Instone, 48, was born in England, is a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA), and holds a B.A. (Hons) in Accounting & Finance. Glen joined the company in 2002 and has been a part of Group Management since 2018. Apart from his current position as President of the Husqvarna Forest and Garden Division, he was earlier Group CFO and has held various positions within the Forest and Garden Division, including Vice President Global Sales & Services and CFO.

This press release contains insider information that Husqvarna AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out below, at 19:00 CET on July 17, 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication

+46 727 15 77 85

[email protected]

Investors

Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 702 100 451

[email protected]

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations. Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 12,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48.4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

