Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2R3 | ISIN: SE0001662230 | Ticker-Symbol: HRZ
Tradegate
18.07.25 | 10:29
4,739 Euro
+1,09 % +0,051
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUSQVARNA AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUSQVARNA AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7354,74210:35
4,7294,73610:34
PR Newswire
17.07.2025 20:26 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Husqvarna AB: Glen Instone appointed CEO of Husqvarna Group

STOCKHOLM, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Husqvarna AB has appointed Glen Instone as the new CEO of Husqvarna Group. Glen Instone currently holds the position as President of the Husqvarna Forest and Garden Division and will assume his new role as of August 11, 2025. He is succeeding Pavel Hajman, who will leave the Group by the end of the year.

"The Board and I are very pleased to announce Glen Instone as the new CEO of Husqvarna Group. His deep knowledge of our business and strong leadership skills will be of great value to further strengthen and grow the Group going forward. We are entering the next strategy phase where Glen is playing a central role in shaping our updated strategy, which will be presented during a Capital Markets Day in December", says Torbjörn Lööf, Chairman of Husqvarna AB.

"On behalf of the Board, I would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Pavel for his outstanding dedication and many years of great leadership within Husqvarna Group. Over the past decade, he has held several key positions, including the role as the Group CEO since December 2022, where he has played a vital role in shaping and positioning Husqvarna Group for the future", says Torbjörn Lööf.

"I am proud of our company's achievements and am excited to continue to lead and develop the great team within the Husqvarna Group in a pivotal time in our history. For over 335 years, we have continuously reinvented ourselves, driving industry transformation with our customers always at the heart of what we do", says Glen Instone.

Glen Instone, 48, was born in England, is a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA), and holds a B.A. (Hons) in Accounting & Finance. Glen joined the company in 2002 and has been a part of Group Management since 2018. Apart from his current position as President of the Husqvarna Forest and Garden Division, he was earlier Group CFO and has held various positions within the Forest and Garden Division, including Vice President Global Sales & Services and CFO.

This press release contains insider information that Husqvarna AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out below, at 19:00 CET on July 17, 2025.

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication, +46 727 15 77 85

For additional information, please contact:

Media
Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication
+46 727 15 77 85
[email protected]

Investors
 Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 702 100 451
[email protected]

Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations. Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 12,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48.4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-group/r/glen-instone-appointed-ceo-of-husqvarna-group,c4208543

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/4208543/3584455.pdf

Glen Instone appointed CEO of Husqvarna Group

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-group/i/glen-instone,c3457110

Glen Instone

SOURCE Husqvarna AB

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.