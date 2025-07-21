Anzeige
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
21.07.25 | 08:04
4,180 Euro
-1,42 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
21.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             15,509 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             358.60p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             353.00p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             355.3691p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,618,220 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,428,230.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,509

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.3691

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
798               353.80      08:30:32          00076304870TRLO0      XLON 
 
68                355.00      08:55:10          00076305611TRLO0      XLON 
 
665               358.60      11:23:44          00076309417TRLO0      XLON 
 
89                358.60      11:23:44          00076309418TRLO0      XLON 
 
791               356.40      11:53:37          00076310203TRLO0      XLON 
 
73                356.00      12:50:27          00076311728TRLO0      XLON 
 
66                356.00      12:50:27          00076311729TRLO0      XLON 
 
38                356.20      12:50:27          00076311730TRLO0      XLON 
 
204               357.00      13:46:47          00076312731TRLO0      XLON 
 
13                357.00      13:46:47          00076312732TRLO0      XLON 
 
8                357.00      13:46:47          00076312733TRLO0      XLON 
 
507               357.00      13:46:47          00076312734TRLO0      XLON 
 
726               357.60      14:18:01          00076314384TRLO0      XLON 
 
268               357.40      14:18:03          00076314385TRLO0      XLON 
 
340               357.40      14:18:03          00076314386TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                356.60      14:23:58          00076314683TRLO0      XLON 
 
108               356.60      14:24:00          00076314684TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                356.60      14:24:55          00076314720TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               356.60      14:30:05          00076314962TRLO0      XLON 
 
2                356.60      14:30:10          00076314967TRLO0      XLON 
 
242               355.80      14:56:00          00076315879TRLO0      XLON 
 
169               355.80      14:56:00          00076315880TRLO0      XLON 
 
300               355.80      14:56:00          00076315881TRLO0      XLON 
 
855               355.40      15:10:35          00076316479TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                355.40      15:46:26          00076317617TRLO0      XLON 
 
92                355.40      15:46:26          00076317618TRLO0      XLON 
 
2289               355.40      15:46:26          00076317619TRLO0      XLON 
 
340               355.40      15:46:26          00076317620TRLO0      XLON 
 
824               355.20      15:46:58          00076317626TRLO0      XLON 
 
743               354.80      15:46:58          00076317627TRLO0      XLON 
 
376               354.60      15:49:39          00076317723TRLO0      XLON 
 
6                354.60      15:49:43          00076317725TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                354.60      15:51:51          00076317789TRLO0      XLON 
 
403               354.60      15:51:51          00076317790TRLO0      XLON 
 
14                353.40      15:56:56          00076317953TRLO0      XLON 
 
931               353.40      15:56:56          00076317954TRLO0      XLON 
 
744               353.40      15:56:56          00076317955TRLO0      XLON 
 
8                353.40      16:17:09          00076318758TRLO0      XLON 
 
98                353.60      16:17:12          00076318759TRLO0      XLON 
 
198               354.00      16:24:33          00076319182TRLO0      XLON 
 
45                354.00      16:24:33          00076319183TRLO0      XLON 
 
245               354.00      16:24:33          00076319184TRLO0      XLON 
 
279               354.00      16:24:33          00076319185TRLO0      XLON 
 
777               353.00      16:24:48          00076319193TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  396402 
EQS News ID:  2171924 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2171924&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
