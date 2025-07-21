Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 21-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 15,509 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 358.60p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 353.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 355.3691p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,618,220 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,428,230.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,509

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.3691

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 798 353.80 08:30:32 00076304870TRLO0 XLON 68 355.00 08:55:10 00076305611TRLO0 XLON 665 358.60 11:23:44 00076309417TRLO0 XLON 89 358.60 11:23:44 00076309418TRLO0 XLON 791 356.40 11:53:37 00076310203TRLO0 XLON 73 356.00 12:50:27 00076311728TRLO0 XLON 66 356.00 12:50:27 00076311729TRLO0 XLON 38 356.20 12:50:27 00076311730TRLO0 XLON 204 357.00 13:46:47 00076312731TRLO0 XLON 13 357.00 13:46:47 00076312732TRLO0 XLON 8 357.00 13:46:47 00076312733TRLO0 XLON 507 357.00 13:46:47 00076312734TRLO0 XLON 726 357.60 14:18:01 00076314384TRLO0 XLON 268 357.40 14:18:03 00076314385TRLO0 XLON 340 357.40 14:18:03 00076314386TRLO0 XLON 1 356.60 14:23:58 00076314683TRLO0 XLON 108 356.60 14:24:00 00076314684TRLO0 XLON 24 356.60 14:24:55 00076314720TRLO0 XLON 700 356.60 14:30:05 00076314962TRLO0 XLON 2 356.60 14:30:10 00076314967TRLO0 XLON 242 355.80 14:56:00 00076315879TRLO0 XLON 169 355.80 14:56:00 00076315880TRLO0 XLON 300 355.80 14:56:00 00076315881TRLO0 XLON 855 355.40 15:10:35 00076316479TRLO0 XLON 21 355.40 15:46:26 00076317617TRLO0 XLON 92 355.40 15:46:26 00076317618TRLO0 XLON 2289 355.40 15:46:26 00076317619TRLO0 XLON 340 355.40 15:46:26 00076317620TRLO0 XLON 824 355.20 15:46:58 00076317626TRLO0 XLON 743 354.80 15:46:58 00076317627TRLO0 XLON 376 354.60 15:49:39 00076317723TRLO0 XLON 6 354.60 15:49:43 00076317725TRLO0 XLON 21 354.60 15:51:51 00076317789TRLO0 XLON 403 354.60 15:51:51 00076317790TRLO0 XLON 14 353.40 15:56:56 00076317953TRLO0 XLON 931 353.40 15:56:56 00076317954TRLO0 XLON 744 353.40 15:56:56 00076317955TRLO0 XLON 8 353.40 16:17:09 00076318758TRLO0 XLON 98 353.60 16:17:12 00076318759TRLO0 XLON 198 354.00 16:24:33 00076319182TRLO0 XLON 45 354.00 16:24:33 00076319183TRLO0 XLON 245 354.00 16:24:33 00076319184TRLO0 XLON 279 354.00 16:24:33 00076319185TRLO0 XLON 777 353.00 16:24:48 00076319193TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

