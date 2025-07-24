

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX reported first half profit before tax of 1.28 billion pounds compared to 1.29 billion pounds, last year. Reported EPS was 52.9 pence compared to 52.6 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 1.51 billion pounds from 1.45 billion pounds. Adjusted EPS was 63.5 pence compared to 59.5 pence.



First half revenue was 4.74 billion pounds compared to 4.64 billion pounds, last year, with underlying growth of 7%. Electronic revenue grew 7%.



The Board declared an interim dividend of 19.5 pence, an increase of 7%.



The Group said it continues to see positive momentum, and expects another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News