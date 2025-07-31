Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 31-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 331.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 326.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 329.1785p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,991,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,055,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 329.1785

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 207 330.60 09:53:45 00076441107TRLO0 XLON 439 330.60 09:53:45 00076441106TRLO0 XLON 292 330.60 09:53:45 00076441105TRLO0 XLON 1106 330.60 09:53:45 00076441104TRLO0 XLON 736 330.40 10:02:42 00076441326TRLO0 XLON 6 330.40 10:03:11 00076441332TRLO0 XLON 54 330.40 10:03:11 00076441333TRLO0 XLON 702 330.00 10:06:51 00076441405TRLO0 XLON 396 329.60 10:06:53 00076441406TRLO0 XLON 255 329.60 10:06:55 00076441407TRLO0 XLON 696 329.60 10:07:30 00076441428TRLO0 XLON 82 329.40 10:10:21 00076441491TRLO0 XLON 718 329.40 10:10:21 00076441492TRLO0 XLON 903 329.00 10:15:03 00076441633TRLO0 XLON 692 329.00 10:15:03 00076441634TRLO0 XLON 150 328.80 10:15:03 00076441641TRLO0 XLON 500 330.40 10:16:00 00076441716TRLO0 XLON 1829 330.40 10:16:00 00076441717TRLO0 XLON 500 330.40 10:16:00 00076441718TRLO0 XLON 982 330.40 10:16:00 00076441719TRLO0 XLON 2932 330.40 10:16:00 00076441720TRLO0 XLON 528 329.00 10:16:01 00076441722TRLO0 XLON 3450 329.00 10:16:01 00076441723TRLO0 XLON 933 329.00 10:16:01 00076441724TRLO0 XLON 630 329.00 10:16:53 00076441821TRLO0 XLON 723 330.60 10:21:37 00076441995TRLO0 XLON 647 330.60 10:21:37 00076441996TRLO0 XLON 730 330.60 10:21:37 00076441999TRLO0 XLON 607 331.00 10:23:36 00076442103TRLO0 XLON 747 331.00 10:23:36 00076442104TRLO0 XLON 722 331.00 10:27:40 00076442282TRLO0 XLON 758 331.00 10:27:41 00076442305TRLO0 XLON 23 331.00 10:27:41 00076442306TRLO0 XLON 236 331.00 10:27:41 00076442307TRLO0 XLON 383 330.60 10:34:16 00076442821TRLO0 XLON 629 329.40 10:45:23 00076443257TRLO0 XLON 688 328.40 10:46:19 00076443299TRLO0 XLON 2480 329.00 10:48:56 00076443440TRLO0 XLON 42 329.00 10:49:00 00076443454TRLO0 XLON 688 329.00 10:49:00 00076443455TRLO0 XLON 753 329.00 10:49:00 00076443464TRLO0 XLON 1140 329.00 10:49:14 00076443475TRLO0 XLON 1389 329.00 10:50:00 00076443505TRLO0 XLON 278 329.00 10:50:00 00076443506TRLO0 XLON 315 328.80 10:51:04 00076443540TRLO0 XLON 151 329.00 10:52:16 00076443566TRLO0 XLON 20000 329.00 10:52:21 00076443571TRLO0 XLON 1278 329.00 10:58:36 00076443719TRLO0 XLON 103 326.40 12:00:00 00076445703TRLO0 XLON 589 326.40 12:00:00 00076445704TRLO0 XLON 722 326.00 12:00:00 00076445716TRLO0 XLON 1654 329.00 12:53:09 00076447132TRLO0 XLON 83 328.60 13:29:14 00076448239TRLO0 XLON 712 328.20 13:35:30 00076448410TRLO0 XLON 664 327.40 14:04:16 00076449757TRLO0 XLON 679 327.80 14:08:44 00076449890TRLO0 XLON 653 327.00 14:23:07 00076450506TRLO0 XLON 724 327.00 14:31:41 00076450777TRLO0 XLON 741 328.00 14:45:32 00076451608TRLO0 XLON 698 327.40 14:59:03 00076452204TRLO0 XLON 25 327.40 15:12:55 00076452746TRLO0 XLON 598 327.40 15:12:55 00076452747TRLO0 XLON 947 329.00 15:43:57 00076454322TRLO0 XLON 682 328.80 15:44:35 00076454351TRLO0 XLON 1519 329.00 15:48:30 00076454576TRLO0 XLON 607 329.00 15:53:34 00076454955TRLO0 XLON 639 328.60 16:04:50 00076455704TRLO0 XLON 616 329.00 16:11:05 00076456041TRLO0 XLON 685 329.00 16:11:17 00076456062TRLO0 XLON 389 327.80 16:21:43 00076456810TRLO0 XLON 42 327.80 16:23:25 00076456971TRLO0 XLON 104 328.00 16:26:13 00076457090TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

