Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 05-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 August 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 360.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 353.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 358.3787p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,095,778 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,950,672.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.3787

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 285 360.00 09:17:24 00076502960TRLO0 XLON 342 360.00 09:22:49 00076503189TRLO0 XLON 92 360.00 09:22:49 00076503190TRLO0 XLON 289 360.00 09:22:49 00076503191TRLO0 XLON 540 360.00 09:22:49 00076503192TRLO0 XLON 679 360.00 09:47:10 00076503605TRLO0 XLON 533 360.00 09:57:37 00076503897TRLO0 XLON 45 360.00 09:57:37 00076503898TRLO0 XLON 37 360.00 10:08:41 00076504045TRLO0 XLON 680 360.00 10:08:41 00076504046TRLO0 XLON 748 359.80 10:42:20 00076504759TRLO0 XLON 620 358.00 10:58:40 00076505089TRLO0 XLON 2888 359.80 11:22:59 00076505470TRLO0 XLON 73 359.80 11:22:59 00076505471TRLO0 XLON 399 359.80 11:22:59 00076505472TRLO0 XLON 139 359.80 11:22:59 00076505473TRLO0 XLON 1040 360.00 12:11:22 00076506578TRLO0 XLON 630 360.00 12:11:22 00076506579TRLO0 XLON 642 360.00 12:11:22 00076506580TRLO0 XLON 688 360.00 12:11:22 00076506581TRLO0 XLON 60 360.00 12:11:22 00076506582TRLO0 XLON 721 360.00 12:11:22 00076506583TRLO0 XLON 178 359.60 12:11:23 00076506584TRLO0 XLON 458 359.60 12:11:23 00076506585TRLO0 XLON 43 359.00 12:11:26 00076506586TRLO0 XLON 167 359.80 12:12:56 00076506625TRLO0 XLON 271 359.80 12:12:56 00076506626TRLO0 XLON 229 359.80 12:12:56 00076506627TRLO0 XLON 161 359.80 12:13:56 00076506654TRLO0 XLON 751 359.60 12:15:26 00076506666TRLO0 XLON 61 360.00 12:24:06 00076506838TRLO0 XLON 3 360.00 12:24:06 00076506839TRLO0 XLON 18 360.00 12:24:06 00076506840TRLO0 XLON 21 360.00 12:25:16 00076506861TRLO0 XLON 635 360.00 12:25:16 00076506862TRLO0 XLON 581 360.00 12:25:16 00076506863TRLO0 XLON 109 360.00 12:31:24 00076506941TRLO0 XLON 250 360.00 12:31:44 00076506949TRLO0 XLON 109 360.00 12:31:44 00076506950TRLO0 XLON 510 360.00 12:48:53 00076507302TRLO0 XLON 152 360.00 13:02:21 00076507564TRLO0 XLON 5 360.00 13:06:00 00076507630TRLO0 XLON 131 360.00 13:06:00 00076507631TRLO0 XLON 80 360.00 13:06:00 00076507632TRLO0 XLON 102 360.00 13:29:42 00076508219TRLO0 XLON 97 360.00 13:30:02 00076508227TRLO0 XLON 45 360.00 13:30:02 00076508228TRLO0 XLON 286 360.00 13:30:03 00076508242TRLO0 XLON 372 360.00 13:30:03 00076508243TRLO0 XLON 663 360.00 13:30:03 00076508244TRLO0 XLON 548 360.00 13:30:03 00076508245TRLO0 XLON 289 360.00 13:30:03 00076508246TRLO0 XLON 129 360.00 13:30:03 00076508247TRLO0 XLON 21 360.00 14:00:25 00076509078TRLO0 XLON 22 360.00 14:00:25 00076509079TRLO0 XLON 335 360.00 14:00:25 00076509080TRLO0 XLON 665 360.00 14:00:25 00076509081TRLO0 XLON 396 360.00 14:00:25 00076509082TRLO0 XLON 604 360.00 14:00:25 00076509083TRLO0 XLON 21 360.00 14:00:25 00076509084TRLO0 XLON 14 360.00 14:00:25 00076509085TRLO0 XLON 625 360.00 14:00:25 00076509086TRLO0 XLON 336 360.00 14:00:26 00076509087TRLO0 XLON 136 360.00 14:00:26 00076509088TRLO0 XLON 259 360.00 14:00:26 00076509089TRLO0 XLON 560 359.60 14:00:29 00076509093TRLO0 XLON

83 359.60 14:00:34 00076509097TRLO0 XLON 126 358.80 14:06:50 00076509214TRLO0 XLON 412 358.80 14:06:50 00076509215TRLO0 XLON 711 358.00 14:07:51 00076509226TRLO0 XLON 206 358.60 14:10:01 00076509266TRLO0 XLON 540 358.60 14:10:01 00076509267TRLO0 XLON 738 358.60 14:10:07 00076509272TRLO0 XLON 379 358.60 14:10:07 00076509273TRLO0 XLON 135 358.60 14:10:07 00076509274TRLO0 XLON 663 358.00 14:16:11 00076509435TRLO0 XLON 633 353.20 14:18:07 00076509485TRLO0 XLON 100 354.00 14:22:17 00076509626TRLO0 XLON 146 354.00 14:22:17 00076509627TRLO0 XLON 935 356.80 14:25:35 00076509675TRLO0 XLON 675 357.40 14:26:07 00076509681TRLO0 XLON 754 356.80 14:26:07 00076509682TRLO0 XLON 607 355.80 14:31:11 00076509776TRLO0 XLON 230 355.40 14:32:27 00076509988TRLO0 XLON 377 355.40 14:32:27 00076509989TRLO0 XLON 157 356.40 14:44:17 00076510472TRLO0 XLON 574 356.40 14:44:17 00076510473TRLO0 XLON 500 355.80 14:44:53 00076510508TRLO0 XLON 168 355.80 14:44:53 00076510509TRLO0 XLON 190 356.40 14:53:21 00076510792TRLO0 XLON 8 356.40 14:54:49 00076510822TRLO0 XLON 676 356.40 14:54:49 00076510823TRLO0 XLON 650 356.40 14:55:17 00076510886TRLO0 XLON 187 355.80 14:55:17 00076510887TRLO0 XLON 19 355.80 14:55:17 00076510888TRLO0 XLON 721 356.40 15:06:17 00076511282TRLO0 XLON 231 355.80 15:07:59 00076511347TRLO0 XLON 674 355.80 15:07:59 00076511348TRLO0 XLON 213 355.80 15:07:59 00076511349TRLO0 XLON 642 356.20 15:21:06 00076511786TRLO0 XLON 857 357.00 15:26:09 00076511940TRLO0 XLON 700 356.80 15:26:10 00076511941TRLO0 XLON 682 356.60 15:26:10 00076511942TRLO0 XLON 756 357.00 15:34:14 00076512211TRLO0 XLON 281 357.00 15:42:14 00076512486TRLO0 XLON 151 357.00 15:42:14 00076512487TRLO0 XLON 91 357.00 15:42:14 00076512488TRLO0 XLON 64 356.20 15:43:56 00076512553TRLO0 XLON 675 356.20 15:43:56 00076512554TRLO0 XLON 655 356.20 15:44:55 00076512581TRLO0 XLON 711 356.40 15:50:49 00076512813TRLO0 XLON 511 356.80 15:56:36 00076513048TRLO0 XLON 235 356.80 15:56:36 00076513049TRLO0 XLON 642 356.80 15:57:36 00076513065TRLO0 XLON 8 356.80 15:58:36 00076513116TRLO0 XLON 16 356.80 15:58:36 00076513117TRLO0 XLON 1286 357.80 16:04:52 00076513384TRLO0 XLON 620 358.80 16:07:15 00076513480TRLO0 XLON 698 358.60 16:07:37 00076513494TRLO0 XLON 228 358.40 16:11:36 00076513732TRLO0 XLON 101 358.40 16:11:36 00076513733TRLO0 XLON 446 358.40 16:11:36 00076513734TRLO0 XLON 680 358.60 16:14:50 00076513921TRLO0 XLON 248 358.60 16:16:50 00076514030TRLO0 XLON 411 358.60 16:16:50 00076514031TRLO0 XLON 350 358.40 16:20:07 00076514215TRLO0 XLON 147 358.40 16:20:07 00076514216TRLO0 XLON 72 357.80 16:23:00 00076514337TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

