Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05
5 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 818.018p. The highest price paid per share was 824.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 813.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,830,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,467,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
311
816.400
16:12:32
630
816.200
16:10:08
528
816.400
16:08:07
60
816.400
16:07:57
554
815.800
16:04:39
645
816.000
16:00:50
87
817.000
15:57:46
551
817.000
15:57:46
452
817.000
15:54:28
89
817.000
15:54:28
559
816.800
15:49:41
574
817.000
15:45:12
611
817.000
15:42:05
647
817.400
15:39:01
280
817.400
15:38:10
121
817.400
15:38:10
500
816.000
15:30:30
549
815.800
15:24:58
637
815.600
15:23:27
601
815.400
15:19:27
616
815.000
15:11:52
566
815.800
15:08:15
604
815.000
15:02:38
16
815.000
15:02:38
630
814.000
15:00:00
622
814.800
14:59:55
195
814.400
14:53:30
396
814.400
14:53:30
163
815.000
14:51:26
400
815.000
14:51:26
578
814.200
14:49:01
169
813.800
14:46:15
400
813.800
14:46:15
146
813.600
14:41:13
481
813.600
14:41:13
500
813.000
14:37:03
110
813.000
14:37:03
391
814.600
14:34:48
220
814.600
14:34:48
614
815.000
14:33:13
583
816.600
14:29:29
634
816.800
14:26:21
559
818.000
14:22:13
549
818.800
14:16:20
560
818.800
14:09:55
520
818.200
14:06:25
520
817.800
13:54:33
537
818.000
13:46:10
736
818.400
13:45:00
579
819.200
13:36:25
631
819.600
13:29:21
539
819.800
13:26:56
607
819.800
13:25:16
115
820.200
13:19:20
407
820.200
13:19:20
527
821.200
13:09:22
1
821.400
13:05:09
618
821.400
13:05:09
533
820.200
12:52:03
528
820.800
12:43:15
624
820.800
12:42:52
557
819.400
12:28:51
581
820.200
12:22:51
310
820.200
12:17:52
232
820.200
12:17:52
106
820.000
12:08:05
632
821.600
11:48:28
37
820.000
11:44:45
566
820.000
11:44:45
131
822.200
11:25:47
419
822.200
11:25:47
574
822.400
11:24:15
548
822.600
11:24:12
559
822.800
11:23:16
589
821.800
11:05:36
594
823.000
10:54:39
625
823.400
10:54:19
646
823.600
10:51:41
605
823.800
10:51:41
431
823.400
10:47:49
178
823.400
10:47:49
585
823.000
10:47:23
636
823.000
10:46:35
583
820.400
10:43:55
592
820.400
10:36:47
544
820.800
10:28:25
1
819.600
10:23:18
556
817.000
10:13:18
580
817.200
10:10:00
585
818.000
09:57:36
644
817.600
09:45:10
605
816.200
09:41:26
588
816.000
09:33:16
521
815.200
09:25:00
632
816.000
09:22:05
549
814.600
09:12:56
614
816.600
09:08:29
607
814.600
09:01:56
55
814.000
08:59:55
56
814.000
08:59:05
55
814.000
08:58:15
634
815.200
08:50:45
625
814.200
08:44:40
646
815.000
08:32:51
61
813.800
08:30:25
630
814.200
08:22:55
621
818.200
08:11:35
565
824.600
08:02:34