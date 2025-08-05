Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 12:31
9,550 Euro
+0,53 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4009,50018:19
9,4009,50017:56
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 17:54 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

5 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 818.018p. The highest price paid per share was 824.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 813.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,830,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,467,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

311

816.400

16:12:32

630

816.200

16:10:08

528

816.400

16:08:07

60

816.400

16:07:57

554

815.800

16:04:39

645

816.000

16:00:50

87

817.000

15:57:46

551

817.000

15:57:46

452

817.000

15:54:28

89

817.000

15:54:28

559

816.800

15:49:41

574

817.000

15:45:12

611

817.000

15:42:05

647

817.400

15:39:01

280

817.400

15:38:10

121

817.400

15:38:10

500

816.000

15:30:30

549

815.800

15:24:58

637

815.600

15:23:27

601

815.400

15:19:27

616

815.000

15:11:52

566

815.800

15:08:15

604

815.000

15:02:38

16

815.000

15:02:38

630

814.000

15:00:00

622

814.800

14:59:55

195

814.400

14:53:30

396

814.400

14:53:30

163

815.000

14:51:26

400

815.000

14:51:26

578

814.200

14:49:01

169

813.800

14:46:15

400

813.800

14:46:15

146

813.600

14:41:13

481

813.600

14:41:13

500

813.000

14:37:03

110

813.000

14:37:03

391

814.600

14:34:48

220

814.600

14:34:48

614

815.000

14:33:13

583

816.600

14:29:29

634

816.800

14:26:21

559

818.000

14:22:13

549

818.800

14:16:20

560

818.800

14:09:55

520

818.200

14:06:25

520

817.800

13:54:33

537

818.000

13:46:10

736

818.400

13:45:00

579

819.200

13:36:25

631

819.600

13:29:21

539

819.800

13:26:56

607

819.800

13:25:16

115

820.200

13:19:20

407

820.200

13:19:20

527

821.200

13:09:22

1

821.400

13:05:09

618

821.400

13:05:09

533

820.200

12:52:03

528

820.800

12:43:15

624

820.800

12:42:52

557

819.400

12:28:51

581

820.200

12:22:51

310

820.200

12:17:52

232

820.200

12:17:52

106

820.000

12:08:05

632

821.600

11:48:28

37

820.000

11:44:45

566

820.000

11:44:45

131

822.200

11:25:47

419

822.200

11:25:47

574

822.400

11:24:15

548

822.600

11:24:12

559

822.800

11:23:16

589

821.800

11:05:36

594

823.000

10:54:39

625

823.400

10:54:19

646

823.600

10:51:41

605

823.800

10:51:41

431

823.400

10:47:49

178

823.400

10:47:49

585

823.000

10:47:23

636

823.000

10:46:35

583

820.400

10:43:55

592

820.400

10:36:47

544

820.800

10:28:25

1

819.600

10:23:18

556

817.000

10:13:18

580

817.200

10:10:00

585

818.000

09:57:36

644

817.600

09:45:10

605

816.200

09:41:26

588

816.000

09:33:16

521

815.200

09:25:00

632

816.000

09:22:05

549

814.600

09:12:56

614

816.600

09:08:29

607

814.600

09:01:56

55

814.000

08:59:55

56

814.000

08:59:05

55

814.000

08:58:15

634

815.200

08:50:45

625

814.200

08:44:40

646

815.000

08:32:51

61

813.800

08:30:25

630

814.200

08:22:55

621

818.200

08:11:35

565

824.600

08:02:34


© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.