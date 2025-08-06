Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
06.08.25 | 07:58
4,080 Euro
+1,49 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
06.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 August 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             367.80p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             359.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             364.2386p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,145,778 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,900,672.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.2386

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
400               360.00      08:19:11          00076516093TRLO0      XLON 
 
243               359.20      08:19:13          00076516095TRLO0      XLON 
 
841               359.20      08:19:13          00076516094TRLO0      XLON 
 
112               360.60      08:47:52          00076517425TRLO0      XLON 
 
223               360.60      08:47:52          00076517424TRLO0      XLON 
 
611               360.60      08:47:52          00076517423TRLO0      XLON 
 
916               360.40      08:47:52          00076517426TRLO0      XLON 
 
959               360.00      09:49:15          00076519403TRLO0      XLON 
 
808               360.20      10:00:17          00076519689TRLO0      XLON 
 
803               360.40      10:14:09          00076520105TRLO0      XLON 
 
416               363.60      10:50:38          00076520786TRLO0      XLON 
 
429               363.60      10:50:53          00076520788TRLO0      XLON 
 
112               362.60      10:50:53          00076520789TRLO0      XLON 
 
937               367.60      13:36:04          00076525183TRLO0      XLON 
 
831               367.20      13:36:05          00076525186TRLO0      XLON 
 
352               367.20      13:36:05          00076525185TRLO0      XLON 
 
232               367.80      14:04:55          00076525971TRLO0      XLON 
 
972               367.80      14:04:55          00076525970TRLO0      XLON 
 
841               366.80      14:17:45          00076526504TRLO0      XLON 
 
1249               367.00      14:18:01          00076526534TRLO0      XLON 
 
790               367.00      14:18:01          00076526535TRLO0      XLON 
 
76                367.00      14:18:23          00076526552TRLO0      XLON 
 
160               367.00      14:18:23          00076526551TRLO0      XLON 
 
909               367.00      14:18:23          00076526550TRLO0      XLON 
 
943               367.00      14:18:43          00076526581TRLO0      XLON 
 
769               367.00      14:19:23          00076526606TRLO0      XLON 
 
10000              367.00      14:21:42          00076526690TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                367.00      14:22:23          00076526715TRLO0      XLON 
 
285               366.80      14:22:35          00076526721TRLO0      XLON 
 
772               367.00      14:23:03          00076526745TRLO0      XLON 
 
636               367.00      14:23:08          00076526752TRLO0      XLON 
 
380               367.00      14:23:08          00076526751TRLO0      XLON 
 
781               367.00      14:23:21          00076526772TRLO0      XLON 
 
73                366.80      14:33:18          00076527305TRLO0      XLON 
 
554               366.80      14:33:18          00076527304TRLO0      XLON 
 
174               366.80      14:33:18          00076527303TRLO0      XLON 
 
820               366.40      14:33:18          00076527307TRLO0      XLON 
 
820               364.80      14:35:16          00076527387TRLO0      XLON 
 
878               363.20      14:42:14          00076527837TRLO0      XLON 
 
652               361.40      14:57:28          00076528783TRLO0      XLON 
 
166               361.40      14:57:28          00076528782TRLO0      XLON 
 
816               360.00      15:02:05          00076529133TRLO0      XLON 
 
783               361.20      15:13:55          00076530196TRLO0      XLON 
 
34                361.80      15:18:26          00076530446TRLO0      XLON 
 
825               361.80      15:19:42          00076530567TRLO0      XLON 
 
762               361.80      15:19:42          00076530566TRLO0      XLON 
 
808               361.40      15:27:48          00076531074TRLO0      XLON 
 
851               361.60      15:36:46          00076531642TRLO0      XLON 
 
709               361.80      15:41:55          00076531981TRLO0      XLON 
 
71                361.80      15:41:55          00076531980TRLO0      XLON 
 
813               361.80      15:42:57          00076532146TRLO0      XLON 
 
939               361.60      15:44:54          00076532278TRLO0      XLON 
 
853               361.60      15:44:54          00076532277TRLO0      XLON 
 
902               361.60      15:47:30          00076532440TRLO0      XLON 
 
41                361.60      15:48:32          00076532497TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                361.60      15:48:32          00076532496TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                361.60      15:48:32          00076532500TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                361.60      15:48:32          00076532499TRLO0      XLON 
 
132               361.60      15:48:32          00076532498TRLO0      XLON 
 
407               361.60      15:49:07          00076532515TRLO0      XLON 
 
473               361.60      15:49:33          00076532525TRLO0      XLON 
 
844               361.60      15:53:04          00076532733TRLO0      XLON 
 
857               362.20      15:57:35          00076533069TRLO0      XLON 
 
88                363.00      16:07:30          00076533693TRLO0      XLON 
 
705               363.00      16:07:30          00076533692TRLO0      XLON 
 
793               362.80      16:07:30          00076533694TRLO0      XLON 
 
44                362.80      16:12:45          00076533977TRLO0      XLON 
 
435               362.80      16:13:01          00076533984TRLO0      XLON 
 
160               362.80      16:13:01          00076533983TRLO0      XLON 
 
820               362.80      16:13:01          00076533982TRLO0      XLON 
 
279               362.80      16:13:01          00076533981TRLO0      XLON 
 
59                363.40      16:16:50          00076534325TRLO0      XLON 
 
3                363.40      16:16:50          00076534324TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                363.40      16:17:44          00076534422TRLO0      XLON 
 
1713               363.60      16:20:14          00076534624TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398022 
EQS News ID:  2179922 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2179922&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
