Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06
6 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 820.259p. The highest price paid per share was 824.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 815.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,880,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,417,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
391
824.400
16:12:44
629
823.200
16:11:00
566
822.400
16:09:01
550
822.600
16:08:02
560
822.800
16:04:26
552
823.200
16:03:38
596
822.800
16:03:03
520
821.600
16:00:25
607
821.600
15:59:50
558
821.600
15:56:59
587
820.600
15:55:28
525
820.000
15:52:04
205
820.200
15:50:03
324
820.200
15:50:03
405
819.400
15:46:12
212
819.400
15:46:12
395
819.400
15:46:12
189
819.400
15:46:08
604
819.400
15:41:34
608
819.400
15:36:23
587
819.200
15:35:15
551
818.800
15:34:06
638
818.600
15:33:07
532
819.600
15:33:01
612
820.200
15:29:56
571
820.000
15:27:34
595
820.200
15:24:06
630
820.600
15:23:54
646
821.000
15:23:24
619
820.800
15:13:41
94
821.600
15:10:38
552
821.600
15:10:38
595
822.200
15:10:38
580
822.400
15:09:20
5
822.400
15:09:06
682
822.200
15:06:43
637
821.000
14:59:30
594
821.200
14:55:41
622
822.600
14:53:59
173
822.600
14:50:57
98
822.600
14:50:57
276
822.600
14:50:57
2
823.000
14:50:37
198
823.000
14:50:37
409
823.000
14:50:37
547
823.000
14:50:37
110
823.000
14:50:37
627
823.000
14:50:37
625
822.200
14:44:25
264
822.200
14:38:20
294
822.200
14:38:20
640
822.400
14:37:00
405
822.600
14:36:48
276
822.600
14:36:48
270
822.600
14:36:20
941
821.800
14:32:42
555
819.400
14:26:52
480
819.400
14:24:32
61
819.400
14:24:32
545
819.200
14:18:45
68
819.200
14:18:45
527
818.200
14:14:33
619
819.200
14:09:47
520
819.400
14:08:14
75
819.400
14:08:14
641
819.000
14:01:43
580
820.200
14:00:50
61
821.400
13:58:04
187
821.400
13:58:04
198
821.200
13:58:04
179
821.200
13:58:04
570
820.800
13:51:40
580
821.400
13:49:47
521
821.600
13:42:54
614
821.200
13:37:01
568
820.400
13:30:42
523
820.600
13:30:31
614
819.800
13:25:00
17
820.400
13:23:18
611
820.400
13:23:18
542
820.600
13:23:17
531
820.800
13:21:42
617
820.400
13:20:43
550
816.400
13:06:45
1
816.400
13:02:27
526
816.400
13:02:27
602
816.600
13:02:27
533
816.800
13:02:17
532
816.800
12:52:05
547
817.000
12:50:33
555
817.000
12:41:32
558
815.600
12:34:48
554
816.400
12:34:23
588
816.400
12:31:27
565
816.600
12:18:03
613
818.000
12:16:11
570
818.200
11:55:48
552
821.000
11:47:32
817
821.400
11:45:18
646
819.000
11:22:21
557
818.600
10:45:21
611
819.600
10:30:54
127
817.200
09:27:10
509
817.200
09:27:10
606
821.000
08:58:03
597
818.800
08:02:11