Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

6 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 820.259p. The highest price paid per share was 824.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 815.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,880,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,417,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

391

824.400

16:12:44

629

823.200

16:11:00

566

822.400

16:09:01

550

822.600

16:08:02

560

822.800

16:04:26

552

823.200

16:03:38

596

822.800

16:03:03

520

821.600

16:00:25

607

821.600

15:59:50

558

821.600

15:56:59

587

820.600

15:55:28

525

820.000

15:52:04

205

820.200

15:50:03

324

820.200

15:50:03

405

819.400

15:46:12

212

819.400

15:46:12

395

819.400

15:46:12

189

819.400

15:46:08

604

819.400

15:41:34

608

819.400

15:36:23

587

819.200

15:35:15

551

818.800

15:34:06

638

818.600

15:33:07

532

819.600

15:33:01

612

820.200

15:29:56

571

820.000

15:27:34

595

820.200

15:24:06

630

820.600

15:23:54

646

821.000

15:23:24

619

820.800

15:13:41

94

821.600

15:10:38

552

821.600

15:10:38

595

822.200

15:10:38

580

822.400

15:09:20

5

822.400

15:09:06

682

822.200

15:06:43

637

821.000

14:59:30

594

821.200

14:55:41

622

822.600

14:53:59

173

822.600

14:50:57

98

822.600

14:50:57

276

822.600

14:50:57

2

823.000

14:50:37

198

823.000

14:50:37

409

823.000

14:50:37

547

823.000

14:50:37

110

823.000

14:50:37

627

823.000

14:50:37

625

822.200

14:44:25

264

822.200

14:38:20

294

822.200

14:38:20

640

822.400

14:37:00

405

822.600

14:36:48

276

822.600

14:36:48

270

822.600

14:36:20

941

821.800

14:32:42

555

819.400

14:26:52

480

819.400

14:24:32

61

819.400

14:24:32

545

819.200

14:18:45

68

819.200

14:18:45

527

818.200

14:14:33

619

819.200

14:09:47

520

819.400

14:08:14

75

819.400

14:08:14

641

819.000

14:01:43

580

820.200

14:00:50

61

821.400

13:58:04

187

821.400

13:58:04

198

821.200

13:58:04

179

821.200

13:58:04

570

820.800

13:51:40

580

821.400

13:49:47

521

821.600

13:42:54

614

821.200

13:37:01

568

820.400

13:30:42

523

820.600

13:30:31

614

819.800

13:25:00

17

820.400

13:23:18

611

820.400

13:23:18

542

820.600

13:23:17

531

820.800

13:21:42

617

820.400

13:20:43

550

816.400

13:06:45

1

816.400

13:02:27

526

816.400

13:02:27

602

816.600

13:02:27

533

816.800

13:02:17

532

816.800

12:52:05

547

817.000

12:50:33

555

817.000

12:41:32

558

815.600

12:34:48

554

816.400

12:34:23

588

816.400

12:31:27

565

816.600

12:18:03

613

818.000

12:16:11

570

818.200

11:55:48

552

821.000

11:47:32

817

821.400

11:45:18

646

819.000

11:22:21

557

818.600

10:45:21

611

819.600

10:30:54

127

817.200

09:27:10

509

817.200

09:27:10

606

821.000

08:58:03

597

818.800

08:02:11


