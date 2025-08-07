Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07
7 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 820.303p. The highest price paid per share was 826.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 814.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,930,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,367,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
313
817.800
16:12:49
606
817.800
16:11:19
595
818.000
16:07:33
440
818.800
16:04:43
182
818.600
16:04:43
560
820.000
16:02:22
366
820.000
15:57:33
270
820.000
15:57:33
684
820.000
15:55:02
666
820.400
15:50:16
644
819.800
15:46:48
601
820.400
15:44:31
16
820.400
15:44:31
683
820.600
15:39:19
689
821.200
15:39:19
639
817.600
15:32:43
620
817.800
15:29:19
620
818.200
15:23:12
584
816.800
15:18:49
257
816.800
15:17:10
367
816.800
15:17:10
620
815.000
15:05:21
590
814.800
15:05:21
633
816.800
15:01:06
576
818.600
14:59:11
647
819.000
14:53:36
524
818.400
14:49:10
659
819.800
14:44:03
566
820.400
14:39:30
602
821.200
14:37:15
677
821.200
14:34:48
554
821.000
14:32:26
645
821.000
14:28:05
605
820.600
14:17:13
612
821.400
14:10:06
317
821.400
14:07:00
358
821.400
14:07:00
582
820.200
13:56:19
656
821.200
13:50:05
542
821.600
13:47:50
139
821.600
13:47:50
94
821.400
13:38:16
589
821.400
13:38:16
670
819.400
13:32:01
605
818.800
13:24:54
468
818.800
13:20:00
159
818.800
13:20:00
35
817.600
13:08:07
529
817.600
13:08:07
71
818.000
13:04:12
553
818.000
13:01:21
633
818.400
12:53:20
681
817.000
12:41:00
685
819.400
12:31:54
560
816.400
12:24:34
590
815.200
12:13:50
675
817.000
12:06:05
678
816.200
12:03:01
504
819.400
11:54:29
146
819.400
11:54:29
587
819.000
11:48:20
177
817.800
11:29:53
289
817.800
11:29:53
187
817.800
11:29:53
588
819.200
11:22:34
661
821.200
11:09:49
554
820.400
11:01:58
593
820.000
10:53:19
168
820.400
10:45:35
520
820.400
10:45:35
284
820.600
10:38:45
280
820.600
10:38:45
646
822.200
10:32:00
197
823.400
10:24:57
469
823.400
10:24:57
689
822.600
10:18:01
685
821.600
10:06:17
588
822.800
09:58:31
618
824.800
09:50:51
422
826.000
09:47:02
263
826.000
09:47:02
1113
826.000
09:46:06
70
823.000
09:34:45
584
823.000
09:34:45
686
821.800
09:21:17
613
821.800
09:21:17
574
822.800
09:21:09
655
822.800
09:21:09
687
823.200
09:20:34
325
820.600
09:07:10
322
820.600
09:07:10
655
822.400
09:01:01
626
822.200
08:57:13
664
823.200
08:41:16
579
824.000
08:35:14
616
823.000
08:20:32
676
823.200
08:16:33
659
824.400
08:05:15