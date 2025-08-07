Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
07.08.25 | 09:57
9,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4509,55019:37
9,4509,55019:12
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 18:00 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

7 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 820.303p. The highest price paid per share was 826.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 814.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,930,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,367,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

313

817.800

16:12:49

606

817.800

16:11:19

595

818.000

16:07:33

440

818.800

16:04:43

182

818.600

16:04:43

560

820.000

16:02:22

366

820.000

15:57:33

270

820.000

15:57:33

684

820.000

15:55:02

666

820.400

15:50:16

644

819.800

15:46:48

601

820.400

15:44:31

16

820.400

15:44:31

683

820.600

15:39:19

689

821.200

15:39:19

639

817.600

15:32:43

620

817.800

15:29:19

620

818.200

15:23:12

584

816.800

15:18:49

257

816.800

15:17:10

367

816.800

15:17:10

620

815.000

15:05:21

590

814.800

15:05:21

633

816.800

15:01:06

576

818.600

14:59:11

647

819.000

14:53:36

524

818.400

14:49:10

659

819.800

14:44:03

566

820.400

14:39:30

602

821.200

14:37:15

677

821.200

14:34:48

554

821.000

14:32:26

645

821.000

14:28:05

605

820.600

14:17:13

612

821.400

14:10:06

317

821.400

14:07:00

358

821.400

14:07:00

582

820.200

13:56:19

656

821.200

13:50:05

542

821.600

13:47:50

139

821.600

13:47:50

94

821.400

13:38:16

589

821.400

13:38:16

670

819.400

13:32:01

605

818.800

13:24:54

468

818.800

13:20:00

159

818.800

13:20:00

35

817.600

13:08:07

529

817.600

13:08:07

71

818.000

13:04:12

553

818.000

13:01:21

633

818.400

12:53:20

681

817.000

12:41:00

685

819.400

12:31:54

560

816.400

12:24:34

590

815.200

12:13:50

675

817.000

12:06:05

678

816.200

12:03:01

504

819.400

11:54:29

146

819.400

11:54:29

587

819.000

11:48:20

177

817.800

11:29:53

289

817.800

11:29:53

187

817.800

11:29:53

588

819.200

11:22:34

661

821.200

11:09:49

554

820.400

11:01:58

593

820.000

10:53:19

168

820.400

10:45:35

520

820.400

10:45:35

284

820.600

10:38:45

280

820.600

10:38:45

646

822.200

10:32:00

197

823.400

10:24:57

469

823.400

10:24:57

689

822.600

10:18:01

685

821.600

10:06:17

588

822.800

09:58:31

618

824.800

09:50:51

422

826.000

09:47:02

263

826.000

09:47:02

1113

826.000

09:46:06

70

823.000

09:34:45

584

823.000

09:34:45

686

821.800

09:21:17

613

821.800

09:21:17

574

822.800

09:21:09

655

822.800

09:21:09

687

823.200

09:20:34

325

820.600

09:07:10

322

820.600

09:07:10

655

822.400

09:01:01

626

822.200

08:57:13

664

823.200

08:41:16

579

824.000

08:35:14

616

823.000

08:20:32

676

823.200

08:16:33

659

824.400

08:05:15


