Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08
8 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 806.719p. The highest price paid per share was 820.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 791.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,980,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,317,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
402
793.600
16:12:51
442
791.400
16:11:54
672
791.400
16:09:33
580
792.000
16:08:10
610
793.400
16:05:37
660
795.000
16:01:46
640
794.800
16:00:04
286
795.000
15:59:40
402
795.000
15:59:40
646
796.800
15:52:49
653
797.000
15:46:54
652
797.400
15:42:37
631
798.800
15:38:35
588
800.600
15:36:11
575
802.000
15:29:58
37
801.600
15:25:46
633
801.600
15:25:46
411
802.800
15:22:41
621
803.800
15:18:41
624
801.600
15:14:11
662
801.600
15:11:38
746
801.600
15:10:15
609
800.600
15:08:16
71
800.600
15:08:16
659
800.800
15:03:27
682
802.000
15:00:45
627
802.400
14:56:35
618
803.000
14:54:53
602
804.200
14:48:40
403
804.400
14:47:22
580
804.600
14:47:22
591
804.600
14:39:05
151
805.000
14:33:42
227
805.000
14:33:42
260
805.000
14:33:42
434
805.200
14:33:11
226
805.200
14:33:11
570
804.200
14:29:16
34
804.200
14:29:16
15
804.200
14:29:16
9
804.200
14:29:16
13
804.200
14:29:16
556
805.400
14:22:25
573
805.000
14:14:16
633
804.200
14:05:04
660
805.800
13:52:42
620
806.200
13:52:00
659
807.000
13:43:40
30
807.000
13:43:40
646
808.400
13:36:56
598
808.400
13:34:57
567
808.000
13:31:59
682
808.400
13:16:49
646
808.600
13:10:01
573
808.000
13:03:51
104
808.800
12:55:53
529
808.800
12:55:53
644
809.400
12:46:09
575
809.400
12:38:23
675
810.200
12:31:47
568
810.400
12:22:01
636
811.000
12:09:38
560
810.000
12:01:20
567
810.400
11:46:12
660
810.000
11:38:59
575
811.000
11:31:39
561
810.200
11:13:28
608
809.400
11:06:17
596
810.200
11:03:58
21
810.400
11:03:28
547
810.400
11:03:28
319
809.800
10:45:52
246
809.800
10:45:52
682
810.200
10:39:09
439
809.800
10:24:33
181
809.800
10:24:33
684
810.800
10:16:50
632
811.200
10:16:00
555
811.800
10:13:51
586
812.200
10:12:05
187
813.200
09:55:55
438
813.200
09:55:55
620
813.800
09:50:00
641
814.800
09:43:32
627
814.800
09:32:44
683
815.600
09:31:00
559
815.200
09:24:15
469
812.200
09:07:32
168
812.200
09:07:32
554
812.200
09:02:03
587
812.400
08:51:01
593
812.800
08:39:52
643
814.200
08:26:25
579
815.800
08:17:19
375
816.400
08:17:16
189
816.400
08:17:16
586
816.600
08:09:36
563
819.200
08:05:45
559
819.600
08:05:08
633
820.400
08:03:25