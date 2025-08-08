Anzeige
Freitag, 08.08.2025
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
08.08.25 | 13:30
9,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
9,1509,25018:20
PR Newswire
08.08.2025 18:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

8 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 806.719p. The highest price paid per share was 820.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 791.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,980,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,317,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

402

793.600

16:12:51

442

791.400

16:11:54

672

791.400

16:09:33

580

792.000

16:08:10

610

793.400

16:05:37

660

795.000

16:01:46

640

794.800

16:00:04

286

795.000

15:59:40

402

795.000

15:59:40

646

796.800

15:52:49

653

797.000

15:46:54

652

797.400

15:42:37

631

798.800

15:38:35

588

800.600

15:36:11

575

802.000

15:29:58

37

801.600

15:25:46

633

801.600

15:25:46

411

802.800

15:22:41

621

803.800

15:18:41

624

801.600

15:14:11

662

801.600

15:11:38

746

801.600

15:10:15

609

800.600

15:08:16

71

800.600

15:08:16

659

800.800

15:03:27

682

802.000

15:00:45

627

802.400

14:56:35

618

803.000

14:54:53

602

804.200

14:48:40

403

804.400

14:47:22

580

804.600

14:47:22

591

804.600

14:39:05

151

805.000

14:33:42

227

805.000

14:33:42

260

805.000

14:33:42

434

805.200

14:33:11

226

805.200

14:33:11

570

804.200

14:29:16

34

804.200

14:29:16

15

804.200

14:29:16

9

804.200

14:29:16

13

804.200

14:29:16

556

805.400

14:22:25

573

805.000

14:14:16

633

804.200

14:05:04

660

805.800

13:52:42

620

806.200

13:52:00

659

807.000

13:43:40

30

807.000

13:43:40

646

808.400

13:36:56

598

808.400

13:34:57

567

808.000

13:31:59

682

808.400

13:16:49

646

808.600

13:10:01

573

808.000

13:03:51

104

808.800

12:55:53

529

808.800

12:55:53

644

809.400

12:46:09

575

809.400

12:38:23

675

810.200

12:31:47

568

810.400

12:22:01

636

811.000

12:09:38

560

810.000

12:01:20

567

810.400

11:46:12

660

810.000

11:38:59

575

811.000

11:31:39

561

810.200

11:13:28

608

809.400

11:06:17

596

810.200

11:03:58

21

810.400

11:03:28

547

810.400

11:03:28

319

809.800

10:45:52

246

809.800

10:45:52

682

810.200

10:39:09

439

809.800

10:24:33

181

809.800

10:24:33

684

810.800

10:16:50

632

811.200

10:16:00

555

811.800

10:13:51

586

812.200

10:12:05

187

813.200

09:55:55

438

813.200

09:55:55

620

813.800

09:50:00

641

814.800

09:43:32

627

814.800

09:32:44

683

815.600

09:31:00

559

815.200

09:24:15

469

812.200

09:07:32

168

812.200

09:07:32

554

812.200

09:02:03

587

812.400

08:51:01

593

812.800

08:39:52

643

814.200

08:26:25

579

815.800

08:17:19

375

816.400

08:17:16

189

816.400

08:17:16

586

816.600

08:09:36

563

819.200

08:05:45

559

819.600

08:05:08

633

820.400

08:03:25


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.