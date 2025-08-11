CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES: CBI Announces Return on Investment of More Than 25% for July 2025 Mining Activities

CBI and Blockware Solutions have signed a 10-year contract to mine Bitcoin by optimizing server management and controlling energy costs to maximize profitability

Each server received an average of 0.003 BTC in the month

The return on investment of these mining activities is more than 25% based on a price of $116,500 per Bitcoin and a resale of the servers at maturity for the guaranteed value by Blockware Solutions

These results exclude the profits from the early resale of the servers during the month of July 2025, which are significant but cannot yet be considered recurring

Paris, France - August 11, 2025 - 8:00 am CET - Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI - Euronext Growth Paris: ALCBI) details its July 2025 Bitcoin mining results as part of its 10-year partnership with Blockware Solutions. Based on a price of $116,500 per Bitcoin and a resale of the servers at maturity for their guaranteed value by Blockware Solutions, the return on investment is more than 25% over the planned period of 3 years of investment, which confirms the strength of the strategic partnership between CBI and Blockware Solutions focused on energy optimization and long-term mining performance. These results exclude profits from the resale of the servers during the month of July 2025, which are significant but cannot yet be considered recurring. CBI continues to consolidate its position in the digital asset ecosystem through a structured and disciplined industry strategy.

During the month of July 2025, the return on investment of Bitcoin mining activities is more than 25% over the expected period of 3 years of investment. Each server received an average remuneration of around 0.003 BTC per month, with CBI also paying for electricity costs. These returns are based on a price of $116,500 per Bitcoin and a resale of the servers at maturity for their guaranteed value by Blockware Solutions.

These results exclude profits from the early resale of servers during the month of July, which are significant but cannot yet be considered recurring.

This performance is a continuation of CBI's efforts to achieve sustainable profitability, while exploring cutting-edge technologies in the blockchain sector. Thanks to the operational efficiency of Bitmain servers and the early resale strategy of hardware, CBI manages to optimize ROI cycles, even in a volatile market environment.

In the coming months, CBI plans to gradually expand this model by integrating new energy-efficient equipment, while strengthening its partnership with key players like Blockware. This approach aims to combine cost-effectiveness and sustainability, based on a long-term vision for the development of blockchain infrastructure on a global scale.

CBI applies a long-term strategy called ACE - ACQUIRE, CREATE & EARN - which combines:

ACQUIRE : the strategic purchase of major cryptos such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Solana (SOL).

: the strategic purchase of major cryptos such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Solana (SOL). CREATE : The interest for CBI is to create projects and own tokens, at a very low cost, and to sell these tokens to acquire Bitcoins. CBI has created AlphaVerse and different universes and has created associated utility tokens such as $CRYS, $CTS or $FAV 2.

: The interest for CBI is to create projects and own tokens, at a very low cost, and to sell these tokens to acquire Bitcoins. CBI has created AlphaVerse and different universes and has created associated utility tokens such as $CRYS, $CTS or $FAV 2. EARN: CBI's strategy also relies on generating passive income via cryptocurrency mining. The Company has entered into a 10-year contract with Blockware Solutions to benefit from particularly advantageous conditions to exploit large-scale mining capabilities.

Here the 'EARN' component is highlighted with a return on investment of more than 25%.

Disclaimers

The realization of CBI's projects, as well as their operating budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to major uncertainties, and the failure to meet the underlying assumptions could have a significant and adverse impact on the value of CBI's assets and liabilities.

Furthermore, investing in crypto-assets involves risks, particularly due to their inherent volatility, which could impact CBI's financial performance. CBI considers it important to remind that past performance of crypto-assets is not indicative of future results.

A detailed description of the risks associated with investing in CBI securities can be found in the company's financial reports available on CBI's website.

ABOUT CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES SA

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company listed on Euronext Growth (compartment E2), whose objective is to build the largest possible portfolio of Bitcoin and other crypto-assets by acquiring them at below-market prices through the ACE strategy: ACQUIRE, the purchase of Bitcoin primarily on the market; CREATE, the development of its own utility tokens in the metaverse sector (AlphaVerse, Football at AlphaVerse) or in the field of real-world asset-backed digital assets (diamonds with the Gemplay project); and EARN, the acquisition of Bitcoin at a reduced cost through mining operations, within the framework of a long-term strategic partnership with Blockchain Solutions, one of the leading Bitcoin miners in the United States. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a recognized entrepreneur in the video game industry and a pioneer in blockchain, CBI develops and grows a portfolio of activities across various sectors (finance, gaming, logistics, etc.) to capitalize on the potential of blockchain technology, either directly or through partnerships. For more information, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.

ABOUT BLOCKWARE SOLUTIONS

Blockware Solutions, LLC is a U.S.-based company specializing in blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining services. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Blockware Solutions provides end-to-end solutions including the sale of mining hardware, secure data center hosting, and blockchain investment advisory services. The company also operates a large-scale network of mining farms and contributes to the decentralization of the Bitcoin network. Leveraging technical expertise and a commitment to transparency, Blockware supports individuals and institutions in expanding their digital asset operations.

For more information, visit www.blockwaresolutions.com.

