Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 11-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 368.40p Highest price paid per share: 362.00p Lowest price paid per share: 365.3979p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,312,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,734,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 365.3979

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 20 363.80 08:37:16 00030066703TRDU0 XLON 585 363.80 08:37:16 00030066704TRDU0 XLON 600 363.80 08:44:12 00030066719TRDU0 XLON 603 363.80 08:50:56 00030066729TRDU0 XLON 64 364.00 08:57:56 00030066739TRDU0 XLON 125 364.00 08:57:56 00030066738TRDU0 XLON 168 364.00 08:57:56 00030066737TRDU0 XLON 112 364.00 08:57:56 00030066736TRDU0 XLON 56 364.00 08:57:56 00030066735TRDU0 XLON 55 363.60 08:57:58 00030066743TRDU0 XLON 62 363.60 08:57:58 00030066742TRDU0 XLON 93 363.60 08:57:58 00030066741TRDU0 XLON 43 363.60 08:57:58 00030066740TRDU0 XLON 400 363.60 08:58:00 00030066747TRDU0 XLON 400 363.60 08:58:00 00030066746TRDU0 XLON 20 363.60 08:58:00 00030066745TRDU0 XLON 174 363.60 08:58:00 00030066744TRDU0 XLON 988 365.00 09:16:00 00030066796TRDU0 XLON 493 364.20 09:17:00 00030066801TRDU0 XLON 32 364.20 09:17:00 00030066800TRDU0 XLON 32 364.20 09:17:00 00030066799TRDU0 XLON 475 365.20 09:45:31 00030066871TRDU0 XLON 555 365.20 09:45:31 00030066870TRDU0 XLON 543 365.20 09:47:40 00030066873TRDU0 XLON 306 365.40 09:54:09 00030066884TRDU0 XLON 62 365.40 09:54:09 00030066883TRDU0 XLON 63 365.40 09:54:09 00030066882TRDU0 XLON 181 365.40 09:54:09 00030066881TRDU0 XLON 1163 365.40 09:55:25 00030066887TRDU0 XLON 2035 365.60 10:19:10 00030066915TRDU0 XLON 544 365.60 10:19:10 00030066914TRDU0 XLON 347 365.00 10:49:31 00030066959TRDU0 XLON 20 365.00 10:49:31 00030066958TRDU0 XLON 134 365.00 10:49:31 00030066957TRDU0 XLON 553 365.20 10:49:31 00030066956TRDU0 XLON 524 365.00 10:58:56 00030066997TRDU0 XLON 526 365.00 10:58:56 00030066996TRDU0 XLON 119 365.00 11:48:47 00030067102TRDU0 XLON 20 365.00 11:48:47 00030067101TRDU0 XLON 7 365.00 11:48:47 00030067100TRDU0 XLON 291 365.00 11:48:47 00030067099TRDU0 XLON 96 365.00 11:48:47 00030067098TRDU0 XLON 2344 365.20 11:48:47 00030067097TRDU0 XLON 1003 365.20 11:48:47 00030067096TRDU0 XLON 41 365.20 11:48:47 00030067095TRDU0 XLON 20 365.20 11:48:47 00030067094TRDU0 XLON 79 364.40 12:03:09 00030067136TRDU0 XLON 434 364.40 12:03:09 00030067135TRDU0 XLON 605 364.80 12:26:36 00030067203TRDU0 XLON 512 365.80 12:31:00 00030067211TRDU0 XLON 272 365.80 12:36:45 00030067230TRDU0 XLON 525 365.80 12:40:24 00030067238TRDU0 XLON 301 365.80 12:45:44 00030067245TRDU0 XLON 226 365.80 12:45:44 00030067244TRDU0 XLON 410 365.80 12:45:44 00030067243TRDU0 XLON 44 365.60 13:00:50 00030067270TRDU0 XLON 10 365.60 13:00:50 00030067269TRDU0 XLON 20 365.60 13:02:19 00030067274TRDU0 XLON 538 365.60 13:04:56 00030067276TRDU0 XLON 125 365.60 13:06:00 00030067282TRDU0 XLON 391 365.60 13:06:00 00030067281TRDU0 XLON 170 365.60 13:06:00 00030067280TRDU0 XLON 174 365.60 13:06:00 00030067279TRDU0 XLON 50 365.60 13:06:00 00030067278TRDU0 XLON 123 365.60 13:06:00 00030067277TRDU0 XLON 485 366.00 13:18:55 00030067311TRDU0 XLON 113 366.00 13:18:55 00030067310TRDU0 XLON 10 366.60 13:34:10 00030067384TRDU0 XLON 10 366.60 13:34:10 00030067383TRDU0 XLON 70 366.60 13:34:10 00030067382TRDU0 XLON 367 366.60 13:34:10 00030067381TRDU0 XLON 580 366.80 13:34:34 00030067386TRDU0 XLON 636 366.40 13:35:00 00030067389TRDU0 XLON 363 366.20 13:36:00 00030067392TRDU0 XLON 192 366.20 13:36:00 00030067391TRDU0 XLON 1527 366.00 13:59:15 00030067476TRDU0 XLON 513 366.00 13:59:15 00030067475TRDU0 XLON 522 366.00 13:59:15 00030067474TRDU0 XLON 521 365.60 14:11:52 00030067503TRDU0 XLON 555 365.00 14:16:38 00030067523TRDU0 XLON 85 365.60 14:16:38 00030067522TRDU0 XLON 522 365.60 14:16:38 00030067521TRDU0 XLON 100 364.00 14:18:37 00030067535TRDU0 XLON 409 364.00 14:18:37 00030067534TRDU0 XLON 483 363.80 14:18:38 00030067537TRDU0 XLON 25 363.80 14:18:38 00030067536TRDU0 XLON 254 365.40 14:30:27 00030067589TRDU0 XLON 343 365.40 14:30:27 00030067588TRDU0 XLON 139 364.60 14:31:15 00030067615TRDU0 XLON 564 363.40 14:32:13 00030067621TRDU0 XLON 607 364.00 14:36:42 00030067656TRDU0 XLON 596 364.00 14:39:04 00030067674TRDU0 XLON 475 363.60 14:45:57 00030067721TRDU0 XLON 502 363.20 14:45:58 00030067724TRDU0 XLON 24 363.20 14:45:58 00030067723TRDU0 XLON 65 363.60 14:45:58 00030067722TRDU0 XLON 520 362.00 14:48:51 00030067744TRDU0 XLON 520 362.00 14:57:11 00030067809TRDU0 XLON 595 362.20 14:59:37 00030067847TRDU0 XLON 567 362.40 15:05:46 00030067899TRDU0 XLON 487 362.40 15:05:46 00030067898TRDU0 XLON 543 364.00 15:09:50 00030067924TRDU0 XLON 434 364.40 15:13:38 00030067961TRDU0 XLON 620 367.60 15:24:35 00030068051TRDU0 XLON 596 367.60 15:26:36 00030068060TRDU0 XLON 58 367.40 15:27:08 00030068062TRDU0 XLON 524 367.40 15:27:08 00030068061TRDU0 XLON 533 368.20 15:34:38 00030068104TRDU0 XLON 9 368.40 15:34:38 00030068103TRDU0 XLON 1045 368.40 15:34:38 00030068102TRDU0 XLON 513 367.40 15:40:46 00030068160TRDU0 XLON 34 367.00 15:41:37 00030068170TRDU0 XLON 525 366.20 15:43:40 00030068174TRDU0 XLON 531 366.20 15:43:40 00030068173TRDU0 XLON 42 365.80 15:56:26 00030068265TRDU0 XLON 11 365.80 15:58:06 00030068288TRDU0 XLON 592 366.20 16:01:14 00030068299TRDU0 XLON 600 366.20 16:01:30 00030068300TRDU0 XLON 1049 365.80 16:02:00 00030068309TRDU0 XLON 603 366.40 16:11:34 00030068357TRDU0 XLON 2 366.40 16:11:34 00030068356TRDU0 XLON 1035 366.20 16:12:00 00030068361TRDU0 XLON 621 367.40 16:20:19 00030068436TRDU0 XLON 359 367.20 16:21:48 00030068454TRDU0 XLON 500 367.20 16:21:48 00030068453TRDU0 XLON 1223 367.20 16:21:48 00030068452TRDU0 XLON 946 367.20 16:27:32 00030068491TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 398410 EQS News ID: 2181780 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2181780&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)