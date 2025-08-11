Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
11.08.25 | 08:15
4,140 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1004,48008:46
Dow Jones News
11.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      368.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      362.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      365.3979p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,312,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,734,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 365.3979

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
20                363.80     08:37:16          00030066703TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               363.80     08:37:16          00030066704TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               363.80     08:44:12          00030066719TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               363.80     08:50:56          00030066729TRDU0      XLON 
 
64                364.00     08:57:56          00030066739TRDU0      XLON 
 
125               364.00     08:57:56          00030066738TRDU0      XLON 
 
168               364.00     08:57:56          00030066737TRDU0      XLON 
 
112               364.00     08:57:56          00030066736TRDU0      XLON 
 
56                364.00     08:57:56          00030066735TRDU0      XLON 
 
55                363.60     08:57:58          00030066743TRDU0      XLON 
 
62                363.60     08:57:58          00030066742TRDU0      XLON 
 
93                363.60     08:57:58          00030066741TRDU0      XLON 
 
43                363.60     08:57:58          00030066740TRDU0      XLON 
 
400               363.60     08:58:00          00030066747TRDU0      XLON 
 
400               363.60     08:58:00          00030066746TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                363.60     08:58:00          00030066745TRDU0      XLON 
 
174               363.60     08:58:00          00030066744TRDU0      XLON 
 
988               365.00     09:16:00          00030066796TRDU0      XLON 
 
493               364.20     09:17:00          00030066801TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                364.20     09:17:00          00030066800TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                364.20     09:17:00          00030066799TRDU0      XLON 
 
475               365.20     09:45:31          00030066871TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               365.20     09:45:31          00030066870TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               365.20     09:47:40          00030066873TRDU0      XLON 
 
306               365.40     09:54:09          00030066884TRDU0      XLON 
 
62                365.40     09:54:09          00030066883TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                365.40     09:54:09          00030066882TRDU0      XLON 
 
181               365.40     09:54:09          00030066881TRDU0      XLON 
 
1163               365.40     09:55:25          00030066887TRDU0      XLON 
 
2035               365.60     10:19:10          00030066915TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               365.60     10:19:10          00030066914TRDU0      XLON 
 
347               365.00     10:49:31          00030066959TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                365.00     10:49:31          00030066958TRDU0      XLON 
 
134               365.00     10:49:31          00030066957TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               365.20     10:49:31          00030066956TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               365.00     10:58:56          00030066997TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               365.00     10:58:56          00030066996TRDU0      XLON 
 
119               365.00     11:48:47          00030067102TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                365.00     11:48:47          00030067101TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                365.00     11:48:47          00030067100TRDU0      XLON 
 
291               365.00     11:48:47          00030067099TRDU0      XLON 
 
96                365.00     11:48:47          00030067098TRDU0      XLON 
 
2344               365.20     11:48:47          00030067097TRDU0      XLON 
 
1003               365.20     11:48:47          00030067096TRDU0      XLON 
 
41                365.20     11:48:47          00030067095TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                365.20     11:48:47          00030067094TRDU0      XLON 
 
79                364.40     12:03:09          00030067136TRDU0      XLON 
 
434               364.40     12:03:09          00030067135TRDU0      XLON 
 
605               364.80     12:26:36          00030067203TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               365.80     12:31:00          00030067211TRDU0      XLON 
 
272               365.80     12:36:45          00030067230TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               365.80     12:40:24          00030067238TRDU0      XLON 
 
301               365.80     12:45:44          00030067245TRDU0      XLON 
 
226               365.80     12:45:44          00030067244TRDU0      XLON 
 
410               365.80     12:45:44          00030067243TRDU0      XLON 
 
44                365.60     13:00:50          00030067270TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                365.60     13:00:50          00030067269TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                365.60     13:02:19          00030067274TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               365.60     13:04:56          00030067276TRDU0      XLON 
 
125               365.60     13:06:00          00030067282TRDU0      XLON 
 
391               365.60     13:06:00          00030067281TRDU0      XLON 
 
170               365.60     13:06:00          00030067280TRDU0      XLON 
 
174               365.60     13:06:00          00030067279TRDU0      XLON 
 
50                365.60     13:06:00          00030067278TRDU0      XLON 
 
123               365.60     13:06:00          00030067277TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               366.00     13:18:55          00030067311TRDU0      XLON 
 
113               366.00     13:18:55          00030067310TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                366.60     13:34:10          00030067384TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                366.60     13:34:10          00030067383TRDU0      XLON 
 
70                366.60     13:34:10          00030067382TRDU0      XLON 
 
367               366.60     13:34:10          00030067381TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               366.80     13:34:34          00030067386TRDU0      XLON 
 
636               366.40     13:35:00          00030067389TRDU0      XLON 
 
363               366.20     13:36:00          00030067392TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               366.20     13:36:00          00030067391TRDU0      XLON 
 
1527               366.00     13:59:15          00030067476TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               366.00     13:59:15          00030067475TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               366.00     13:59:15          00030067474TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               365.60     14:11:52          00030067503TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               365.00     14:16:38          00030067523TRDU0      XLON 
 
85                365.60     14:16:38          00030067522TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               365.60     14:16:38          00030067521TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               364.00     14:18:37          00030067535TRDU0      XLON 
 
409               364.00     14:18:37          00030067534TRDU0      XLON 
 
483               363.80     14:18:38          00030067537TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                363.80     14:18:38          00030067536TRDU0      XLON 
 
254               365.40     14:30:27          00030067589TRDU0      XLON 
 
343               365.40     14:30:27          00030067588TRDU0      XLON 
 
139               364.60     14:31:15          00030067615TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               363.40     14:32:13          00030067621TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               364.00     14:36:42          00030067656TRDU0      XLON 
 
596               364.00     14:39:04          00030067674TRDU0      XLON 
 
475               363.60     14:45:57          00030067721TRDU0      XLON 
 
502               363.20     14:45:58          00030067724TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                363.20     14:45:58          00030067723TRDU0      XLON 
 
65                363.60     14:45:58          00030067722TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               362.00     14:48:51          00030067744TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               362.00     14:57:11          00030067809TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               362.20     14:59:37          00030067847TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               362.40     15:05:46          00030067899TRDU0      XLON 
 
487               362.40     15:05:46          00030067898TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               364.00     15:09:50          00030067924TRDU0      XLON 
 
434               364.40     15:13:38          00030067961TRDU0      XLON 
 
620               367.60     15:24:35          00030068051TRDU0      XLON 
 
596               367.60     15:26:36          00030068060TRDU0      XLON 
 
58                367.40     15:27:08          00030068062TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               367.40     15:27:08          00030068061TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               368.20     15:34:38          00030068104TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                368.40     15:34:38          00030068103TRDU0      XLON 
 
1045               368.40     15:34:38          00030068102TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               367.40     15:40:46          00030068160TRDU0      XLON 
 
34                367.00     15:41:37          00030068170TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               366.20     15:43:40          00030068174TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               366.20     15:43:40          00030068173TRDU0      XLON 
 
42                365.80     15:56:26          00030068265TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                365.80     15:58:06          00030068288TRDU0      XLON 
 
592               366.20     16:01:14          00030068299TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               366.20     16:01:30          00030068300TRDU0      XLON 
 
1049               365.80     16:02:00          00030068309TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               366.40     16:11:34          00030068357TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                366.40     16:11:34          00030068356TRDU0      XLON 
 
1035               366.20     16:12:00          00030068361TRDU0      XLON 
 
621               367.40     16:20:19          00030068436TRDU0      XLON 
 
359               367.20     16:21:48          00030068454TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               367.20     16:21:48          00030068453TRDU0      XLON 
 
1223               367.20     16:21:48          00030068452TRDU0      XLON 
 
946               367.20     16:27:32          00030068491TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398410 
EQS News ID:  2181780 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2181780&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
