Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508
Vilkyskiu Pienine: The consolidated sales of VILVI Group July 2025

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB and Baltic Dairy Board SIA, consolidated sales for July 2025 amounted EUR 24.57 million - 20.6% increase comparing to July 2024. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January - July 2025 amounted to EUR 167.42 million - 21.9% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
