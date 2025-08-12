Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
12.08.25 | 07:46
4,160 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2204,40010:22
Dow Jones News
12.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      371.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      365.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      368.8256p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,362,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,684,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.8256

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
397               370.80      08:07:37          00030068836TRDU0      XLON 
 
1140               370.80      08:10:21          00030068838TRDU0      XLON 
 
140               369.80      08:23:07          00030068860TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                369.80      08:23:07          00030068861TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                369.80      08:23:07          00030068862TRDU0      XLON 
 
823               370.40      08:30:44          00030068881TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               370.60      08:44:55          00030068958TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                370.80      08:59:02          00030069033TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                370.80      08:59:02          00030069034TRDU0      XLON 
 
1018               370.80      08:59:18          00030069037TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               370.80      08:59:18          00030069038TRDU0      XLON 
 
1003               370.80      08:59:18          00030069039TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               369.60      09:06:01          00030069058TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                369.60      09:06:01          00030069059TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               369.40      09:17:52          00030069107TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               370.40      09:36:33          00030069147TRDU0      XLON 
 
266               370.00      09:39:45          00030069162TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                370.00      09:39:45          00030069163TRDU0      XLON 
 
217               370.00      09:39:45          00030069164TRDU0      XLON 
 
340               369.80      09:39:45          00030069165TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               369.80      09:39:45          00030069166TRDU0      XLON 
 
195               369.80      09:39:45          00030069167TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                369.40      10:01:34          00030069278TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               369.40      10:01:34          00030069279TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               369.40      10:03:00          00030069291TRDU0      XLON 
 
617               370.20      10:16:42          00030069321TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               371.40      10:24:00          00030069349TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               371.40      10:31:06          00030069363TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               371.40      10:39:05          00030069444TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               371.20      10:45:04          00030069468TRDU0      XLON 
 
970               371.20      10:45:04          00030069469TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                369.80      10:59:41          00030069552TRDU0      XLON 
 
114               369.80      10:59:41          00030069553TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               369.80      10:59:41          00030069554TRDU0      XLON 
 
233               369.80      10:59:41          00030069555TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               369.60      10:59:41          00030069556TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               370.60      11:25:52          00030069609TRDU0      XLON 
 
37                370.60      11:25:52          00030069610TRDU0      XLON 
 
650               370.00      11:31:00          00030069635TRDU0      XLON 
 
856               370.00      11:31:00          00030069636TRDU0      XLON 
 
345               368.40      11:41:33          00030069648TRDU0      XLON 
 
189               368.40      11:41:33          00030069649TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               368.20      12:05:17          00030069694TRDU0      XLON 
 
887               367.40      12:06:05          00030069695TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                367.40      12:06:05          00030069696TRDU0      XLON 
 
579               365.80      12:22:34          00030069735TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               365.60      12:22:34          00030069734TRDU0      XLON 
 
161               366.00      12:41:21          00030069792TRDU0      XLON 
 
604               365.80      12:43:52          00030069798TRDU0      XLON 
 
56                365.60      12:43:52          00030069799TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                365.60      12:43:52          00030069800TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                365.60      12:43:52          00030069801TRDU0      XLON 
 
60                365.60      12:43:52          00030069802TRDU0      XLON 
 
630               365.60      12:43:52          00030069803TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                365.60      12:43:58          00030069804TRDU0      XLON 
 
224               365.60      12:44:00          00030069805TRDU0      XLON 
 
141               365.60      12:44:00          00030069806TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                366.00      13:06:08          00030069883TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               366.00      13:06:08          00030069884TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               365.80      13:07:41          00030069885TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                367.00      13:30:48          00030069924TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               367.00      13:30:48          00030069925TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               367.00      13:30:48          00030069926TRDU0      XLON 
 
1222               367.00      13:30:48          00030069927TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               368.40      13:38:59          00030069946TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               368.20      13:38:59          00030069947TRDU0      XLON 
 
233               369.00      13:55:49          00030069987TRDU0      XLON 
 
276               369.00      13:55:49          00030069988TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               369.00      13:59:51          00030070005TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               369.00      14:06:06          00030070038TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                369.40      14:10:06          00030070043TRDU0      XLON 
 
856               369.40      14:10:06          00030070044TRDU0      XLON 
 
136               369.40      14:10:06          00030070045TRDU0      XLON 
 
101               369.80      14:20:06          00030070093TRDU0      XLON 
 
366               369.80      14:20:06          00030070094TRDU0      XLON 
 
46                369.80      14:20:06          00030070095TRDU0      XLON 
 
79                369.80      14:20:06          00030070096TRDU0      XLON 
 
442               369.80      14:20:06          00030070097TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               369.40      14:25:44          00030070165TRDU0      XLON 
 
455               369.20      14:25:45          00030070168TRDU0      XLON 
 
81                369.20      14:25:45          00030070169TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               368.80      14:30:07          00030070179TRDU0      XLON 
 
1079               367.60      14:40:55          00030070302TRDU0      XLON 
 
593               367.40      14:40:55          00030070303TRDU0      XLON 
 
618               368.60      14:51:57          00030070428TRDU0      XLON 
 
1066               368.20      14:52:58          00030070431TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               368.20      15:03:55          00030070573TRDU0      XLON 
 
141               367.80      15:04:31          00030070579TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               367.80      15:08:31          00030070661TRDU0      XLON 
 
391               367.80      15:08:31          00030070662TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               367.80      15:08:31          00030070663TRDU0      XLON 
 
396               369.20      15:19:05          00030070761TRDU0      XLON 
 
172               369.20      15:19:05          00030070762TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                369.20      15:19:05          00030070763TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               369.00      15:19:05          00030070764TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                368.80      15:19:12          00030070765TRDU0      XLON 
 
922               368.80      15:19:12          00030070766TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               369.20      15:34:21          00030070852TRDU0      XLON 
 
67                369.20      15:34:21          00030070853TRDU0      XLON 
 
116               369.20      15:35:09          00030070854TRDU0      XLON 
 
481               369.20      15:35:25          00030070855TRDU0      XLON 
 
147               369.00      15:35:25          00030070856TRDU0      XLON 
 
181               369.00      15:35:25          00030070857TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                369.00      15:35:25          00030070858TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                369.00      15:35:25          00030070859TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                369.00      15:35:25          00030070860TRDU0      XLON 
 
186               369.00      15:35:25          00030070861TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               369.00      15:35:25          00030070862TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               368.20      15:46:33          00030071080TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               368.00      15:46:33          00030071081TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               367.80      15:46:34          00030071082TRDU0      XLON 
 
1038               366.60      16:00:01          00030071209TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               368.40      16:10:12          00030071340TRDU0      XLON 
 
45                368.40      16:10:12          00030071341TRDU0      XLON 
 
1126               368.20      16:10:12          00030071342TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               368.00      16:10:14          00030071343TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               367.80      16:10:14          00030071344TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               367.80      16:10:14          00030071345TRDU0      XLON 
 
362               368.80      16:26:23          00030071461TRDU0      XLON 
 
223               368.80      16:26:23          00030071462TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                368.80      16:26:23          00030071463TRDU0      XLON 
 
727               368.80      16:26:23          00030071464TRDU0      XLON 
 
124               368.80      16:26:23          00030071465TRDU0      XLON 
 
211               368.80      16:26:23          00030071466TRDU0      XLON 
 
164               368.80      16:28:16          00030071471TRDU0      XLON 
 
169               368.80      16:29:06          00030071472TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                369.20      16:29:40          00030071474TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                369.20      16:29:40          00030071475TRDU0      XLON 
 
502               369.20      16:29:40          00030071476TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398538 
EQS News ID:  2182372 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2182372&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
