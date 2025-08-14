Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 14-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 376.40p Highest price paid per share: 364.40p Lowest price paid per share: 369.8670p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,462,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,584,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 369.8670

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,078 370.80 08:06:07 00030074975TRDU0 XLON 565 370.20 08:15:41 00030075154TRDU0 XLON 553 370.00 08:15:41 00030075155TRDU0 XLON 519 370.40 08:22:53 00030075208TRDU0 XLON 547 370.80 08:35:08 00030075271TRDU0 XLON 577 370.40 08:45:50 00030075314TRDU0 XLON 623 371.00 08:52:53 00030075346TRDU0 XLON 557 370.60 09:00:35 00030075361TRDU0 XLON 604 371.00 09:08:04 00030075410TRDU0 XLON 193 370.60 09:08:54 00030075414TRDU0 XLON 1,441 370.40 09:15:32 00030075464TRDU0 XLON 583 370.60 09:27:02 00030075485TRDU0 XLON 574 370.20 09:27:04 00030075486TRDU0 XLON 544 370.40 09:35:01 00030075506TRDU0 XLON 582 373.20 09:45:32 00030075514TRDU0 XLON 596 373.80 09:55:33 00030075543TRDU0 XLON 595 373.60 09:55:33 00030075544TRDU0 XLON 500 375.20 10:06:28 00030075566TRDU0 XLON 529 376.40 10:14:55 00030075610TRDU0 XLON 656 374.80 10:27:57 00030075664TRDU0 XLON 635 373.80 10:34:00 00030075678TRDU0 XLON 545 373.60 10:46:19 00030075717TRDU0 XLON 64 373.40 10:46:19 00030075718TRDU0 XLON 472 373.40 10:46:19 00030075719TRDU0 XLON 444 372.60 11:00:47 00030075756TRDU0 XLON 86 372.60 11:00:47 00030075757TRDU0 XLON 586 373.80 11:14:10 00030075825TRDU0 XLON 538 373.00 11:15:48 00030075826TRDU0 XLON 558 372.80 11:15:48 00030075827TRDU0 XLON 573 372.60 11:24:41 00030075845TRDU0 XLON 535 371.40 11:32:27 00030075872TRDU0 XLON 6 371.60 11:43:50 00030075919TRDU0 XLON 598 371.60 11:43:50 00030075920TRDU0 XLON 13 371.20 11:48:07 00030075931TRDU0 XLON 548 371.20 11:48:07 00030075932TRDU0 XLON 601 371.00 11:58:56 00030075970TRDU0 XLON 563 371.60 12:22:48 00030076065TRDU0 XLON 228 371.00 12:22:48 00030076066TRDU0 XLON 111 370.80 12:22:48 00030076067TRDU0 XLON 282 371.00 12:22:48 00030076068TRDU0 XLON 102 370.80 12:22:48 00030076069TRDU0 XLON 37 370.80 12:22:48 00030076070TRDU0 XLON 33 370.80 12:22:48 00030076071TRDU0 XLON 238 370.80 12:22:48 00030076072TRDU0 XLON 1,147 370.40 12:43:15 00030076165TRDU0 XLON 533 370.20 12:43:15 00030076166TRDU0 XLON 562 370.00 12:57:04 00030076205TRDU0 XLON 520 369.80 12:58:53 00030076212TRDU0 XLON 600 369.00 13:04:30 00030076229TRDU0 XLON 556 369.20 13:28:00 00030076371TRDU0 XLON 20 369.20 13:33:37 00030076395TRDU0 XLON 27 369.80 13:33:47 00030076396TRDU0 XLON 512 370.40 13:35:00 00030076410TRDU0 XLON 620 370.40 13:38:37 00030076445TRDU0 XLON 20 370.60 13:44:40 00030076462TRDU0 XLON 20 370.60 13:44:40 00030076463TRDU0 XLON 494 370.60 13:44:40 00030076464TRDU0 XLON 29 370.20 13:44:40 00030076465TRDU0 XLON 3 370.20 13:44:40 00030076466TRDU0 XLON 17 370.20 13:44:40 00030076467TRDU0 XLON 1,018 370.20 13:45:56 00030076470TRDU0 XLON 68 369.60 13:47:00 00030076476TRDU0 XLON 48 369.60 13:47:00 00030076477TRDU0 XLON 512 370.60 14:04:08 00030076533TRDU0 XLON 607 370.80 14:07:37 00030076537TRDU0 XLON 658 370.60 14:07:37 00030076538TRDU0 XLON 756 370.60 14:07:38 00030076539TRDU0 XLON 556 370.20 14:25:41 00030076635TRDU0 XLON 576 370.20 14:25:41 00030076636TRDU0 XLON 580 369.80 14:29:23 00030076647TRDU0 XLON 554 368.80 14:31:12 00030076667TRDU0 XLON 518 368.40 14:33:19 00030076678TRDU0 XLON 1,679 367.80 14:45:39 00030076761TRDU0 XLON 570 366.00 14:52:33 00030076811TRDU0 XLON 518 365.80 14:57:04 00030076840TRDU0 XLON 631 365.60 14:57:04 00030076841TRDU0 XLON 615 365.60 15:10:10 00030076917TRDU0 XLON 514 365.00 15:10:17 00030076918TRDU0 XLON 121 365.00 15:10:17 00030076919TRDU0 XLON 517 364.60 15:11:30 00030076927TRDU0 XLON 577 364.60 15:11:30 00030076928TRDU0 XLON 565 364.60 15:27:05 00030077037TRDU0 XLON 968 364.80 15:29:25 00030077058TRDU0 XLON 543 364.80 15:29:25 00030077059TRDU0 XLON 586 364.80 15:36:47 00030077111TRDU0 XLON 10 364.40 15:41:01 00030077134TRDU0 XLON 113 364.80 15:43:00 00030077142TRDU0 XLON 224 364.80 15:43:00 00030077143TRDU0 XLON 333 364.80 15:43:00 00030077144TRDU0 XLON 327 364.80 15:43:00 00030077145TRDU0 XLON 60 364.80 15:43:00 00030077146TRDU0 XLON 422 368.40 15:48:33 00030077206TRDU0 XLON 166 368.40 15:48:33 00030077207TRDU0 XLON 538 369.00 15:58:49 00030077499TRDU0 XLON 1,011 369.20 16:02:24 00030077551TRDU0 XLON 64 370.00 16:09:05 00030077716TRDU0 XLON 472 370.00 16:09:05 00030077717TRDU0 XLON 1,409 370.60 16:10:19 00030077764TRDU0 XLON 1,172 369.80 16:13:55 00030077830TRDU0 XLON 540 369.20 16:16:26 00030077873TRDU0 XLON 20 368.80 16:19:33 00030077913TRDU0 XLON 24 368.80 16:19:33 00030077914TRDU0 XLON 291 368.80 16:19:33 00030077915TRDU0 XLON 261 368.80 16:19:33 00030077916TRDU0 XLON 610 368.60 16:26:48 00030077999TRDU0 XLON 586 368.60 16:26:48 00030078000TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

