Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
14.08.25 | 07:43
4,180 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
14.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
118 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      376.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      364.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      369.8670p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,462,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,584,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 369.8670

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
 1,078              370.80      08:06:07          00030074975TRDU0      XLON 
 
 565               370.20      08:15:41          00030075154TRDU0      XLON 
 
 553               370.00      08:15:41          00030075155TRDU0      XLON 
 
 519               370.40      08:22:53          00030075208TRDU0      XLON 
 
 547               370.80      08:35:08          00030075271TRDU0      XLON 
 
 577               370.40      08:45:50          00030075314TRDU0      XLON 
 
 623               371.00      08:52:53          00030075346TRDU0      XLON 
 
 557               370.60      09:00:35          00030075361TRDU0      XLON 
 
 604               371.00      09:08:04          00030075410TRDU0      XLON 
 
 193               370.60      09:08:54          00030075414TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,441              370.40      09:15:32          00030075464TRDU0      XLON 
 
 583               370.60      09:27:02          00030075485TRDU0      XLON 
 
 574               370.20      09:27:04          00030075486TRDU0      XLON 
 
 544               370.40      09:35:01          00030075506TRDU0      XLON 
 
 582               373.20      09:45:32          00030075514TRDU0      XLON 
 
 596               373.80      09:55:33          00030075543TRDU0      XLON 
 
 595               373.60      09:55:33          00030075544TRDU0      XLON 
 
 500               375.20      10:06:28          00030075566TRDU0      XLON 
 
 529               376.40      10:14:55          00030075610TRDU0      XLON 
 
 656               374.80      10:27:57          00030075664TRDU0      XLON 
 
 635               373.80      10:34:00          00030075678TRDU0      XLON 
 
 545               373.60      10:46:19          00030075717TRDU0      XLON 
 
 64               373.40      10:46:19          00030075718TRDU0      XLON 
 
 472               373.40      10:46:19          00030075719TRDU0      XLON 
 
 444               372.60      11:00:47          00030075756TRDU0      XLON 
 
 86               372.60      11:00:47          00030075757TRDU0      XLON 
 
 586               373.80      11:14:10          00030075825TRDU0      XLON 
 
 538               373.00      11:15:48          00030075826TRDU0      XLON 
 
 558               372.80      11:15:48          00030075827TRDU0      XLON 
 
 573               372.60      11:24:41          00030075845TRDU0      XLON 
 
 535               371.40      11:32:27          00030075872TRDU0      XLON 
 
 6                371.60      11:43:50          00030075919TRDU0      XLON 
 
 598               371.60      11:43:50          00030075920TRDU0      XLON 
 
 13               371.20      11:48:07          00030075931TRDU0      XLON 
 
 548               371.20      11:48:07          00030075932TRDU0      XLON 
 
 601               371.00      11:58:56          00030075970TRDU0      XLON 
 
 563               371.60      12:22:48          00030076065TRDU0      XLON 
 
 228               371.00      12:22:48          00030076066TRDU0      XLON 
 
 111               370.80      12:22:48          00030076067TRDU0      XLON 
 
 282               371.00      12:22:48          00030076068TRDU0      XLON 
 
 102               370.80      12:22:48          00030076069TRDU0      XLON 
 
 37               370.80      12:22:48          00030076070TRDU0      XLON 
 
 33               370.80      12:22:48          00030076071TRDU0      XLON 
 
 238               370.80      12:22:48          00030076072TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,147              370.40      12:43:15          00030076165TRDU0      XLON 
 
 533               370.20      12:43:15          00030076166TRDU0      XLON 
 
 562               370.00      12:57:04          00030076205TRDU0      XLON 
 
 520               369.80      12:58:53          00030076212TRDU0      XLON 
 
 600               369.00      13:04:30          00030076229TRDU0      XLON 
 
 556               369.20      13:28:00          00030076371TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               369.20      13:33:37          00030076395TRDU0      XLON 
 
 27               369.80      13:33:47          00030076396TRDU0      XLON 
 
 512               370.40      13:35:00          00030076410TRDU0      XLON 
 
 620               370.40      13:38:37          00030076445TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               370.60      13:44:40          00030076462TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               370.60      13:44:40          00030076463TRDU0      XLON 
 
 494               370.60      13:44:40          00030076464TRDU0      XLON 
 
 29               370.20      13:44:40          00030076465TRDU0      XLON 
 
 3                370.20      13:44:40          00030076466TRDU0      XLON 
 
 17               370.20      13:44:40          00030076467TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,018              370.20      13:45:56          00030076470TRDU0      XLON 
 
 68               369.60      13:47:00          00030076476TRDU0      XLON 
 
 48               369.60      13:47:00          00030076477TRDU0      XLON 
 
 512               370.60      14:04:08          00030076533TRDU0      XLON 
 
 607               370.80      14:07:37          00030076537TRDU0      XLON 
 
 658               370.60      14:07:37          00030076538TRDU0      XLON 
 
 756               370.60      14:07:38          00030076539TRDU0      XLON 
 
 556               370.20      14:25:41          00030076635TRDU0      XLON 
 
 576               370.20      14:25:41          00030076636TRDU0      XLON 
 
 580               369.80      14:29:23          00030076647TRDU0      XLON 
 
 554               368.80      14:31:12          00030076667TRDU0      XLON 
 
 518               368.40      14:33:19          00030076678TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,679              367.80      14:45:39          00030076761TRDU0      XLON 
 
 570               366.00      14:52:33          00030076811TRDU0      XLON 
 
 518               365.80      14:57:04          00030076840TRDU0      XLON 
 
 631               365.60      14:57:04          00030076841TRDU0      XLON 
 
 615               365.60      15:10:10          00030076917TRDU0      XLON 
 
 514               365.00      15:10:17          00030076918TRDU0      XLON 
 
 121               365.00      15:10:17          00030076919TRDU0      XLON 
 
 517               364.60      15:11:30          00030076927TRDU0      XLON 
 
 577               364.60      15:11:30          00030076928TRDU0      XLON 
 
 565               364.60      15:27:05          00030077037TRDU0      XLON 
 
 968               364.80      15:29:25          00030077058TRDU0      XLON 
 
 543               364.80      15:29:25          00030077059TRDU0      XLON 
 
 586               364.80      15:36:47          00030077111TRDU0      XLON 
 
 10               364.40      15:41:01          00030077134TRDU0      XLON 
 
 113               364.80      15:43:00          00030077142TRDU0      XLON 
 
 224               364.80      15:43:00          00030077143TRDU0      XLON 
 
 333               364.80      15:43:00          00030077144TRDU0      XLON 
 
 327               364.80      15:43:00          00030077145TRDU0      XLON 
 
 60               364.80      15:43:00          00030077146TRDU0      XLON 
 
 422               368.40      15:48:33          00030077206TRDU0      XLON 
 
 166               368.40      15:48:33          00030077207TRDU0      XLON 
 
 538               369.00      15:58:49          00030077499TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,011              369.20      16:02:24          00030077551TRDU0      XLON 
 
 64               370.00      16:09:05          00030077716TRDU0      XLON 
 
 472               370.00      16:09:05          00030077717TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,409              370.60      16:10:19          00030077764TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,172              369.80      16:13:55          00030077830TRDU0      XLON 
 
 540               369.20      16:16:26          00030077873TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               368.80      16:19:33          00030077913TRDU0      XLON 
 
 24               368.80      16:19:33          00030077914TRDU0      XLON 
 
 291               368.80      16:19:33          00030077915TRDU0      XLON 
 
 261               368.80      16:19:33          00030077916TRDU0      XLON 
 
 610               368.60      16:26:48          00030077999TRDU0      XLON 
 
 586               368.60      16:26:48          00030078000TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398784 
EQS News ID:  2183632 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2183632&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
