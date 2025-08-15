Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves receives development order from Infineon Technologies

Gothenburg, August 15, 2025: Gapwaves is initiating a collaboration with Infineon Technologies, a globally leading German semiconductor company, for the initial development of Gapwaves Multi-Layer Waveguide (MLW) antennas intended for Infineon Technologies' CARKIT radar modules for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The order value amounts to ca. 600 KSEK and the antennas are expected to be delivered during Q3.

Headquartered in Germany, Infineon Technologies is a globally leading supplier of semiconductors. In the automotive industry, they provide advanced solutions focusing on safety, energy efficiency, and electrification, including microcontrollers, sensors, and power semiconductors for ADAS systems and electric vehicles.

The antenna to be developed is based on Gapwaves' new MLW technology and will be integrated into Infineon Technologies' CARKIT radar modules. These modules are used as development platforms by manufacturers of automotive radar sensors. They enable rapid prototype development and software development for ADAS and autonomous driving.

Jonas Ehinger, CEO of Gapwaves, comments: "It is of strategic value for Gapwaves to collaborate with Infineon Technologies. Through this collaboration, we can together shorten the development time for our respective customers and deliver a solution that is already adapted for series production more quickly. This provides clear added value for our customers and is essential to meet the increasing demands for driver assistance systems and autonomous driving."

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:

Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)

Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52

E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?

www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.