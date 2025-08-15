Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 623100 | ISIN: DE0006231004 | Ticker-Symbol: IFX
Xetra
15.08.25 | 15:15
36,955 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
TecDAX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,87036,88015:31
36,89536,90015:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.08.2025 11:05 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves receives development order from Infineon Technologies

Gothenburg, August 15, 2025: Gapwaves is initiating a collaboration with Infineon Technologies, a globally leading German semiconductor company, for the initial development of Gapwaves Multi-Layer Waveguide (MLW) antennas intended for Infineon Technologies' CARKIT radar modules for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The order value amounts to ca. 600 KSEK and the antennas are expected to be delivered during Q3.

Headquartered in Germany, Infineon Technologies is a globally leading supplier of semiconductors. In the automotive industry, they provide advanced solutions focusing on safety, energy efficiency, and electrification, including microcontrollers, sensors, and power semiconductors for ADAS systems and electric vehicles.

The antenna to be developed is based on Gapwaves' new MLW technology and will be integrated into Infineon Technologies' CARKIT radar modules. These modules are used as development platforms by manufacturers of automotive radar sensors. They enable rapid prototype development and software development for ADAS and autonomous driving.

Jonas Ehinger, CEO of Gapwaves, comments: "It is of strategic value for Gapwaves to collaborate with Infineon Technologies. Through this collaboration, we can together shorten the development time for our respective customers and deliver a solution that is already adapted for series production more quickly. This provides clear added value for our customers and is essential to meet the increasing demands for driver assistance systems and autonomous driving."

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:
Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)
Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52
E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?
www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)
Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.