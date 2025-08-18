Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 18-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 47,386 Ordinary shares purchased: 373.40p Highest price paid per share: 361.60p Lowest price paid per share: 366.7823p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,559,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,486,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,386

Volume weighted average price (pence): 366.7823

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 553 373.40 08:14:09 00030080114TRDU0 XLON 536 373.40 08:18:13 00030080133TRDU0 XLON 544 372.80 08:18:26 00030080136TRDU0 XLON 539 372.40 08:18:26 00030080137TRDU0 XLON 616 372.40 08:32:16 00030080188TRDU0 XLON 1,569 372.00 08:36:10 00030080189TRDU0 XLON 638 373.20 08:55:54 00030080230TRDU0 XLON 564 372.80 08:55:54 00030080231TRDU0 XLON 594 372.80 08:55:54 00030080232TRDU0 XLON 567 372.80 08:55:54 00030080233TRDU0 XLON 20 369.60 09:15:27 00030080281TRDU0 XLON 642 369.60 09:15:27 00030080282TRDU0 XLON 70 369.40 09:15:27 00030080283TRDU0 XLON 5 369.40 09:15:27 00030080284TRDU0 XLON 15 369.40 09:15:27 00030080285TRDU0 XLON 595 370.40 09:31:03 00030080319TRDU0 XLON 200 370.40 09:38:15 00030080327TRDU0 XLON 362 370.40 09:38:15 00030080328TRDU0 XLON 574 370.60 09:44:41 00030080336TRDU0 XLON 949 370.20 09:45:14 00030080342TRDU0 XLON 532 369.60 09:46:33 00030080345TRDU0 XLON 641 368.40 10:05:09 00030080442TRDU0 XLON 609 368.20 10:10:25 00030080450TRDU0 XLON 533 369.20 10:27:01 00030080499TRDU0 XLON 268 368.80 10:27:02 00030080500TRDU0 XLON 1,034 368.80 10:27:02 00030080501TRDU0 XLON 1,028 367.00 10:48:00 00030080584TRDU0 XLON 570 367.00 11:04:18 00030080633TRDU0 XLON 63 367.00 11:12:47 00030080667TRDU0 XLON 36 367.00 11:12:47 00030080668TRDU0 XLON 52 367.00 11:12:47 00030080669TRDU0 XLON 563 366.80 11:14:54 00030080671TRDU0 XLON 219 366.60 11:14:54 00030080672TRDU0 XLON 437 366.60 11:14:54 00030080673TRDU0 XLON 620 367.20 11:33:22 00030080750TRDU0 XLON 20 367.20 11:42:48 00030080760TRDU0 XLON 20 367.20 11:42:48 00030080761TRDU0 XLON 585 367.20 11:45:06 00030080765TRDU0 XLON 191 367.20 11:52:28 00030080792TRDU0 XLON 104 367.20 11:52:28 00030080793TRDU0 XLON 112 367.20 11:52:28 00030080794TRDU0 XLON 58 367.20 11:58:44 00030080822TRDU0 XLON 38 367.20 11:58:44 00030080823TRDU0 XLON 589 367.20 12:00:06 00030080825TRDU0 XLON 17 367.20 12:09:47 00030080834TRDU0 XLON 20 367.20 12:09:47 00030080835TRDU0 XLON 546 367.20 12:09:56 00030080836TRDU0 XLON 76 367.20 12:18:09 00030080862TRDU0 XLON 579 367.20 12:19:19 00030080869TRDU0 XLON 105 367.40 12:29:40 00030080909TRDU0 XLON 53 367.40 12:29:40 00030080910TRDU0 XLON 446 367.40 12:29:40 00030080911TRDU0 XLON 207 367.40 12:37:34 00030080915TRDU0 XLON 403 367.40 12:37:34 00030080916TRDU0 XLON 590 367.00 12:45:37 00030080927TRDU0 XLON 933 366.80 12:45:37 00030080928TRDU0 XLON 590 365.20 13:00:39 00030080964TRDU0 XLON 598 366.60 13:10:37 00030080977TRDU0 XLON 570 366.00 13:10:37 00030080978TRDU0 XLON 552 366.60 13:35:10 00030081084TRDU0 XLON 546 366.40 13:35:29 00030081085TRDU0 XLON 564 365.60 13:39:31 00030081096TRDU0 XLON 575 365.60 13:39:31 00030081097TRDU0 XLON 631 364.40 13:54:43 00030081166TRDU0 XLON 572 364.00 14:00:36 00030081195TRDU0 XLON 1,119 364.40 14:07:32 00030081208TRDU0 XLON 253 364.00 14:07:34 00030081209TRDU0 XLON 349 364.00 14:07:34 00030081210TRDU0 XLON 221 364.80 14:25:56 00030081237TRDU0 XLON 330 364.80 14:25:56 00030081238TRDU0 XLON 61 364.80 14:25:56 00030081239TRDU0 XLON 29 364.80 14:25:56 00030081240TRDU0 XLON 1,115 364.20 14:26:51 00030081241TRDU0 XLON 315 363.80 14:26:51 00030081242TRDU0 XLON 423 363.00 14:35:31 00030081302TRDU0 XLON 701 362.80 14:43:37 00030081331TRDU0 XLON 390 362.60 14:46:22 00030081359TRDU0 XLON 193 362.60 14:46:22 00030081360TRDU0 XLON 420 361.60 14:48:53 00030081368TRDU0 XLON 145 361.60 14:48:56 00030081369TRDU0 XLON 606 364.20 14:54:58 00030081382TRDU0 XLON 578 363.80 14:55:50 00030081383TRDU0 XLON 431 363.40 15:00:27 00030081422TRDU0 XLON 556 364.60 15:06:49 00030081427TRDU0 XLON 567 364.00 15:09:04 00030081432TRDU0 XLON 252 363.80 15:16:10 00030081487TRDU0 XLON 48 364.40 15:19:58 00030081508TRDU0 XLON 96 364.40 15:19:58 00030081509TRDU0 XLON 536 364.40 15:20:39 00030081510TRDU0 XLON 645 364.20 15:22:00 00030081516TRDU0 XLON 446 363.80 15:22:01 00030081517TRDU0 XLON 148 363.80 15:22:01 00030081518TRDU0 XLON 657 363.60 15:29:06 00030081568TRDU0 XLON 533 363.40 15:29:06 00030081569TRDU0 XLON 20 364.60 15:42:09 00030081630TRDU0 XLON 417 364.60 15:42:19 00030081631TRDU0 XLON 152 364.60 15:42:19 00030081632TRDU0 XLON 1,167 364.80 15:44:08 00030081633TRDU0 XLON 359 364.40 15:44:08 00030081634TRDU0 XLON 28 364.40 15:44:08 00030081635TRDU0 XLON 151 364.40 15:44:09 00030081636TRDU0 XLON 547 363.20 15:54:58 00030081697TRDU0 XLON 426 363.40 15:59:32 00030081706TRDU0 XLON 137 363.40 15:59:32 00030081707TRDU0 XLON 534 363.40 15:59:32 00030081708TRDU0 XLON 275 364.00 16:03:45 00030081725TRDU0 XLON 263 364.00 16:03:45 00030081726TRDU0 XLON 533 363.80 16:13:24 00030081846TRDU0 XLON 559 363.80 16:13:24 00030081847TRDU0 XLON 182 364.40 16:28:46 00030081949TRDU0 XLON 8 364.40 16:28:50 00030081950TRDU0 XLON 10 364.40 16:29:09 00030081954TRDU0 XLON 467 364.40 16:29:09 00030081955TRDU0 XLON 58 364.40 16:29:11 00030081956TRDU0 XLON 218 364.40 16:29:15 00030081957TRDU0 XLON 3 364.40 16:29:24 00030081958TRDU0 XLON 229 364.40 16:29:25 00030081959TRDU0 XLON 40 364.40 16:29:28 00030081960TRDU0 XLON 45 364.40 16:29:34 00030081961TRDU0 XLON 26 364.40 16:29:40 00030081962TRDU0 XLON 2 364.40 16:29:43 00030081963TRDU0 XLON 16 364.40 16:29:47 00030081964TRDU0 XLON 39 364.40 16:29:48 00030081965TRDU0 XLON 14 364.40 16:29:51 00030081966TRDU0 XLON 12 364.40 16:29:52 00030081967TRDU0 XLON 19 364.40 16:29:52 00030081968TRDU0 XLON 20 364.40 16:29:53 00030081969TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

