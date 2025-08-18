Anzeige
Glencores 6,35-Mrd.-€-Deal zeigt, warum dieses 30-Mio.-€-Energie-Junior stark unterbewertet ist!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
15.08.25 | 19:26
4,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0804,46008:48
Dow Jones News
18.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -4-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      47,386 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      373.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      361.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      366.7823p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,559,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,486,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,386

Volume weighted average price (pence): 366.7823

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
                     553     373.40     08:14:09          00030080114TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     536     373.40     08:18:13          00030080133TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     544     372.80     08:18:26          00030080136TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     539     372.40     08:18:26          00030080137TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     616     372.40     08:32:16          00030080188TRDU0      XLON 
 
                  1,569     372.00     08:36:10          00030080189TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     638     373.20     08:55:54          00030080230TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     564     372.80     08:55:54          00030080231TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     594     372.80     08:55:54          00030080232TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     567     372.80     08:55:54          00030080233TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       20    369.60     09:15:27          00030080281TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     642     369.60     09:15:27          00030080282TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       70    369.40     09:15:27          00030080283TRDU0      XLON 
 
                        5    369.40     09:15:27          00030080284TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       15    369.40     09:15:27          00030080285TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     595     370.40     09:31:03          00030080319TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     200     370.40     09:38:15          00030080327TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     362     370.40     09:38:15          00030080328TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     574     370.60     09:44:41          00030080336TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     949     370.20     09:45:14          00030080342TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     532     369.60     09:46:33          00030080345TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     641     368.40     10:05:09          00030080442TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     609     368.20     10:10:25          00030080450TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     533     369.20     10:27:01          00030080499TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     268     368.80     10:27:02          00030080500TRDU0      XLON 
 
                  1,034     368.80     10:27:02          00030080501TRDU0      XLON 
 
                  1,028     367.00     10:48:00          00030080584TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     570     367.00     11:04:18          00030080633TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       63    367.00     11:12:47          00030080667TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       36    367.00     11:12:47          00030080668TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       52    367.00     11:12:47          00030080669TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     563     366.80     11:14:54          00030080671TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     219     366.60     11:14:54          00030080672TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     437     366.60     11:14:54          00030080673TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     620     367.20     11:33:22          00030080750TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       20    367.20     11:42:48          00030080760TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

20    367.20     11:42:48          00030080761TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     585     367.20     11:45:06          00030080765TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     191     367.20     11:52:28          00030080792TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     104     367.20     11:52:28          00030080793TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     112     367.20     11:52:28          00030080794TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       58    367.20     11:58:44          00030080822TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       38    367.20     11:58:44          00030080823TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     589     367.20     12:00:06          00030080825TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       17    367.20     12:09:47          00030080834TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       20    367.20     12:09:47          00030080835TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     546     367.20     12:09:56          00030080836TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       76    367.20     12:18:09          00030080862TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     579     367.20     12:19:19          00030080869TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     105     367.40     12:29:40          00030080909TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       53    367.40     12:29:40          00030080910TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     446     367.40     12:29:40          00030080911TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     207     367.40     12:37:34          00030080915TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     403     367.40     12:37:34          00030080916TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     590     367.00     12:45:37          00030080927TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     933     366.80     12:45:37          00030080928TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     590     365.20     13:00:39          00030080964TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     598     366.60     13:10:37          00030080977TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     570     366.00     13:10:37          00030080978TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     552     366.60     13:35:10          00030081084TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     546     366.40     13:35:29          00030081085TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     564     365.60     13:39:31          00030081096TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     575     365.60     13:39:31          00030081097TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     631     364.40     13:54:43          00030081166TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     572     364.00     14:00:36          00030081195TRDU0      XLON 
 
                  1,119     364.40     14:07:32          00030081208TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     253     364.00     14:07:34          00030081209TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     349     364.00     14:07:34          00030081210TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     221     364.80     14:25:56          00030081237TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     330     364.80     14:25:56          00030081238TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       61    364.80     14:25:56          00030081239TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       29    364.80     14:25:56          00030081240TRDU0      XLON 
 
                  1,115     364.20     14:26:51          00030081241TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     315     363.80     14:26:51          00030081242TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     423     363.00     14:35:31          00030081302TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     701     362.80     14:43:37          00030081331TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     390     362.60     14:46:22          00030081359TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     193     362.60     14:46:22          00030081360TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     420     361.60     14:48:53          00030081368TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     145     361.60     14:48:56          00030081369TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     606     364.20     14:54:58          00030081382TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     578     363.80     14:55:50          00030081383TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     431     363.40     15:00:27          00030081422TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3- 

556     364.60     15:06:49          00030081427TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     567     364.00     15:09:04          00030081432TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     252     363.80     15:16:10          00030081487TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       48    364.40     15:19:58          00030081508TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       96    364.40     15:19:58          00030081509TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     536     364.40     15:20:39          00030081510TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     645     364.20     15:22:00          00030081516TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     446     363.80     15:22:01          00030081517TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     148     363.80     15:22:01          00030081518TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     657     363.60     15:29:06          00030081568TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     533     363.40     15:29:06          00030081569TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       20    364.60     15:42:09          00030081630TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     417     364.60     15:42:19          00030081631TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     152     364.60     15:42:19          00030081632TRDU0      XLON 
 
                  1,167     364.80     15:44:08          00030081633TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     359     364.40     15:44:08          00030081634TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       28    364.40     15:44:08          00030081635TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     151     364.40     15:44:09          00030081636TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     547     363.20     15:54:58          00030081697TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     426     363.40     15:59:32          00030081706TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     137     363.40     15:59:32          00030081707TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     534     363.40     15:59:32          00030081708TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     275     364.00     16:03:45          00030081725TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     263     364.00     16:03:45          00030081726TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     533     363.80     16:13:24          00030081846TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     559     363.80     16:13:24          00030081847TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     182     364.40     16:28:46          00030081949TRDU0      XLON 
 
                        8    364.40     16:28:50          00030081950TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       10    364.40     16:29:09          00030081954TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     467     364.40     16:29:09          00030081955TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       58    364.40     16:29:11          00030081956TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     218     364.40     16:29:15          00030081957TRDU0      XLON 
 
                        3    364.40     16:29:24          00030081958TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     229     364.40     16:29:25          00030081959TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       40    364.40     16:29:28          00030081960TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       45    364.40     16:29:34          00030081961TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       26    364.40     16:29:40          00030081962TRDU0      XLON 
 
                        2    364.40     16:29:43          00030081963TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       16    364.40     16:29:47          00030081964TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       39    364.40     16:29:48          00030081965TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       14    364.40     16:29:51          00030081966TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       12    364.40     16:29:52          00030081967TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       19    364.40     16:29:52          00030081968TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       20    364.40     16:29:53          00030081969TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -4-

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  399047 
EQS News ID:  2184780 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2184780&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
