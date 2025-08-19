

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Investment AB Latour (18LB.F) Tuesday reported net profit of SEK 1.468 billion or SEK 2.29 per share for the second quarter, lower than SEK 1.646 billion or SEK 2.57 per share in the same quarter a year ago, mainly impacted by increase in expenses.



Operating profit declined to SEK 792 million from SEK 932 million last year.



Net sales, however, grew to SEK 7.095 billion from SEK 6.522 billion in the previous year.



Net asset value at the end of the period was SEK 207 per share, lower than SEK 215 per share at the start of the year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News